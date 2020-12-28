Oman Air to expand partnership with Qatar Airways

DUBAI: Oman Air will expand its code-share cooperation with Qatar Airways as part of a strategic plan to enhance cooperation between the two carriers.

The two airlines entered into a partnership in 2000 and details of the new code-sharing destinations will be unveiled in 2021.

The agreement will give Oman Air customers access to 65 of Qatar Airways’ routes across Africa, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, India, and the Middle East.

Qatar Airways passengers will get access to six new destinations across Africa and Asia through Oman Air’s network.

“Both airlines will also explore a number of joint commercial and operational initiatives to further optimise their partnership,” the airlines said in a statement.

Oman Air CEO Abdulaziz Al Raisi said: “The expansion of our code-share agreement is just the first step, and we look forward to working with Qatar Airways to further strengthen our strategic partnership to enhance the business and leisure travel experience for our customers in Oman and throughout the world.”

The group chief executive of Qatar Airways, Akbar Al Baker, added: “Since 2000, both airlines have seen the benefits that commercial cooperation has brought, providing our passengers with unrivalled service and more flexibility to travel when they want. I look forward to further strengthening our commercial cooperation with Oman Air to provide even more benefits to our customers.”

Oman Air has been in operation since 1993 and Qatar Airways was founded that same year.