9 things to watch on Tadawul today

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Sunday.

1) Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunication Co.’s board of directors recommended a 10% cash dividend for the fiscal year 2020, at SAR 1 per share, amounting to SAR 42.63 million.

2) Raydan Food Co. submitted its request to increase capital through rights issue to the Capital Market Authority (CMA) on Dec. 30, 2020.

3) Bank Aljazira shareholders authorized the board of directors to distribute interim dividends, quarterly or semi-annually, for FY2021.

4) Abdullah Saad Mohammed Abo Moati for Bookstores Co. (Abo Moati) renewed a Shariah-compliant financing facility agreement with Saudi Investment Bank (SAIB) worth SAR 70 million.

5) Saudi Indian Company for Cooperative Insurance (Wafa Insurance) expects financial statements of FY2019 to be published before Jan. 31, 2021.

6) The CMA approved the listing of a 30% stake, or 7.5 million shares of Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co.

7) SAIB signed a banking agency agreement with Virgin Mobile Saudi Arabia after obtaining the Saudi Central Bank’s (SAMA) non-objection.

8) Sumou Real Estate Co. and Sumou Holding Co. signed investments swap agreement on Dec. 30, 2020.

9) Brent crude on Friday gained 17 cents to reach $51.80 per barrel. WTI crude also increased 12 cents to reach $48.52/bbl.