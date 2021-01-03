Egypt probes COVID-19 deaths due to alleged lack of oxygen

Kuwait suspends direct commercial flights to and from UK as of Wednesday

CAIRO: Kuwait civil aviation authority is suspending direct commercial flights to and from Britain, as of Wednesday Jan. 6 at 4.00 a.m, until further notice, the authority said in a tweet on Sunday.

On Monday, Kuwait's cabinet said in a statement that the country will not extend its decision to suspend flights beyond Jan. 1 and will open its land and sea borders the next day.

In December, Kuwait had suspended all commercial flights and closed its land and sea borders until Jan. 1, the government communications office said, over fears about a new, more contagious coronavirus variant.