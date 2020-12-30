You are here

UK parliament approves Brexit trade deal as both sides look to future
Despite serious opposition misgivings, the much-anticipated bill is expected to pass the House of Lords later Wednesday in an unusually rapid procedure. (AFP)
  • The deal ends nearly four years of negotiations between the UK and EU, and will safeguard close to $1 trillion in trade
  • With a victory of 521 votes to 73, the bill is expected to made into law at midnight tonight, following approval from the house of Lords
LONDON/BRUSSELS: British lawmakers approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Wednesday, as both sides looked to begin a new chapter of relations just days before their divorce becomes a reality.
Britain and the European Union were signing the deal on Wednesday and the British parliament will finalize its implementation, ending over four years of negotiation and safeguarding nearly a $1 trillion of annual trade.
Both sides said it was a chance to begin a new chapter in a relationship forged as Europe rebuilt after World War Two, but which has often seen Britain as a reluctant participant in ever-tighter political and economic integration.
Johnson, in a specially convened sitting of parliament, said he hoped to work “hand in glove” with the EU when its interests aligned, using Britain’s new-found sovereignty to reshape the British economy.
“Brexit is not an end but a beginning,” Johnson said. “The responsibility now rests with all of us to make the best use of the powers that we regain, the tools that we’ve taken back into our hands.”
Parliament’s lower house voted 521 to 73 in favor of the deal. The upper house of parliament now debates the bill and it should become law around midnight.
The deal has been criticized on several fronts since it was agreed on Dec. 24. The opposition Labour Party say it is too thin and doesn’t protect trade in services, fishermen rage that Johnson has sold out their interests, and Northern Ireland’s status remains subject to much uncertainty.
Nevertheless, Johnson has won the support of his party’s hard-line Brexiteers — delivering a break with the EU far more radical than many imagined when Britain shocked the world in 2016 by voting to leave.
Long-time euroskeptic lawmaker Bill Cash said Johnson had saved Britain’s democracy from four decades of “subjugation” to Brussels: “Like Alexander the Great, Boris has cut the Gordian knot.”
Johnson said he hoped to end the “old, tired, vexed question of Britain’s political relations with Europe” and instead become “the best friend and ally the EU could have.”
Earlier, against a backdrop of EU flags, top EU officials signed the treaties struck on Dec. 24 to preserve Britain’s tariff- and quota-free access to the bloc’s 450 million consumers.
“It is of the utmost importance for the European Union and the United Kingdom to look forward, in view of opening a new chapter in their relations,” the EU said in a statement.
A British Royal Air Force plane was scheduled to bring the documents, which bear the EU’s golden stars on a blue leather folder, to Johnson, who was due to sign it at around 1500 GMT. The aircraft then takes a signed copy back to Brussels.
Britain formally left the EU nearly a year ago and the new partnership agreement will regulate ties from Jan. 1 on everything from trade to transport, energy links and fishing.
After both sides have signed, the deal will be in place until the end of February, pending final approval by the European Parliament to make it permanent.

  • About 4.4 percent of the city's 11 million residents had developed antibodies against the pathogen causing Covid-19 by April says CDC
  • China has faced a barrage of criticism at home and abroad over its initial handling of the virus
Beijing: The number of coronavirus cases in the Chinese city where the pathogen was first detected may have been 10 times higher than official figures suggest, according to a study by health authorities in Wuhan.
About 4.4 percent of the city’s 11 million residents had developed antibodies against the virus causing Covid-19 by April, the report by the Chinese Center for Disease Control (CDC) said.
That correlates to around 480,000 infections in Wuhan by April, nearly 10 times the official tally to date of 50,000 cases in the city.
China has faced a barrage of criticism at home and abroad over its initial handling of the virus, including attempts to silence whistle-blowers and not reporting any cases for days in early January amid high-level political consultations.
On Monday, citizen journalist Zhang Zhan was jailed for four years for reporting on conditions inside Wuhan during the height of the outbreak.
The discrepancy revealed by the CDC’s data may “point to potential underreporting due to the chaos in late January and early February, when a large number of people were not tested or were not tested accurately for Covid-19,” Huang Yanzhong, a senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), told AFP.
Qin Ying, a serological expert from the CDC told AFP on Wednesday that disparities in data were not unique to China.
“Several countries have already published similar serological surveys and... in most instances the number of people with antibodies against the coronavirus was several times higher than the confirmed case count,” Qin said.
“So this kind of disparity is a widespread phenomenon.”
The CDC added that only 0.44 percent of the population in central Hubei province outside of Wuhan exhibited antibodies for the virus, suggesting that the 77-day lockdown on the city may have helped prevent the spread of the disease.
The findings of the survey of more than 34,000 people across the country conducted in April was only released late Monday.
China does not include asymptomatic cases in its official tally, which could also explain the discrepancy between the total confirmed cases and the actual number infected.
The country’s total number of cases stands at 87,027 with 4,634 deaths, according to data from the National Health Commission on Wednesday.
China has largely curbed the virus at home, and was the only major economy to report positive economic growth this year as restrictions on businesses and internal travel were lifted.
Even in Wuhan the “rate is not as high as that in New York City (23 percent by September), which may suggest the (Chinese) government containment efforts were speedy and effective,” Huang said.
Officials have also rushed to test tens of millions of people to squash local mini-outbreaks.

