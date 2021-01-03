You are here

  Actress Jameela Jamil opens up about struggles with body dysmorphia

Actress Jameela Jamil opens up about struggles with body dysmorphia

Jameela Jamil became a household name with her activism and role in NBC’s ‘The Good Place.’ File/AFP
DUBAI: This week, Jameela Jamil posted a ten-year-old photo of herself alongside a lengthy, heartfelt caption on Instagram.

The “The Good Place” actress shared a throwback magazine editorial with her 3.3 million Instagram followers, revealing that she was struggling with body dysmorphia and an eating disorder at the time, and thought she looked “too fat” in the picture. 

“I had starved for three weeks and worked out compulsively before this shoot,” wrote Jamil on Instagram. “Eating disorders are a terrible and upsetting thing,” she added.

Body dysmorphia is a mental health disorder in which a person perceives flaws in their appearance that are not observed by others.

“This is why I bang on and on about diet culture, because it was my slippery slope to losing all sense of reality and all of my time, energy and joy,” she continued, before adding “P.S. A big old (thumbs down emoji) to the Navajo princess caption. I was not remotely in control of the editorial. This was 10 years ago and I’ve not seen this magazine make similar comments in recent years.”

The British-Pakistani-Indian actress is an avid champion of body autonomy, which is a person’s right to do what she or he chooses with their body, without having to face judgment. 

“If you want to change your body, to get bigger or smaller or more muscular, then you do you,” she said, adding “But do it slowly, carefully, fully informed by healthcare practitioners and certified experts. No quick fixes. You aren’t broken, and lasting change happens incrementally and sensibly.”

Jamil, who became a household name with her activism and role as Tahani Al-Jamil on NBC’s “The Good Place,” routinely takes to her platform to encourage people to respect their bodies.

The 34-year-old, who often gets candid about her struggles with eating disorders and body dysmorphia, revealed that her eating disorder started when she was 12. 

“Being weighed at school was truly the minute my eating disorder started at 12. I can trace it back to that exact day,” she tweeted in August. 

Jamil is also well known for her body positivity organization “I Weigh,” which encourages people to weigh themself by their positive attributes, as opposed to numbers on a scale.

‘Aladdin’ star Mena Massoud to star in new Egyptian film

DUBAI: Egyptian-Canadian actor Mena Massoud is set to star in a new Egyptian feature film titled “Fe Ez el Dohr.” He will reportedly fly to Cairo to begin pre-production. 

 “Fe Ez el Dohr” is the brainchild of screenwriter Karim Soror and will be directed by Morcus Adel.

While plot information is still under wraps, it’s been revealed that Massoud will be joined by Egyptian actress Myrna Noureldin in the forthcoming film. 

It will be the first Egyptian film that Massoud, who rose to prominence for his role as Aladdin in Disney’s live-action remake, will star in. It will also be his first big screen role since the Guy Ritchie-directed film. 

Despite starring in the $1 billion-grossing blockbuster, Massoud revealed in a previous interview with Daily Beast that he has not had a single audition since the movie’s release.

“I’m kind of tired of staying quiet about it,” the 29-year-old actor said. “I want people to know that it’s not always dandelions and roses when you’re doing something like ‘Aladdin.’ ‘He must have made millions. He must be getting all these offers.’ It’s none of those things. I haven’t had a single audition since ‘Aladdin’ came out.”

Topics: Mena Massoud

