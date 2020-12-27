You are here

Foreigners stuck in Saudi Arabia permitted to fly out

Foreigners stuck in Saudi Arabia permitted to fly out
Airlines are permitted to land in Saudi Arabia and depart with expatriate travelers. (SPA)
Updated 28 December 2020
Arab News

Foreigners stuck in Saudi Arabia permitted to fly out

Foreigners stuck in Saudi Arabia permitted to fly out
  • GACA’s instructions do not apply to countries where the new mutated strain has been detected
Updated 28 December 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: International air carriers can fly foreigners out of Saudi Arabia, according to a circular from the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA).
The Ministry of Interior last week announced that the Kingdom’s borders would close after the discovery of a new variant of COVID-19 in the UK.
The find caused major concern among officials, prompting authorities to issue orders that shut land and sea borders and suspended commercial flights for a week
According to the GACA circular, airlines are permitted to land in the Kingdom and depart with non-Saudi travelers while taking into account precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Cabin crew are neither permitted to leave the aircraft nor permitted to be in physical contact with ground and operations crew upon arrival at one of the Kingdom’s international airports.

Travel agents told Arab News that foreigners upon hearing the news had started booking flights departing from Dec. 29.
The new variant was first detected in the UK and sparked global travel curbs in the days after its discovery. Cases of the new variant have been reported in European countries including France, Sweden and Spain. It has also been detected in South Africa, Jordan, Canada and Japan
GACA’s instructions do not apply to countries where the new mutated strain has been detected.

Saudi Arabia extends entry ban amid threat of new COVID-19 variant

Updated 28 December 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia extends entry ban amid threat of new COVID-19 variant

Saudi Arabia extends entry ban amid threat of new COVID-19 variant
Updated 28 December 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Monday said it was extending a ban on entry to the Kingdom by air, land and sea for another week.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Ministry of Interior said the decision was a precautionary measure against the spread of the new variant of COVID-19, which had been detected in a number of countries.

Exceptional cases would be exempted from the entry ban, and non-Saudi citizens are allowed to leave the Kingdom, the statement said.

It added that the ministry is assessing the current situation and suspension of travel could be further extended, if necessary.

The new strain of the virus emerged earlier this month in Britain and has already reached several countries around the world, including the Middle East.

On Sunday, Jordan confirmed two cases of the particularly infectious coronavirus variant in a man and his wife who had arrived from Britain.

Lebanon earlier announced on Friday that it detected its first case of the new variant  on a flight arriving from London.

More than 50 countries had imposed travel restrictions on Britain as a result of the new virus.

