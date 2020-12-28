You are here

Oman Air to expand partnership with Qatar Airways

Oman Air and Qatar Airways said the two airlines will "explore a number of joint commercial and operational initiatives to further optimise their partnership."
Oman Air and Qatar Airways said the two airlines will “explore a number of joint commercial and operational initiatives to further optimise their partnership.” (Supplied)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Airlines exploring joint commercial and operational initiatives

Oman Air and Qatar Airways said the two airlines will “explore a number of joint commercial and operational initiatives to further optimise their partnership.” (Supplied)
  • Airlines exploring joint commercial and operational initiatives
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Oman Air will expand its code-share cooperation with Qatar Airways as part of a strategic plan to enhance cooperation between the two carriers.

The two airlines entered into a partnership in 2000 and details of the new code-sharing destinations will be unveiled in 2021.

The agreement will give Oman Air customers access to 65 of Qatar Airways’ routes across Africa, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, India, and the Middle East. 

Qatar Airways passengers will get access to six new destinations across Africa and Asia through Oman Air’s network.

“Both airlines will also explore a number of joint commercial and operational initiatives to further optimise their partnership,” the airlines said in a statement.

Oman Air CEO Abdulaziz Al Raisi said: “The expansion of our code-share agreement is just the first step, and we look forward to working with Qatar Airways to further strengthen our strategic partnership to enhance the business and leisure travel experience for our customers in Oman and throughout the world.”

The group chief executive of Qatar Airways, Akbar Al Baker, added: “Since 2000, both airlines have seen the benefits that commercial cooperation has brought, providing our passengers with unrivalled service and more flexibility to travel when they want. I look forward to further strengthening our commercial cooperation with Oman Air to provide even more benefits to our customers.”

Oman Air has been in operation since 1993 and Qatar Airways was founded that same year.

Topics: Oman Air Qatar Airways

9 things you need to know on Tadawul today

Updated 28 December 2020
Argaam

9 things you need to know on Tadawul today

9 things you need to know on Tadawul today
Updated 28 December 2020
Argaam

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Monday.

1) Saudi Aramco discovered four new oil and gas fields in the Kingdom, said Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

2) Sahara International Petrochemical Co.’s (Sipchem) subsidiary International Polymers Company (IPC) signed a SR700 million ($186.67 million) Murabaha facility agreement with Riyad Bank to refinance the existing syndicated bank facility and loan from the Public Investment Fund.

3) Ayyan Investment Co. appointed Aljazira Capital as a financial advisor for acquiring stakes held by non-controlling shareholders in its 69.9 percent-owned subsidiary Al Ahsa Medical Services Co.

4) Aseer Trading, Tourism & Manufacturing Co. (Aseer) said the court order, issued on Nov. 8, 2020, in its favor against the seller of land in the north of Riyadh became final and enforceable following the expiry of the objection period.

5) Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. (SPM) announced rights issue was 94.04 percent subscribed.

6) Lazurde Co. for Jewelry on Dec. 24, 2020, submitted request to increase capital through a rights issue to the Capital Market Authority.

7) Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. said that its lawsuit against Al Sateaa Modern Construction Co. was returned to the court of appeal, and hearing will take place on Jan. 18, 2021.

8) Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. announced the rump offering results and the final allocation of its rights issue shares, with a coverage ratio of 602.8 percent.

9) Oil prices fell on Monday morning, with Brent crude trading 20 cents lower at $51.09 per barrel and WTI edging down 15 cents to $48.08/bbl.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: Tadawul

