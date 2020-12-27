Saudi Arabia discovers 4 new oil, gas fields

You are here

The Ministry of Energy said the discoveries underline the wealth of natural resources the Kingdom has at its disposal. (File/AFP)
Updated 27 December 2020
  • Saudi Aramco continues to work on determining the size and volume of discovered fields
RIYADH: The Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, announced on Sunday that Saudi Aramco had discovered four new oil and gas fields in the Kingdom.
The minister said that non-conventional oil was discovered in Al-Reesh oil field, north-west of Dhahran. Al-Reesh Well No. 2 has 4,452 barrels per day of Arab extra light crude oil, along with 3.2 million standard cubic feet of natural gas.
To determine the field’s size, Aramco has drilled Al-Reesh Well number 3 and 4. The initial production of Well number 3 has reached 2,745 barrels per day of the same oil type, along with 3 million standard cubic feet of gas per day. Well No. 4’s daily flow of Arab Extra Light crude oil amounts to 3,654 barrels per day, along with a daily 1.6 million standard cubic feet of natural gas.
Non-conventional gas has also been discovered in al-Sarrah reservoir at al-Minahhaz well, south-west of the Ghawar oil field, and at al-Sahbaa well, south of Ghawar. Gas from al-Minahhaz well amounts to 18 million standard cubic feet daily, along with a daily 98 barrels of condensate, and out of al-Sahbaa well a daily rate of 32 million standard cubic feet.
Oil has also been discovered in al-Ajramiyah Well No. 1, which lies to the north-west of the city of Rafhaa in the Northern Borders Province. The well test shows a rate of 3,850 barrels of oil per day.
The minister pointed out that the discovery at Al-Reesh field is especially important as it shows that it is possible to produce Arab extra light crude oil at the Tuwaiq Mountain Formation.
He also said that Saudi Aramco continues to work on determining the size and volume of discovered fields and estimating the amount of oil, gas, and condensate in these fields.
He added that the discoveries underline the wealth of natural resources the Kingdom has at its disposal.

Saudi Arabia announces 9 more COVID-19 deaths

Updated 23 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 9 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 9 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 353,179
  • A total of 6,185 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 23 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 9 deaths from COVID-19 and 154 new infections on Sunday.
Of the new cases, 42 were recorded in Riyadh, 33 in Makkah, 17 in the Eastern Province, 16 in Madinah, 12 in Asir, 3 in Najran and 3 in Jazan.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 353,179 after 175 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,185 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
The Kingdom’s health ministry said that more than 700,000 people have registered to receive the coronavirus vaccine and that it is available to all segments of society.

