TikTok star Addison Rae champions Lebanese designer Andrea Wazen 

DUBAI: US TikTok star Addison Rae stepped out in a pair of heels by Lebanese footwear designer Andrea Wazen this week.

Rae, a 20-year-old dancer who is regularly spotted with the Kardashian clan, shared an Instagram Story with her 33.2 million followers in which she was spotted wearing clear pointy-toed shoes with white-strap detailing, called the Dassy PVC pumps.

She styled the shoes with a white shirt dress from French luxury label Louis Vuitton that featured large pockets on the sides and was tied at the waist with a matching belt.







The social media star showed off a pair of heels by Andrea Wazen. (Instagram)



Wazen’s impressive list of celebrity clientele covers a broad spectrum of stars, from Hailey Bieber to Tracee Ellis Ross and Jennifer Lopez to Kylie Jenner, who have all donned Andrea Wazen’s strappy sandals and stilettos.

The London-born designer, who is the older sister of Lebanese fashion blogger Karen Wazen, launched her eponymous, celebrity-approved label following stints with some of the most renowned footwear designers in the world, including Christian Louboutin and Rupert Sanderson.

Wazen, who was raised in Beirut, returned to the Lebanese capital in 2013 to launch her namesake brand, working closely with factories and artisans in Lebanon in order to bring her designs to life.

Her collections are punctuated by striking and instantly recognizable designs, including diamanté-spangled stilettos, tulle-ruffled slingbacks, PVC sandals and toned-down leather boots.

Meanwhile, Rae seems to be a fan of the Wazen family’s businesses.

In August, she wore a pair of sunglasses by Karen Wazen Eyewear.

Rae was seen walking around the streets of Los Angeles, wearing a pair of “Vicky” in navy blue shades from Karen’s line, which launched in December 2018.

In July, the social media star championed the brand’s “Vicky” frames at least twice, and Karen has taken to her label’s Instagram account to compliment Rae’s various looks in the past.

Rae, who rose to fame doing fun-to-replicate dances, has accumulated more than 4.6 billion likes and 72.7 million followers on TikTok, the widely popular social media application.

According to Forbes, she is the platform’s top-earning star, bringing in an estimated $5 million this past year.