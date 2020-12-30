Saudi club launches project to protect falcons

RIYADH: The Saudi Falcons Club will launch the first phase of its “Hadad” program on Wednesday to return falcons to their natural habitats.
The project will be carried with the help from the Special Forces for Environmental Security, the National Center for Wildlife Development and several volunteers.
The program is the first of its kind in the Kingdom. It aims to strengthen the Kingdom’s pioneering role in protecting the wildlife and natural environment.
The project will also help boost the falcon population. The birds of prey will also be monitored carefully to study their behavior in the wild and their ability to adapt.
Falconry is an important part of the cultural desert heritage of Arabs of Saudi Arabia and neighboring countries going back thousands of years.
Falcons, whose flight speeds can exceed 300 km (186 miles) an hour, are recognized internationally as endangered. Countries have varying regulations governing their sale, capture, breeding and hunting activities.
There are more than 20,000 active falconers in Saudi Arabia who are represented by the Saudi Falcon Club.
