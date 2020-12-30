Russia's FM Lavrov says cooperating with Libya's GNA on several fronts, especially military

Revamped Panamera tops Porsche’s strong 2021 product lineup

In 2009, the Panamera was introduced to the world for the very first time, much to the delight of automotive fans across the globe. Entering into the market as a true sports car and a true Gran Turismo, Porsche’s innovation instantly became a global success. And now, 11 years later, the German sports car manufacturer has released the latest variant of the Panamera. It boasts best-in-class performance across the range from 330 to 700 PS, enhanced comfort and chassis management and a sharper, sportier visual appearance.

Dr. Manfred Braeunl, chief executive officer at Porsche Middle East and Africa FZE, said the Panamera is tailored for a Middle East lifestyle. “Our region embraces both luxury and performance in equal measures and the Panamera has become an important pillar in our model lineup. Initially planned with 20,000 units per year, our sporty saloon has exceeded all expectations. Since its introduction in 2009, more than 282,000 units have been sold globally. In our region, more than 11,000 Panamera drivers speak for its success. It is a true sports car and a true long distance Gran Turismo,” he said.

With 630 PS, the new Panamera Turbo S is a segment leader with 80 PS more power and 50 Nm more torque than the previous flagship Turbo with combustion engine. In Sport Plus mode, the Turbo S model accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in a jaw-dropping 3.1 seconds.

When it comes to appearance, the Panamera looks more dynamic and sportier than ever. Much of this is due do the Sport Design front end, which now comes standard in each model. It includes striking air intake grilles, large side cooling openings and a single-bar front light module. The completely new front end of the Panamera Turbo S is differentiated by the larger side air intakes and newly designed elements in the exterior color, which are connected horizontally, emphasizing the width of the vehicle.

The revamped light strip at the rear runs over the luggage compartment lid with an adapted contour, providing a continuous and flowing connection between the two newly designed LED tail light clusters. Three new 20- and 21-inch wheels have been added to the wheel range.

Enhanced chassis components and control systems contribute to the overall comfort and sportiness of the Panamera. For example, the revamped Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) system results in a noticeable improvement in damping comfort. And lastly, the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) has been given a facelift and now includes additional functions, such as improved voice control and wireless Apple CarPlay — much to the delight of music fans.

The new Porsche Panamera is available to order now. In Saudi Arabia, prices start at SR400,350 ($106,693) for the rear-wheel-drive.