Dubai ruler approves $15.5bn budget for 2021 as economic recovery seen

The budget takes into account the repercussions of the pandemic on the global economy. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • The size of the 2021 budget is 14 percent below the 66.4 billion dirhams the government had initially planned for 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: Dubai, the business and financial hub of the UAE, has approved a 57.1 billion dirham ($15.55 billion) budget for 2021, when the economy is expected to recover from a contraction this year, its ruler said on Sunday.
The statement did not give a comparison to actual spending in 2020, but was slightly higher than a revised spending figure of nearly 56.16 billion dirhams quoted in Dubai's sukuk prospectus seen by Reuters in August.
However, the size of the 2021 budget is 14 percent below the 66.4 billion dirhams the government had initially planned for 2020.
Dubai government officials were not immediately available to comment.
This year's budget had factored in economic dividends from the Expo 2020 world fair, a six-month event originally slated to begin in October but postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2021 budget, which was approved by Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, takes into account the exceptional economic conditions of the fiscal year 2020 and the repercussions of the pandemic on the global economy, the statement on Sheikh Mohammed's website said.
Dubai, with its diversified trade and tourism economy, was hit hard by a lockdown and suspension of flights earlier this year. The economy is expected to contract 6.2 percent in 2020 before growing 4 percent in 2021, supported by the continued recovery of economic activities, it said.
The statement said Dubai is expected to achieve public revenues of 52.314 billion dirhams, despite economic incentive measures adopted by the government to reduce some fees and freeze fee increases. That is 18.3 percent above revised 2020 revenue expectations of 44.2 billion dirhams in the sukuk prospectus.
Non-tax revenues, which come from state fees on various services, account for 59 percent of the total expected revenues, while tax revenues account for 31 percent .
This means Dubai is expected to post a deficit of 4.786 billion dirhams in 2021, lower than revised 2020 deficit estimates of 11.9 billion dirhams in the sukuk prospectus, but wider than the 2.4 billion dirhams originally budgeted for 2020.
The public revenue forecast is based on ongoing operations in the emirate and does not rely on oil revenues, which account for 4 percent of the total projected revenues for the fiscal year 2021.

M&As poised to continue growth in 2021 as optimism returns to Saudi market: JP Morgan

Updated 27 December 2020
Argaam

M&As poised to continue growth in 2021 as optimism returns to Saudi market: JP Morgan

Updated 27 December 2020
Argaam

Despite the COVID-19 crisis creating business uncertainty across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, including Saudi Arabia, 2020 has still been an eventful year for mergers & acquisitions (M&As) market, according to Bader Alamoudi, senior country officer for JP Morgan – Saudi Arabia.

In 2020, M&A activity was driven by companies looking to streamline costs and boost efficiency and optimization, particularly during periods of prolonged uncertainty, Alamoudi told Argaam in an interview.

“As in previous years, the financial sector has been one of the most active in terms of M&A activity in the region during 2020. The consolidation theme has created a ripple effect on other sectors, including energy, real estate etc., where we have started to witness heightened activity. I believe such activity will continue next year as well,” he said.

Alamoudi believes high-quality assets that are less cyclical in nature, such as infrastructure-type, will continue to attract interest from local and international investors.

“Several M&A discussions during the pre-summer period were put on-hold, however, the momentum has considerably picked up and a lot of new opportunities are currently being explored,” Alamoudi noted.

In 2020, issuances in regional debt capital market (DCM) were more agile, with the respective governments doing an outstanding job in laying the ground for other government related entities (GREs) and corporate institutions entering the market, he pointed out.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) in May said it bought stakes in companies including BP Plc, Boeing Co., Facebook Inc. and Walt Disney Co. during the pandemic. It also invested in India’s Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. and Jio Platforms, and three sector-specific exchange traded funds (ETFs).

“Regional sovereign issuers were the first movers to tap in DCM during the pandemic, which made it easier for others to follow. The institutions took advantage of ample liquidity within the overall system,” Alamoudi said.

Plans for 2021

In Saudi Arabia, the US investment bank advised National Commercial Bank (NCB) on its $15.6 billion acquisition of Samba Financial Group. Previously, the lender also advised on the mammoth initial public offering (IPO) of oil giant Saudi Aramco.

JP Morgan will continue to expand its presence in the Kingdom by introducing new products and hiring more people, Alamoudi said. “Today, we operate in all lines of business in the Kingdom, with 85 percent Saudization rate and 33 percent female employees,” he added.

“We continued our hiring spree in Saudi Arabia during the pandemic as well,” Alamoudi further stated.

The stimulus packages announced by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) proved to be an immense source of cash flow, as it helped ease up the payment burden on firms. Alamoudi expects the improvement in oil prices to re-kindle retail confidence and fuel bigger investment banking activities next year.

“2021 is going to be a very interesting year with lots happening across all lines of business. Consolidation in many sectors will continue, with a strong pipeline in DCM and equity capital market (ECM),” he concluded.

