Russia reinforces Syrian area where Turkey-backed fighters clashed with Kurdish forces

A Russian military Mil Mi-24
Updated 38 sec ago
Reuters

  Deployment comes ahead of talks on Tuesday between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu
MOSCOW: Russia said late on Sunday it had sent more military police to an area in northern Syria where fighters backed by Turkey have clashed with Kurdish forces near a strategic highway patrolled by Russian and Turkish troops.

The deployment comes ahead of talks in southern Russia on Tuesday between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Syria, where Moscow and Ankara have backed different sides, is one of the topics the two diplomats will discuss.

Battles between Turkey-backed fighters and Kurdish forces broke out near the town of Ain Issa in northern Syria earlier this month. The town Ain Issa sits along the M4 highway that links major Syrian cities and where Russian-Turkish patrols usually take place.

Turkish forces and their Syrian insurgent allies seized territory in the region in an offensive last year against the Kurdish YPG militia which holds swathes of north and east Syria.

The Russian defence ministry said in a statement it had sent more military police to the area on Sunday.

Iraqi PM says country is at a crossroads

Updated 28 December 2020
Arab News

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said on Monday that Iraq was at a cross roads during a meeting with his ministers.

Kadhimi – who claimed he did not belong to any political bloc – said that the central role of his government was to hold early elections.

“Successive governments since 2003 have made the transition period a permanent one,” he said, adding that this was one of the biggest reasons the country stagnant.

“We have an opportunity to succeed in restoring the people's confidence in the state, the political system, and democratic mechanisms, by holding fair and fair elections that would achieve stability in the country,” Kadhimi.

Last month, resident Barham Salih said he wanted to ensure upcoming elections were held without fraud or manipulation.

There have been increasing demands for Iraqi political parties with armed wings to be barred from participating in general elections scheduled next summer.

During the last election, it was reported that Iran-backed militias secured many seats in parliament after allegedly using weapons to intimidate voters on the outskirts of Iraqi cities.

