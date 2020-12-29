You are here

  • Home
  • Honesty best policy to reduce financial cost of security breaches: Cyber solutions firm

Honesty best policy to reduce financial cost of security breaches: Cyber solutions firm

Organizations that took ownership of data breaches could save up to 38 percent of the financial damage, while those that failed to do so risked more severe financial, as well as reputational, consequences according to Kaspersky. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Organizations that took ownership of data breaches could save up to 38 percent of the financial damage, while those that failed to do so risked more severe financial, as well as reputational, consequences according to Kaspersky. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4q3b4

Updated 29 December 2020
Ruba Obaid

Honesty best policy to reduce financial cost of security breaches: Cyber solutions firm

Organizations that took ownership of data breaches could save up to 38 percent of the financial damage, while those that failed to do so risked more severe financial, as well as reputational, consequences according to Kaspersky. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • Report showed showed a link between the way a data breach was disclosed and the total financial losses of an organization
Updated 29 December 2020
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: Enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) were more likely to be able to mitigate the financial damage caused by data breaches if they promptly inform their clients and the public, according to new research from cybersecurity solutions firm Kaspersky.

The company’s latest IT security economics report on how businesses could minimize the cost of a data breach, showed a link between the way a data breach was disclosed and the total financial losses of an organization following a cybersecurity incident.

Organizations that took ownership of the situation could save up to 38 percent of the financial damage, while those that failed to do so risked more severe financial, as well as reputational, consequences.

For instance, web services provider Yahoo! was subject to the largest data breach on record when digital attacks stole personal information from about 3 billion Yahoo! accounts in 2013 and 2014. The company was fined for not notifying clients and investors.

Uber was also fined for allegedly covering up a data breach the ride-share service experienced in late 2016, affecting personal information belonging to more than 57 million customers and drivers.

Instead of reporting the incident, Uber paid the perpetrators $100,000 in exchange for their silence and did not announce the breach until November 2017. This incident resulted in a $148 million fine.

The Kaspersky report said that costs for enterprises that disclosed a breach were estimated at $983,000 in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META) region. In comparison, those that had an incident leaked to the media suffered $1.579 million in damage costs.

The same applied to SMBs operating in the META region. Those that voluntarily informed their audiences about a breach experienced 19 percent less financial damage than those whose incidents were leaked to the press – $105,000, compared to $130,000.

Out of those experiencing a data breach, 53 percent of businesses in the META region proactively disclosed the incident, 26 percent had their leak exposed to the media, and 21 percent of organizations did not disclose it at all.

Although enterprises that managed not to disclose the incident experienced minimal consequences, this approach was considered far from ideal as they were at risk of losing even more if a cybersecurity-related incident was revealed to the public against their intentions.

Moreover, risks were especially high for companies that failed to immediately detect an attack. The report revealed that around 30 percent of SMBs that took over a week to discover a breach saw it exposed in the press, compared to none if the breaches were immediately detected.

Early detection could lower financial losses by 32 percent for enterprises and 17 percent for SMBs. The report surveyed more than 5,200 IT and cybersecurity practitioners across 31 countries in June.

Topics: business economy Cybersecurity Kaspersky

Related

New Kaspersky service provides alerts on cyberthreats
Corporate News
New Kaspersky service provides alerts on cyberthreats
Saudi cybersecurity agency, UN agency partner to create safe cyberspace for children
Saudi Arabia
Saudi cybersecurity agency, UN agency partner to create safe cyberspace for children

2020: Who were the business winners and losers?

When the pandemic took the world in its grip, global stock markets reacted strongly. The S&P 500 fell some 28 percent and the Nasdaq 23.5 percent. This development was repeated the world over. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 8 min 54 sec ago
Cornelia Meyer

2020: Who were the business winners and losers?

When the pandemic took the world in its grip, global stock markets reacted strongly. The S&P 500 fell some 28 percent and the Nasdaq 23.5 percent. This development was repeated the world over. (AFP/File Photo)
  • COVID-19 has left an indelible imprint on the global economy, in what was a very turbulent year
Updated 8 min 54 sec ago
Cornelia Meyer

DUBAI: Unusual or harrowing would probably be good terms to describe 2020. As the coronavirus pandemic took hold of the world, it was a harbinger of economic troubles on one hand. On the other hand, there were companies and stock markets benefiting from new ways of doing business, such as working from home and ordering goods and services on the internet.

The K-shaped recovery, where some benefited and others lost due to the pandemic, probably best describes what happened. We saw bifurcation, with East of Suez recovering more quickly from the pandemic and even growing, while stock markets in North America, China and some selected other markets reached new highs despite growing unemployment.

Let us start at the beginning. When the pandemic took the world in its grip, global stock markets reacted strongly. The S&P 500 fell some 28 percent and the Nasdaq 23.5 percent. This development was repeated the world over. Borders closed and the world pretty much went into lockdown.

This was bad enough in member states of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), but it caused incredible hardship in many emerging or developing economies such as India, where day laborers lost their income, forcing them to travel back to their villages far away — and helping the spread of the virus.

What followed were massive stimulus programs at levels never seen before. The financial crisis taught us that billion was the new million. COVID-19 took the arithmetic up a notch: Trillion is now the new billion.

The Federal Reserve’s balance sheet grew from $3.9 trillion to nearly $7 trillion, with the help of no less than eight separate programs. The US Congress approved $2.2 trillion in the first half of the year, and a further $900 million that was signed into law by President Donald Trump on Dec. 27.

