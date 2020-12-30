King Salman invites Emir of Qatar to GCC Summit

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has sent a formal invitation to Qatar’s Emir, Tamim Al-Thani, to attend the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit, state news agency SPA reported on Wednesday.
The meeting will be held in Saudi Arabia on Jan. 5, 2021 in Al-Ula.
Al-Thani received his invitation during a meeting with the GCC’s Secretary-General Nayf Al-Hajraf, the report added.
King Salman said he hopes that the summit will succeed in promoting joint action and expanding cooperation and integration among member states in all fields during the routine Saudi cabinet meeting on Tuesday.
The Saudi Council of Ministers also discussed the outcome of the first meeting of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council, which was held under the chairmanship of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his Bahraini counterpart, Salman bin Hamad.
The members stressed the “Kingdom’s interest in pushing bilateral relations with Bahrain to more comprehensive heights and developing them in all fields,” according to the SPA report.
