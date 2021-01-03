Egypt’s Suez Canal revenues dip to $5.61bn in 2020

You are here

The head of the canal’s authority said transit fees for all types of ships passing through the canal would remain unchanged in 2021. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • The revenue is down from $5.8 billion in 2019
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt earned $5.61 billion in revenues from the Suez Canal in 2020, the canal authority said in a statement on Sunday, down from $5.8 billion in 2019.
The head of the canal’s authority said transit fees for all types of ships passing through the canal would remain unchanged in 2021.

HR ministry records 14,000 violations in Riyadh in 2020

Updated 36 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

  • Violations included the recruitment of non-Saudis to national-restricted positions
  • Some private companies also neglected to update their business details
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) has announced that 14,000 violations and 9,500 warnings were documented by its inspection department in Riyadh last year.

Violations included the recruitment of non-Saudis to national-restricted positions, failure to provide healthcare and neglect of precautionary and preventive measures amid the pandemic. Some private companies also neglected to update their business details.

Some employers were also found to have avoided paying wages, while others permitted non-Saudis to work in job positions left absent from their work permits, and employed men in jobs designated for women only.

The HRSD said that it will pursue inspections to ensure company owners comply with the findings.

The ministry also revealed on Dec. 31 that it will now allow the payment of expat levies and government fees on a quarterly rather than annual basis.

