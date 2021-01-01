Manila welcomes Kuwait verdict in Filipino maid murder case

You are here

In this photo released by the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs, relatives of Jeanelyn Padernal Villavende weep as the box containing the remains of the worker arrive in the Philippines. (File photo)
Updated 9 sec ago
Ellie Aben

  • The 26-year-old househelp died from injuries inflicted by her employer’s wife in December 2019
MANILA: The Philippines on Wednesday welcomed a Kuwaiti court’s decision to sentence to death by hanging a Kuwaiti woman convicted of murdering a Filipino maid.

Jeanelyn Padernal Villavende, 26, died from injuries inflicted by her employer’s wife in December 2019. The case prompted the Philippine government to temporarily stop sending domestic workers to the Gulf state in early 2020.

The ban was lifted when Kuwaiti authorities filed charges against Villavende’s employers and introduced legal protection measures for Filipino household staff.

The husband of the woman convicted of Villavende’s murder was sentenced to four years in prison for not reporting the crime.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Jeanelyn Padernal Villavende, 26, died in December 2019 from injuries inflicted by her employer’s wife.
  • Kuwaiti woman convicted of worker’s killing sentenced to death by hanging.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Filipino Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., said: “Thank you, Kuwait. The Criminal Court sentence(d) a Kuwait citizen to death for the murder of her Filipino household worker, Jeanelyn Villavende.”

Quoting Philippine Embassy lawyer, Fauzia Salem Al-Sabah, Locsin said that the court’s decision was “fair and in accordance with law and Shariah. I owe the Kuwait ambassador (to the Philippines) a blood debt of gratitude. They took my vow seriously: Blood for blood, life for life. Thank you, Kuwait,” he added.

Philippine envoy to Kuwait, Mohammed Noordin Pendosina Lomondot, said he hoped that the verdict would “serve as a reminder to everyone that no Filipino is a slave to anyone, anywhere, and everywhere, and that justice will always come to the defense of the weak and the oppressed.”

Philippine media reported that Villavende’s relatives were relieved to hear about her murderer’s death sentence. “Now she will suffer the same fate as Jeanelyn,” Villavende’s uncle, Moises, was quoted as saying.

However, they expressed regret at what they described as a lenient sentence for the killer’s husband, as a forensic examination conducted by the Philippine National Bureau of Investigation indicated that Villavende had been tortured and abused for weeks before she died.

Outcry in northeast India as government shuts 600 Islamic schools

Updated 24 min 21 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: A law that will close 600 Islamic schools in India’s northeastern state of Assam has caused an outcry, with critics saying authorities are trying to polarize society and create religious tension ahead of regional elections in March.

Under the new law, enacted by an administration dominated by India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and passed on Wednesday, state-run madrasas will be converted into regular schools.

“The government is gradually making the Muslims of the state helpless by interfering with our ways of life,” Isfaqul Hussain, an activist based in Tezpur, Assam, told Arab News on Thursday. “The BJP government is trying to push the Muslim community to the corner just to polarize society and win the trust of the non-Muslim community just before the elections.”

In Assam, 30 percent of the 30 million population is Muslim. Assam’s education minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said the move was aimed at taking the Muslim community “forward” and defended the new law.

“After 10 years, the Muslim children who become doctors and engineers from these schools, they will be indebted to our government,” he said. 

BACKGROUND

30 percent of Assam state population is Muslim

Outcry in northeast India as government shuts 600 Islamic schools.

Mohammad Fakaruddin Ahmad teaches at Noorpur Jut Senior School, a madrasa in Sonitpur district. He disagreed with the minister’s assertion. 

“Our madrasas, like other schools, teach science and maths and other subjects and produce doctors and engineers too. Madrasas follow the education curriculum of the state government and we teach secular education to our students, besides having a course in Arabic and Islamic studies.”

Hiren Gohain, a prominent public intellectual from Assam, felt the government was worried about the name “madrasa” rather than education. “Political motive is the uppermost in their mind,” he told Arab News. “The worry is that next time they would start changing the names of places having Islamic names.” He said it was “part of the pattern” to undermine Muslim minorities in Assam and coerce them to fall into the ruling party’s “political construct.”

Anowar Hussain, a lawyer in the state capital of Guwahati, described the law as unconstitutional. 

“The constitution gives rights to the minority communities to manage their educational institutions. This is an unconstitutional bill,” he said. “The government’s focus is not minority’s education but election, and how to win the minds of the local Assamese by polarizing the situation just before the elections.”

The opposition Congress party also accused the BJP of attempting to create religious tensions in the state ahead of the March polls.

“Why the bill just 100 days before the elections? They want to create religious tension in Assam to win the elections,” Congress party spokesman Bhupen Borah
told Arab News. 

The BJP, which won the state for the first time in 2016, faces losing local votes after there were protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a law enacted in late 2019 to fast-track the granting of Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan who have been living in the country without documents.

The law angered the native Assamese who have long demanded the expulsion of all undocumented residents who entered the state after March 25, 1971.

“The BJP came on the promise of throwing foreigners out of the state, but they could not do that. They could not give jobs to the people, so this polarizing tactic is the only weapon left with the party,” he said.