The European Central Bank approved €750 billion ($917 billion) in March, €600 billion in June and €500 billion in December in the form of a Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme. At the same time, the EU was permitted for the first time in history to raise debt worth €750 billion on its books in order to dampen the economic blow of the pandemic.

Japan raised altogether more than $3 trillion between fiscal measures and the Bank of Japan. China, where the virus originated, raised around $500 billion due to its economy emerging relatively unscathed from the pandemic by the year-end. In the US, interest rates fell by 1.5 percent, now hovering between 0.25 percent and 0 percent, while holding firm in negative territory in Europe and Japan.

This massive infusion of liquidity allowed stock markets to soar. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq and even the Dow Jones eventually broke all-time highs — the first appreciating by 58.4 percent since March and the second by 85.5 percent. The Shanghai composite and the Nikkei 225 also recovered from the March lows by leaps and bounds — only the Europeans lagged behind. We saw a “financialization” of the economy, where the stock market performance was seemingly decoupled from negative economic growth rates in the major OECD economies.

The name of the game in stock market performance were the FAANGs (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google), which supported the lockdown economy. Other winners were Alibaba, Ant Group, Tencent, Nividia and PayPal. Toward the end of the year, as vaccines appeared on the horizon, we saw a tentative rotation out of these growth stocks into value stocks and cyclicals.

Toward the end of the year, big tech came under increased regulatory scrutiny on both sides of the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. The biggest dent for the sector was probably when the dual-listing initial public offering of Ant Group on the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shanghai was halted by Chinese authorities.

Oil was the commodity reflecting the drama of lockdowns and hope more vividly than any other asset. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell to minus $40.32 per barrel in mid-April. OPEC+ — a consortium of the member states of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Economies and their 10 non-OPEC allies — countered the development by imposing historic production cuts of 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd), which over time were reduced to the current 7.2 million bpd.

While the oil price has moved up to a more comfortable range of $48-$52 per barrel for Brent and $45-$49 for WTI, this would not be possible without the close scrutiny and quick reaction of OPEC+. In that sense, the group’s decision to schedule ministerial meetings on a monthly basis to adjust to market developments in real time has to be seen as a big positive. Things have improved in oil markets, but we are far from being out of the woods.

Oil prices had a big impact on Gulf Cooperation Council budgets. Saudi Arabia decided to go the counter-cyclical route by tripling value-added tax from 5 percent to 15 percent. That being said, the government supported wages for Saudi citizens in order to soften the COVID-19 blow.

The Kingdom’s relief package was 6.1 percent of gross domestic product, compared to 29.9 percent in Bahrain, 27.2 percent in Oman and 17.2 percent in the UAE. If anything, this reflects the Saudi government’s focus on conservative macro-prudential management.

The worst-hit sectors globally were aviation, travel, hospitality and retail, which are all high-contact service industries. These sectors also lost millions of jobs globally. The International Air Transport Association expects that air travel will not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024.

It was the weak who were disproportionately affected, both within countries and internationally. Queues at food banks in the US, Europe and further afield grew, and the newly unemployed needed to provide for their families.

Developing economies did not have the economic wherewithal to weather the storm of the pandemic. The International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank and the G20 issued a Debt Service Suspension Initiative for the 73 poorest countries in the world, 46 of which have availed themselves of the opportunity so far. While this may be welcome relief, the moratorium does in part stretch to bilateral debt.

However, it does not go as far as the London Club, which looks at liabilities between private sector lenders and debtor nations. This is crucially important because many countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America are deeply indebted to China’s “policy banks,” which are classified as purely private sector institutions.

The pandemic has caused havoc in the global economy. By the year-end, the IMF forecasted for the global economy to contract by 4.4 percent in 2020. China stands out as the only major economy to have grown — by a small 2.1 percent — this year. Indeed, the UK-based Centre for Economics and Business Research has announced that due to the pandemic, China will overtake the US as the world’s largest economy by 2028 — earlier than previously expected.

By the end of next year, advanced economies are projected to be 4.7 percent smaller than expected before the pandemic, while emerging economies will be hit by 8.1 percent. In the long run, this translates to a reduction in growth of 3.5 percent in developed economies and 5.5 percent in developing economies.

As vaccines arrive, we can look forward to the end of lockdowns and restrictions at some stage in the future, but not just yet, because we are far away from reaching herd immunity. In the meantime, the pandemic has left an indelible imprint on the global economy. As always, there have been winners and losers. Sadly, the weakest of the weak are among the losers — as always.

Topics: business economy Year in Review

Related

Special How the coronavirus crisis has shifted priorities for Arab cities
Middle-East
How the coronavirus crisis has shifted priorities for Arab cities

Latest updates

Two young Saudi ‘Sheroes’ accelerate Dakar Rally preparations
Two young Saudi ‘Sheroes’ accelerate Dakar Rally preparations
British envoy to Riyadh visits King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival
2020: Who were the business winners and losers?
When the pandemic took the world in its grip, global stock markets reacted strongly. The S&P 500 fell some 28 percent and the Nasdaq 23.5 percent. This development was repeated the world over. (AFP/File Photo)
Turkey is no longer an option for Saudi tourists
KSrelief distributes over 562 tons of food in Yemen

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.