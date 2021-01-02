Egypt’s agricultural exports exceed 5m tons in 2020 

You are here

Egypt’s agricultural exports exceeded more than five million tons in 2020 despite the coronavirus outbreak and its disruption to transport and international trade. (File/AFP)
Updated 02 January 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s agricultural exports exceeded more than five million tons in 2020 despite the coronavirus outbreak and its disruption to transport and international trade, according to the country’s minister of agriculture and land reclamation. 
Al-Sayed El-Quseir said that 11 new markets were opened for agricultural products, the most important of which was Japan, and that a protocol was signed to export mangoes to the US. These developments proved the quality of Egyptian agricultural products, he added.
Exports amounted to five million tons of agricultural products, equivalent to $2.1 billion (EGP33 billion), which would contribute to supporting foreign exchange reserves.
The most important agricultural exports were citrus fruits, potatoes, onions, beets, pomegranates, grapes, potatoes, mangoes, garlic, strawberries, beans, guava and pepper.
According to official data, New Zealand opened its market for Egyptian oranges, the Brunei and Indonesian markets opened for onions, the Argentine, Japanese, Uzbekistan and Brazilian market opened for citrus fruits, while the Indian and Mauritian markets opened for potatoes.
The Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation said that the volume of exports being targeted in 2021 in light of the 2020 rates was subject to supply and demand. 
There was also work being carried out in terms of monitoring, quarantine and supervision to ensure that the requirements of importing countries were met.
“We are working at full capacity,” the minister said.

Egypt signs 9 new agreements for oil and gas exploration

A man takes a picture of fishing boats docked along the Mediterranean Sea, north of Cairo, Egypt December 6, 2020. (REUTERS)
Updated 03 January 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt signs 9 new agreements for oil and gas exploration

Egypt signs 9 new agreements for oil and gas exploration
  • The deals with major oil companies in the Mediterranean and Red Seas involves investments of more than $1 billion
Updated 03 January 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources has signed nine new petroleum agreements to search for petroleum and natural gas in the Mediterranean and the Red Sea with six major international and Egyptian companies.

Egyptian Minister of Petroleum Tarek El-Molla said that the ministry reached a total of 12 agreements during the period of the coronavirus pandemic, with a minimum investment of about $1.4 billion, to drill 23 wells in nine regions in the Mediterranean and three regions in the Red Sea, pointing out that the three further agreements are to be signed soon.

He said that the ministry’s strategy to promote investment opportunities was the reason for its success in attracting new global investment to Egypt. In addition to its existing work with companies such as Shell, BP and Total, it was forging new partnerships with Exxon Mobil and Chevron, which were entering Egypt for the first time to invest in oil and gas exploration.

The Egyptian minister said that the Egyptian Tharwa Petroleum’s participation opens up the potential expansion of its activities and those of other Egyptian companies in this sphere.

The nine signed agreements include one with Exxon Mobil to search in the North Marquia marine area in the Mediterranean, with a minimum investment of $112 million to drill three wells, and another with Chevron and its partner Tharwa Petroleum to search in the North Sidi Barrani area, with a minimum investment of $70 million, to drill one exploration well.

