Egypt probes COVID-19 deaths due to alleged lack of oxygen
Egypt said Sunday it had opened an investigation into the deaths of four Covid-19 patients in an intensive care unit allegedly due to lack of oxygen, which had sparked a public outcry. (File/AFP)
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

Egypt probes COVID-19 deaths due to alleged lack of oxygen
  • Since Saturday, numerous social media users had shared a video of patients in a hospital ward, with a voice heard saying “everyone is dead in intensive care”
  • The 45-second video also shows hospital staff apparently trying to revive patients
AFP

CAIRO: Egypt said Sunday it had opened an investigation into the deaths of four COVID-19 patients in an intensive care unit allegedly due to lack of oxygen, which had sparked a public outcry.
“The prosecutor’s office in Al-Husseiniya (in the northern Sharqiya province) summoned the director of Al-Husseiniya hospital to question him over the deaths of four people due to lack of oxygen,” a judicial source told AFP, without specifying the dates of the deaths.
Since Saturday, numerous social media users had shared a video of patients in a hospital ward, with a voice heard saying “everyone is dead in intensive care.”
The prosecutor’s office confirmed the video was of Al-Husseiniya hospital, which was also identified in comments on social media.
The 45-second video also shows hospital staff apparently trying to revive patients.
Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous country with around 100 million inhabitants, has reported more than 140,000 cases of the COVID-19 disease, including 7,800 deaths.
Authorities acknowledge, however, that the real number of cases is higher, as only positive tests from health ministry labs have been reported.
After a brief lull, the number of infections rose dramatically in late 2020, from around 100 new cases confirmed per day in October, to some 1,400 daily cases currently.

Topics: Egypt Sharqiya province Coronavirus

Kuwait suspends direct commercial flights to and from UK as of Wednesday

Updated 03 January 2021
Reuters

Kuwait suspends direct commercial flights to and from UK as of Wednesday
Updated 03 January 2021
Reuters

CAIRO: Kuwait civil aviation authority is suspending direct commercial flights to and from Britain, as of Wednesday Jan. 6 at 4.00 a.m, until further notice, the authority said in a tweet on Sunday.

On Monday, Kuwait's cabinet said in a statement that the country will not extend its decision to suspend flights beyond Jan. 1 and will open its land and sea borders the next day. 
In December, Kuwait had suspended all commercial flights and closed its land and sea borders until Jan. 1, the government communications office said, over fears about a new, more contagious coronavirus variant.

Topics: Kuwait Coronavirus UK

