King Salman invites Emir of Qatar to GCC Summit

30,000 receive vaccination in Saudi Arabia as 10 new COVID-19 deaths announced

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 113 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10 new virus-related deaths on Wednesday, the Kingdom’s health ministry reported.

It said the new cases increase the total number of patients who contracted the disease in the kingdom to 362,601. Of these 2,705 are active cases which are still receiving treatment and their condition is stable. While 387 of these cases are in critical condition.

It also reported the 170 people have recovered from the virus, to raise the total number of recoveries in Saudi Arabia to 353,682.

The new deaths raise the total toll 6,214.

More than 30,000 people have received a vaccination against coronavirus in Saudi Arabia, according to Al-Arabiya TV.

On Tuesday, the health ministry said coronavirus vaccination centers in Riyadh, Jeddah and the Eastern Province were witnessing a “great turnout” of Saudis and expats who registered to receive the vaccine.