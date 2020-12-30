You are here

King Salman invites Emir of Qatar to GCC Summit

King Salman invites Emir of Qatar to GCC Summit
A handout picture of King Salman provided by the SPA on Dec. 15, 2020. (File/AFP)
Updated 30 December 2020
Arab News

King Salman invites Emir of Qatar to GCC Summit

King Salman invites Emir of Qatar to GCC Summit
  • The meeting will be held in Saudi Arabia on Jan. 5, 2021 in Al-Ula
  • Al-Thani received his invitation during a meeting with the GCC’s Secretary-General Nayf Al-Hajraf
Updated 30 December 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has sent a formal invitation to Qatar’s Emir, Tamim Al-Thani, to attend the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit, state news agency SPA reported on Wednesday.
The meeting will be held in Saudi Arabia on Jan. 5, 2021 in Al-Ula.
Al-Thani received his invitation during a meeting with the GCC’s Secretary-General Nayf Al-Hajraf, the report added.
King Salman said he hopes that the summit will succeed in promoting joint action and expanding cooperation and integration among member states in all fields during the routine Saudi cabinet meeting on Tuesday.
The Saudi Council of Ministers also discussed the outcome of the first meeting of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council, which was held under the chairmanship of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his Bahraini counterpart, Salman bin Hamad.
The members stressed the “Kingdom’s interest in pushing bilateral relations with Bahrain to more comprehensive heights and developing them in all fields,” according to the SPA report.

30,000 receive vaccination in Saudi Arabia as 10 new COVID-19 deaths announced

Updated 30 December 2020
Arab News

30,000 receive vaccination in Saudi Arabia as 10 new COVID-19 deaths announced

30,000 receive vaccination in Saudi Arabia as 10 new COVID-19 deaths announced
  • Saudi Arabia recorded 113 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10 new virus-related deaths
  • More than 30,000 people have received a vaccination against coronavirus in Saudi Arabia
Updated 30 December 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 113 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10 new virus-related deaths on Wednesday, the Kingdom’s health ministry reported. 

It said the new cases increase the total number of patients who contracted the disease in the kingdom to 362,601. Of these 2,705 are active cases which are still receiving treatment and their condition is stable. While 387 of these cases are in critical condition. 

It also reported the 170 people have recovered from the virus, to raise the total number of recoveries in Saudi Arabia to 353,682. 

The new deaths raise the total toll 6,214.

More than 30,000 people have received a vaccination against coronavirus in Saudi Arabia, according to Al-Arabiya TV.

On Tuesday, the health ministry said coronavirus vaccination centers in Riyadh, Jeddah and the Eastern Province were witnessing a “great turnout” of Saudis and expats who registered to receive the vaccine.

