Egypt’s Suez Canal revenues dip to $5.61bn in 2020

CAIRO: Egypt earned $5.61 billion in revenues from the Suez Canal in 2020, the canal authority said in a statement on Sunday, down from $5.8 billion in 2019.
The head of the canal’s authority said transit fees for all types of ships passing through the canal would remain unchanged in 2021.
