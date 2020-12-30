You are here

  SABIC localization scheme to add $2.35bn to Kingdom's GDP

SABIC localization scheme to add $2.35bn to Kingdom's GDP

Nusaned, SABIC's localization initiative, announced on Wednesday that 43 new Saudi entrepreneurs qualified from its program, bringing the total number to 106.
SABIC set up the initiative in 2018 as part of its bid to encourage the growth of local companies and small and medium-sized businesses
  • SABIC set up the initiative in 2018 as part of its bid to encourage the growth of local companies and small and medium-sized businesses
JEDDAH: Nusaned, SABIC’s localization initiative, announced on Wednesday that 43 new Saudi entrepreneurs qualified from its program, bringing the total number to 106.

SABIC set up the initiative in 2018 as part of its bid to encourage the growth of local companies and small and medium-sized businesses, as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy to diversify the non-oil economy.

In a press statement, Nusaned said its graduates will go on to start projects that will create 6,610 new jobs and contribute more than SR8.8 billion ($2.35 billion) to the Saudi economy.

The graduation ceremony took place in Riyadh at the SABIC Plastic Applications Development Center.

Several strategic partnership agreements were also signed with local and international bodies and organizations, in order to help the graduates seize opportunities in the public and private sectors and generate commercial opportunities.

Nusaned signed agreements with the government SMEs authority Monshaat, German multinational chemical company BASF and US multinational Emerson.

The agreements and projects are expected to serve diverse sectors such as construction, equipment, medical supplies, metals, plastics, renewable energy and specialty chemicals.

Yousef Al-Benyan, SABIC vice chairman and CEO, said: “The outcome of these agreements and partnerships will contribute to creating jobs, and will raise the level of knowledge and professional qualification for local competencies and entrepreneurs.”

Topics: business economy SABIC Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) GDP

US tech companies prove popular for GCC traders in 2020

US tech companies prove popular for GCC traders in 2020
  Strict lockdowns and the need for employees to work from home due to the coronavirus pandemic have positively impacted the most actively traded US tech companies
JEDDAH: US technology companies attracted the highest trading volumes among investors worldwide in 2020, including the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, Saxo Bank reported.

The Copenhagen-based investment bank said strict lockdowns and the need for employees to work from home due to the coronavirus pandemic have positively impacted the most actively traded US tech companies, with their indexes up more than 40 percent for 2020.

Boeing, Facebook, Zoom Video Communications, Alibaba and Moderna stocks were the most traded in the GCC region this year, according to Saxo.

Tesla, Apple, Nio, Microsoft and Amazon were Saxo’s most traded stocks in the world in 2020, with over 646 percent of value market growth for Tesla and over 67 percent for Amazon.

“This year was all about the online vs offline world,” said Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo. “Technology companies were catapulted into the future by the COVID-19 pandemic, while many physical industries such as aviation, travel, leisure, hospitality and automobiles came under significant pressure due to the severe restrictions and lockdowns.”

Nio — the Chinese Tesla — had astonishing grown this year with a 1,069 percent surge, meaning that electric-vehicle companies were the best performers in 2020.

Specialized in online trading and investment, Saxo said investors worldwide are turning to financial markets as net buyers following the March global stock market crash.

The pandemic has amplified the participation rate of retail investors in equity markets, a trend that was already underway before COVID-19 and mainly driven by younger people, Saxo said.

The growing trend created a new environment that has made it more difficult for traditional institutional investors to navigate.

Saxo has been focusing on enabling clients in Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC region to trade using its platform, and has recently launched a dedicated Arabic website as part of its latest drive to encourage more Middle Eastern retailers and investors.

Topics: business economy GCC US Big Tech

