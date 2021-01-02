New port tariffs take effect in Saudi Arabia

New tariffs for port service in Saudi Arabia took effect on Jan. 1, said a statement issued by the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani).

It said that the current and new fees for handling some types of cargo are deemed low compared to the regional and competitive markets.

The authority reviewed and amended some port fees in light of the emergence of new services in the shipping sector, the statement added.

The new tariffs will contribute to supporting obligations of Mawani and operators in Saudi ports with competitive global indicators, including the availability of berths, increasing total crane moves per hour and total handling on berths per hour, as well as reducing unloading time.

The new tariffs will help the authority carry out several development projects.

