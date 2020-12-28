You are here

  • Home
  • Mission possible: Saudi Arabia ‘has control over virus spread’

Mission possible: Saudi Arabia ‘has control over virus spread’

Mission possible: Saudi Arabia ‘has control over virus spread’
The western region’s first vaccine center is serving 700 beneficiaries a day and operating from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cky9x

Updated 28 December 2020
Rawan Radwan

Mission possible: Saudi Arabia ‘has control over virus spread’

Mission possible: Saudi Arabia ‘has control over virus spread’
  • Eastern Province to begin inoculations with the opening of first vaccine center in the region
Updated 28 December 2020
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: The number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia has fallen by 96.9 percent since a mid-June peak of 4,919, a clear sign that the Kingdom is in control of the outbreak, according to a Health Ministry spokesman.

The past six months have shown a steady decline, with Saudi Arabia recording 154 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
The number of patients in critical care units has also fallen by 83.1 percent since reaching its peak during the summer, while deaths have also decreased by 84.5 percent.
Though overall numbers have seen a significant decline in recent weeks, the ministry’s spokesman, Dr. Al-Abd Al-Aly, said that numbers in some areas have been fluctuating in the past two weeks, with half the Kingdom’s regions seeing a 50 percent rise, most notably in the Eastern Province, Qassim, Hail and Jazan, Northern Borders and Baha regions.
“The fluctuating numbers are not indicators that (the spread) is out of control,” Al-Aly said. “On the contrary, some areas have shown significant declines and any slight increase will make a difference.”
He said that the coronavirus vaccine being distributed in Saudi Arabia will be effective against the mutations now being detected in some areas of the world.
The Kingdom is joining the global community in monitoring the changes around the clock in order to ensure the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.

FASTFACT

362k The total number of coronavirus cases in KSA reached 362,220.

“More than 700,000 people in high-risk groups have registered for the vaccine so far,” Al-Aly said.
“The number of registrations is increasing. This is a positive indicator that the community’s awareness level is high and people are playing a responsible role in ensuring the safety of the community.”
Vaccine clinics are set to open in Dammam as Saudi Arabia’s nationwide vaccine program rolls out.
With Sunday’s numbers, 362,220 people have been infected with the virus since March 2, 2020.
There are currently 2,856 active cases, 391 of which are in critical care units.
The Kingdom’s regions are again recording numbers below the 50 case mark, with Riyadh leading with 42 cases, Makkah with 33, Eastern Province with 17, Madinah with 16, and Asir region with 12.
A total of 175 new recoveries were also reported, raising the overall number to 353,179. The Kingdom’s recovery rate is currently 97.5 percent.
Nine new fatalities were reported, raising the death toll from complications due to the COVID-19 infection to 6,185.
More than 10.87 million polymerase chain reaction tests have been conducted in Saudi Arabia as part of efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

 

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Foreigners stuck in Saudi Arabia permitted to fly out
Saudi Arabia
Foreigners stuck in Saudi Arabia permitted to fly out

Saudi Arabia extends entry ban amid threat of new COVID-19 variant

Updated 2 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia extends entry ban amid threat of new COVID-19 variant

Saudi Arabia extends entry ban amid threat of new COVID-19 variant
Updated 2 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Monday said it was extending a ban on entry to the Kingdom by air, land and sea for another week.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Ministry of Interior said the decision was a precautionary measure against the spread of the new variant of COVID-19, which had been detected in a number of countries.

Exceptional cases would be exempted from the entry ban, and non-Saudi citizens are allowed to leave the Kingdom, the statement said.

It added that the ministry is assessing the current situation and suspension of travel could be further extended, if necessary.

The new strain of the virus emerged earlier this month in Britain and has already reached several countries around the world, including the Middle East.

On Sunday, Jordan confirmed two cases of the particularly infectious coronavirus variant in a man and his wife who had arrived from Britain.

Lebanon earlier announced on Friday that it detected its first case of the new variant  on a flight arriving from London.

More than 50 countries had imposed travel restrictions on Britain as a result of the new virus.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi travel ban

Latest updates

Mavericks set NBA record with 50-point halftime lead in rout
Mavericks set NBA record with 50-point halftime lead in rout
US surpasses 19 million COVID-19 cases: Johns Hopkins
US surpasses 19 million COVID-19 cases: Johns Hopkins
US government shutdown averted as Trump relents, signs massive budget bill
US government shutdown averted as Trump relents, signs massive budget bill
Hezbollah doubled its precision-guided missiles in a year, says Nasrallah
Hezbollah doubled its precision-guided missiles in a year, says Nasrallah
Saudi Arabia extends entry ban amid threat of new COVID-19 variant
Saudi Arabia extends entry ban amid threat of new COVID-19 variant

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.