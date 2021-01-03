You are here

9 things to watch on Tadawul today
Brent crude on Friday gained 17 cents to reach $51.80 per barrel. WTI crude also increased 12 cents to reach $48.52/bbl. (Shutterstock)
Updated 03 January 2021
Argaam

9 things to watch on Tadawul today
Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Sunday.

1) Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunication Co.’s board of directors recommended a 10% cash dividend for the fiscal year 2020, at SAR 1 per share, amounting to SAR 42.63 million.

2) Raydan Food Co. submitted its request to increase capital through rights issue to the Capital Market Authority (CMA) on Dec. 30, 2020.

3) Bank Aljazira shareholders authorized the board of directors to distribute interim dividends, quarterly or semi-annually, for FY2021.

4) Abdullah Saad Mohammed Abo Moati for Bookstores Co. (Abo Moati) renewed a Shariah-compliant financing facility agreement with Saudi Investment Bank (SAIB) worth SAR 70 million.

5) Saudi Indian Company for Cooperative Insurance (Wafa Insurance) expects financial statements of FY2019 to be published before Jan. 31, 2021.

6) The CMA approved the listing of a 30% stake, or 7.5 million shares of Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co.

7) SAIB signed a banking agency agreement with Virgin Mobile Saudi Arabia after obtaining the Saudi Central Bank’s (SAMA) non-objection.

8) Sumou Real Estate Co. and Sumou Holding Co. signed investments swap agreement on Dec. 30, 2020.

9) Brent crude on Friday gained 17 cents to reach $51.80 per barrel. WTI crude also increased 12 cents to reach $48.52/bbl.

Everything you need to know about the new Saudi mining investment law

Everything you need to know about the new Saudi mining investment law

Everything you need to know about the new Saudi mining investment law
Saudi Arabia's executive regulations on mining investments came into effect on Jan. 1, the official gazette reported.

The regulations aim to enhance the principles of mining investment governance, and identify the mechanisms that boost responsibility, efficiency, effectiveness, and response to the law application. They also lay down clear procedures for the licensing based on fairness and transparency in order to build confidence in decision-making.

In addition, the regulations aim to achieve the stability required to develop mineral deposits, ensure the efficiency of mining operations, and set effective mechanisms for dispute settlements.

The regulations stipulate that the minister, after coordination with the relevant government agencies, can allocate any land or sea area as a mining reserve based on valid mining licenses.

According to the regulations, the licensee with an exploitation license has the right to export minerals and ores for commercial purposes after carrying out industrial processing operations and removing impurities in order to use the processed minerals in industry or other purposes.

Minerals and ores of category (B) may be exported for commercial purposes, provided that 10% of the net sales of the exported minerals or ores are paid. The export percentage should not exceed 30% of the average annual actual production capacity before processing the ores. The minister or whomever he delegates may increase this percentage as appropriate.

