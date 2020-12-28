US government shutdown averted as Trump relents, signs massive budget bill

You are here

After nearly a week's delay and under pressure from all sides, President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion Covid-19 relief bill on December 27. (AFP / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS)
  • Trump came under heavy pressure from lawmakers and citizens on all sides, including his Republican partymates
  • One Republican warned that he would be "remembered for chaos and misery and erratic behavior" if he allowed the budget to expire
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida: President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package Sunday, ending days of drama over his refusal to accept the bipartisan deal that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and avert a federal government shutdown.
The massive bill includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as money for cash-starved transit systems and an increase in food stamp benefits.
Trump announced the signing in a statement Sunday night that spoke of his frustrations with the COVID-19 relief for including only $600 checks to most Americans instead of the $2,000 that his fellow Republicans rejected. He also complained about what he considered unnecessary spending by the government at large. But Trump’s eleventh-hour objections created turmoil because lawmakers had thought he was supportive of the bill, which had been negotiated for months with White House input.
“I will sign the Omnibus and Covid package with a strong message that makes clear to Congress that wasteful items need to be removed,” Trump said in the statement.
While the president insisted he would send Congress “a redlined version” with items to be removed under the rescission process, those are merely suggestions to Congress. The bill, as signed, would not necessarily be changed.
Lawmakers now have breathing room to continue debating whether the relief checks should be as large as the president has demanded. The Democratic-led House supports the larger checks and is set to vote on the issue Monday, but it’s expected to be ignored by the Republican-held Senate where spending faces opposition.
Republicans and Democrats swiftly welcomed Trump’s decision to sign the bill into law.
“The compromise bill is not perfect, but it will do an enormous amount of good for struggling Kentuckians and Americans across the country who need help now,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. “I thank the President for signing this relief into law.”
Democrats are promising more aid to come once President-elect Joe Biden takes office, but Republicans are signaling a wait-and-see approach.
In the face of growing economic hardship, spreading disease and a looming shutdown, lawmakers on Sunday had urged Trump to sign the legislation immediately, then have Congress follow up with additional aid. Aside from unemployment benefits and relief payments to families, money for vaccine distribution, businesses, cash-starved public transit systems and more is on the line. Protections against evictions also hung in the balance.
“What the president is doing right now is unbelievably cruel,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont “So many people are hurting. ... It is really insane and this president has got to finally ... do the right thing for the American people and stop worrying about his ego.”
Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said he understood that Trump “wants to be remembered for advocating for big checks, but the danger is he’ll be remembered for chaos and misery and erratic behavior if he allows this to expire.”
Toomey added: “So I think the best thing to do, as I said, sign this and then make the case for subsequent legislation.”
The same point was echoed by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican who’s criticized Trump’s pandemic response and his efforts to undo the election results. “I just gave up guessing what he might do next,” he said.
Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois said too much is at stake for Trump to “play this old switcheroo game.”
“I don’t get the point,” he said. “I don’t understand what’s being done, why, unless it’s just to create chaos and show power and be upset because you lost the election.”
Washington had been reeling since Trump turned on the deal. Fingers pointed at administration officials, including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, as lawmakers tried to understand whether they were misled about Trump’s position.
“Now to be put in a lurch, after the president’s own person negotiated something that the president doesn’t want, it’s just — it’s surprising,” Kinzinger said.
Kinzinger spoke on CNN’s “State of the Union,” and Hogan and Sanders on ABC’s “This Week.”

  • ‘Blame game’ hurts negotiations, says official spokesman
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday said it was “concerned about some negative comments” from Afghanistan about its commitment to the peace process and accusations that it was hosting Taliban leaders on its soil.

A video released on social media last week showed the deputy Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar meeting with purported senior members of the armed group in Karachi.

Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry on Friday said the development was posing a “serious challenge to achieving sustainable peace” in
the country. 

But, following Arab News’ request for comment, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said the country remained committed to the peace process.

“While Pakistan’s efforts are acknowledged and appreciated by Afghan society and the international community, we are concerned about some negative comments which continue to emanate from certain official as well as unofficial Afghan circles,” a spokesman for Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhari, said.

Baradar was in Pakistan with other Taliban delegates in mid-December to meet top officials to push forward stalled peace talks between the group and Kabul to end decades of war. When Taliban representatives arrived in Pakistan on Dec. 16, Kabul said the visit was taking place in consultation with the Afghan government.

Following the viral video, however, Kabul said that while the visit had initially “raised further hopes for taking practical steps toward stopping the bloodshed and bringing about sustainable peace in Afghanistan,” the footage “disclosed” the presence of Taliban leaders in Pakistani territory.

Chaudhari said that Pakistan would like to “reiterate its firm commitment” for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan. 

The “public blame game” was detrimental to the Afghan peace process and efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation, which were strengthened during Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Kabul in November, he added.

“We would continue to emphasize the mutually agreed on fundamental principle that all bilateral issues, including security and intelligence matters, should be addressed through relevant bilateral forums and channels.” 

Pakistan was ready to extend to Afghanistan all possible cooperation in the area of security,
he added.

Peace talks in Doha between Kabul and the Taliban are due to restart on Jan. 5, and Chaudhari said they would be a “delicate phase” of intra-Afghan negotiations. “It is important for the negotiating parties to avoid accusations and to demonstrate wisdom, sagacity and vision for the larger objective of lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan,” he added.

The talks follow a landmark deal signed between the US and the Taliban in February, with Pakistan considered key in getting the group to the negotiation table with US delegations and to ultimately participate in intra-Afghan talks.

Topics: Pakistan afghan peace Taliban Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar

