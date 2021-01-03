You are here

Son and Kane on target as Tottenham beat Leeds 3-0
Leeds United’s defender Luke Ayling vies with Tottenham Hotspur’s striker Harry Kane during Saturday’s English Premier League match in London. (AFP)
Updated 03 January 2021
AFP

  • S. Korea forward bags Spurs’ 100th goal as victory brings Mourinho’s side back into title race
LONDON: South Korea forward Son Heung-min admitted he was “proud” to have scored his 100th Tottenham goal in a 3-0 win over Leeds that hauled his team back into the Premier League title race on Saturday.

Son grabbed the second goal for Jose Mourinho’s side after Harry Kane’s penalty had opened the scoring at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Reaching his century of Tottenham goals was a landmark moment for Son, who is the 18th player to score 100 in all competitions for the north London club and the first from outside the UK and Ireland.

Since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015, the 28-year-old has established himself as one of Tottenham’s key players and maintaining his fine form will be key to their hopes of pushing for the title.

“I’m very happy and grateful for my teammates. I’m not doing it alone. I need a lot of help for this big achievement,” Son said.

“To score 100 goals with one team is a big thing. I’m very proud. It’s a good way to start the new year.”

It was the 13th time Kane and Son had combined for a goal this term, equalling the Premier League record set by Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton for Blackburn in 1994-95.

“We’re working hard and working on it for a long time. I am a bit sad I couldn’t give an assist to ‘H’,” Son said.

“He knew I was there. Sometimes it is telepathic, sometimes we talk about it.”

Mourinho is reaping the rewards of that telepathic partnership and he said: “Of course, the understanding is good and against Leeds it was important to have that ability in attack. That movement of Harry Kane and Sonny in the finishing positions fit well.

“I think in the Premier League there are many good players everywhere even in clubs where you don’t believe they can have great players. But I have to say that Sonny and Harry are doing special things this season.”

Toby Alderweireld scored Tottenham’s third goal as they climbed to third place.

The only frustration for Mourinho was a stoppage-time red card for Matt Doherty after the Republic of Ireland right-back received a second booking.

Having ended their disappointing run of four league games without a win, Tottenham moved within four points of leaders Liverpool, who play Southampton on Monday.

“The three points are very important. I think we understood how well they could hurt us and how we could hurt them. In that aspect I am happy but I still think we can and have to do better,” Mourinho said.

The victory was especially welcome after Tottenham were forced to criticize Erik Lamela, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani lo Celso after the trio were pictured breaching coronavirus rules by attending a large Christmas party.

The Spurs stars’ behavior came just days after Mourinho was critical of the Premier League for calling off their match against Fulham due to an outbreak of the virus among the Cottagers’ squad.

Lamela was not named in the squad on Saturday, while Reguilon was on the bench and Lo Celso was out injured.

Leeds wasted several chances before Tottenham took the lead in the 29th minute.

Steven Bergwijn got behind Ezgjan Alioski and went to ground after contact on the edge of the Leeds area.

VAR decided the offense had taken place just inside the box and Kane stepped up to dispatch the penalty for his 17th goal of the season.

Son increased the lead with his 15th goal of the season in the 43rd minute.

Once again, it was Kane who linked up with his attacking partner to deadly effect as his perfectly weighted cross picked out Son, who guided a clinical finish past Illan Meslier from 10 yards.

Tottenham put the result beyond doubt in the 50th minute when Meslier allowed Alderweireld’s header from Son’s corner to trickle over the line.

Tick-Tock: Tokyo Olympics hit the 200-days-to-go mark

Tick-Tock: Tokyo Olympics hit the 200-days-to-go mark
Updated 05 January 2021
AP

  • Suga pledged again to hold the Olympics, saying it would be proof that people have overcome the coronavirus
TOKYO: Tick-Tock-Tick.

The countdown clock for the postponed Tokyo Olympics hit 200 days to go on Monday.

Tick-Tock-Tick.

Also on Monday, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he would consider calling a state of emergency as new coronavirus cases surge to record numbers in Tokyo and neighboring prefectures. Japan has never had a lockdown for COVID-19, attempting to juggle the economy and health risks.

Tick-Tock-Tick.

It’s nearing deadline time for Tokyo Olympic organizers, the International Olympic Committee, and various Japanese government entities as they try to pull off the Games in the middle of a pandemic.

Officials have promised to announce concrete plans early in the new year about how to get 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes into Japan — about the safety of the Athletes Village, and hundreds of thousands of fans, media, judges, officials, broadcasters and VIPs.

The new year is here.

Suga pledged again to hold the Olympics, saying it would be “proof that people have overcome the coronavirus.” And he said vaccine approval would be speeded up by a month so that vaccinations could begin in February instead of March.

Japan has attributed more than 3,400 deaths to COVID-19, modest by global standards for a country of 125 million, but worrying as new cases rise quickly. A poll last month by national broadcaster NHK show 63 percent want the Olympics postponed or canceled.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike and the governors of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures asked the national government Saturday to declare the state of emergency after the capital saw a daily record of 1,337 new cases on New Year’s Eve. 

That marked a jump of almost 400 in just a few days.

Yoshiro Mori, the president of the organizing committee and a former prime minister, again ruled out any cancellation of the games in an interview several days ago with the Nikkan Sports newspaper. He was asked when a decision would come about having local fans or fans from abroad.

“Sometime from March through May,” he replied. “The final deadline for a decision would be May, but it may come sooner.”

Any reduction in fans will hit the organizing committee budget. Tokyo has budgeted $800 million for ticket sales, and any shortfall will have to be made up by government entities, which are footing most of the Olympic bills.

The official budget for the Tokyo Olympics was increased last month to $15.4 billion, an increase of $2.8 billion because of the delay. However, several government audits the last few years suggest the real number is about $25 billion.

All but $6.7 billion is public money.

Mori indicated the opening ceremony, scheduled for July 23, could be troublesome with thousands of athletes and officials gathering to parade around the stadium. He also suggested the ceremony couldn’t be shortened, since television broadcasters had paid for the lucrative time. He said some officials might be cut out of the parade.

Television determines much of the Olympic scheduling, and selling broadcast rights accounts for 73 percent of the IOC’s income. Another 18 percent is from large sponsors such as Coca-Cola and Toyota.

The torch relay, which begins on March 25, will also face crowding with 10,000 runners expected across almost four months. Coca-Cola and Toyota are the prime sponsors.

