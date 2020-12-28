You are here

  • Mavericks set NBA record with 50-point halftime lead in rout

Mavericks set NBA record with 50-point halftime lead in rout

Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) controls the ball against Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) in the first half at Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

LOS ANGELES: Luka Doncic scored 24 points and the Dallas Mavericks led by a NBA-record 50 points at halftime in a 124-73 rout of the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.
Josh Richardson added 21 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. had 18 points for the Mavericks.
The Clippers trailed 77-27 at halftime, with their 50-point deficit being the largest at the break in the shot-clock era, which began in 1954-55.
Paul George led the Kawhi Leonard-less Clippers with 15 points before sitting out the second half. Serge Ibaka added 13 points and nine rebounds over three quarters of the team’s first loss. The Clippers opened with victories over the defending NBA champion Lakers and Denver.
Leonard sat out after needing eight stitches in his mouth after accidentally getting elbowed by the 7-foot Ibaka going for a rebound in Friday’ night at Denver.

CAVALIERS 118, 76ERS 94
CLEVELAND: Andre Drummond had 24 points, 14 rebounds and three steals to help Cleveland beat Philadelphia for its third straight victory to start the season.
Collin Sexton added 22 points and Darius Garland had 14 points and seven assists for Cleveland. The Cavaliers had the second-worst record in the NBA last season at 19-46. They Cavaliers are 3-0 for the first time since winning six in a row to begin 2016-17.
Tobias Harris had 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Philadelphia, which fell to 2-1 and played without center Joel Embiid (back tightness).

MAGIC 120, WIZARDS 113
WASHINGTON: Markelle Fultz and Terrence Ross each scored 26 points and Orlando rallied to beat Washington for its first 3-0 start since 2009-10.
Nikola Vucevic scored in the post to give Orlando a 114-113 lead with 25.1 seconds as the Magic scored the final 10 points of the game in beating the Wizards for the sixth straight game.
Vucevic had with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Evan Fournier added 19 points.
Bradley Beal had 29 points and seven assists for Washington. Russell Westbrook was held out for rest.

KNICKS 130, BUCKS 110
NEW YORK: Tom Thibodeau’s first victory as Knicks coach came surprisingly easy against a top opponent, as New York routed Milwaukee.
Julius Randle had 29 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, Elfrid Payton scored 27 points in his best game as a Knick, and New York led by as much as 28 against the team that had the best record in the NBA the previous two seasons.
The Knicks were among the NBA’s worst during that time but are hoping for a turnaround under Thibodeau, the former Coach of the Year who engineered comebacks in Chicago and Minnesota. The Knicks opened his tenure by hanging with Indiana and Philadelphia for a half before those teams pulled away in the final two quarters.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 13 rebounds for the Bucks.

PELICANS 98, SPURS 95
NEW ORLEANS: Brandon Ingram had 28 points and 11 rebounds and New Orleans held off San Antonio.
The Spurs had a chance to tie it after Steven Adams, whose put-back dunk put New Orleans up 97-91 with two minutes left, missed a pair of free throws with 11 seconds to go. But Eric Bledsoe blocked DeMar DeRozan’s 3-point attempt from behind in the final seconds to preserve the victory.
Zion Williamson had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Pelicans, scoring about half of his points on dunks. Lonzo Ball had 16 points and five steals.
Rudy Gay scored 22 points for the Spurs. They opened with two victories.

HORNETS 106, NETS 104
CHARLOTTE, N.C.: Gordon Hayward had 28 points, seven assists and six rebounds and Charlotte handed Brooklyn its first loss of the season.
Terry Rozier added 19 points, including two clutch free throws, and P.J. Washington finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Hornets.
Kevin Durant led the Nets with 29 points, and Kyrie Irving had 25 points.

Topics: NBA dallas mavericks

Liverpool blow chance to go 5 clear after draw with lowly West Brom

Updated 28 December 2020
AFP

Liverpool blow chance to go 5 clear after draw with lowly West Brom

Liverpool blow chance to go 5 clear after draw with lowly West Brom
  • Leeds score 1-0 win over Burnley, West Ham and Brighton draw
Updated 28 December 2020
AFP

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool blew the chance to open up a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League on Sunday as Semi Ajayi’s header eight minutes from time earned West Brom a shock 1-1 draw at Anfield.

The Baggies remain second bottom of the table, but gave their chances of survival a huge boost by becoming the first visiting side to take even a point at Anfield in the league this season in Sam Allardyce’s second match in charge.

Sadio Mane had given Liverpool a 12th minute lead, but Jurgen Klopp’s men lived to regret not making more of a dominant first half display to give the chasing pack in the title race an unexpected boost.

The defending champions move three points clear at the top of the table, but just four points separate Everton in second from Southampton in ninth.

Earlier, Patrick Bamford’s early penalty earned Leeds a controversial 1-0 win over Burnley, while West Ham twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Brighton.

Allardyce was the last visiting manager to win a Premier League game at Anfield, when in charge of Crystal Palace back in April 2017, and the former England manager is now unbeaten in his last four away games against Klopp’s men with three different clubs.

The Baggies set out to limit the sort of damage suffered by Crystal Palace in a 7-0 hammering inflicted by Liverpool last weekend, but could barely get out of their half before the break.

Mane ended his longest drought of nine games without a goal as a Liverpool player against Palace and showed his sharpness in front of goal is back with a brilliant touch to control and finish from Joel Matip’s pass on 12 minutes.

That could and should have opened the floodgates for Klopp’s men given their level of control before the break.

A series of dangerous crosses from Andy Robertson failed to find the finishing touch, while Mane headed just wide from Jordan Henderson’s delivery.

However, Liverpool’s failure to put the game beyond West Brom’s reach led to a nervy second half.

The Reds suffered another injury blow at center-back as Matip pulled up with a muscle problem and had to be replaced by 19-year-old Rhys Williams with Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez long-term injury absentees.

Williams was penalized for an innocuous foul with his first involvement, sparking a furious reaction from Klopp, which saw the German booked by referee Kevin Friend.

Despite their lowly position in the table, West Brom have already taken points off Manchester City and Chelsea this season and were extremely unfortunate not to take at least a point away from Manchester United.

Allardyce’s game plan to stay in the game as long as possible worked to perfection as West Brom began to threaten in the final quarter.

Karlan Grant outpaced Williams to burst clear on goal 20 minutes from time, but Alisson Becker spread himself brilliantly to block.

Ajayi was denied his first Premier League goal when his strike away to City in a 1-1 draw earlier this month was credited as a Ruben Dias own goal.

But he repeated the trick and this time got the credit with a powerful header in off the inside of the post that this time left Alisson helpless.

Liverpool have made a habit of winning games late in the past two seasons, most recently when Roberto Firmino’s injury time header beat Tottenham 2-1 in their last outing at Anfield.

The Brazilian nearly did it again at the death, but his downward header was brilliantly saved by Sam Johnstone.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men now enjoy a nine-point cushion over the drop zone as they moved up to 11th, but needed luck on their side as Burnley were denied an equalizer through Ashley Barnes by a refereeing error.

The only goal at Elland Road came after just five minutes when Bamford latched onto a long ball over the top and was wiped out by the onrushing Nick Pope.

Bamford fired home the resulting penalty into the top corner for his 10th goal of the season.

Topics: Liverpool english Premier League West Bromwich Albion

