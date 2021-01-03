You are here

How the pandemic allowed people to change careers

How the pandemic allowed people to change careers
Senka Ali, a 36-year-old woman from Bosnia who now lives in Dubai, decided to work for her husband’s car repair business after losing her job. (Supplied)
Sadia Anwar Khan, an architect by education from India, used the popularity of online interaction to set up Storically, a platform used to sell personalized children’s books. (Supplied)
Mehr Shafiei, a Dubai-based Canadian analyst at Euromonitor, said the pandemic has made all countries review how self-sufficient they are. (Supplied)
Masroor Ahamd turned his passion for cooking into a career path. (Supplied)
Farzana Kazemi, an HR consultant and executive coach from the UK, saw the pandemic widen her client base to the US, Canada and beyond. (Supplied)
Updated 03 January 2021
Jumana Al Tamimi 

  • Many have used the crisis to change careers, seek out new opportunities
  • While some lost their jobs during the pandemic, others have had their hours reduced or their salaries cut
DUBAI: Masroor Ahamd was working as a retail store manager in Dubai when the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic struck last year. Once his employer realized the full economic impact of the situation, he was forced to make the 38-year-old redundant, leaving the business marketing graduate worried about how he would pay his bills. Ahamd decided he had nothing to lose and thought about turning his passion for cooking into a career.
“I used to make biryani when I was 13 years old … We are six boys, no sisters. We used to help our mom make food,” Ahamd, who is originally from Pakistan but was born and raised in Dubai, told Arab News. “We all, the six boys, have special dishes that each one of us excel in … Mine was biryani.”




Masroor Ahamd turned his passion for cooking into a career path. (Supplied)


Using the skills he learnt as part of his education, he promoted the produce on social media and was soon able to turn it into a business, but he is not the only one who has adapted their skillsets to a new business as a result of COVID-19.
Senka Ali, a 36-year-old woman from Bosnia who now lives in Dubai, is another example. Her background is in customer service, but when she lost her job at a large company in Dubai she decided to go and work in her husband’s car repair business.
“It all came by chance,” she told Arab News. “I used to love cars, and I told my husband (to) let us do it together. Basically, he doesn’t have to deal with it all by himself.”
Ali described her new career as “very exciting,” adding she had brought the experience she learned in customer service to the family business.
Research has found that the experiences shown by Ahamd and Ali are not unique, and many residents in the Middle East have switched careers or gone back to retraining as a result of the pandemic.
A global survey in October also found that more than half of respondents said they feared they would be made redundant.
The survey by the World Economic Forum questioned 12,000 adults in 27 countries and while most were worried about their job prospects, two-thirds of workers worldwide said they could learn the skills needed for the jobs of the future through their current employer.
In Saudi Arabia, less than 20 percent of those who took part in the survey said they were worried about redundancy, while 39 percent of Saudis surveyed said they were confident of gaining the necessary skills to compete for new job opportunities in the future.
While some lost their jobs, others have had their hours reduced or their salaries cut. “There are different equations for different people,” said Farzana Kazemi, a human resources consultant and executive coach from the UK.
Some people changed their career paths, others either accepted lower salaries and reduced their lifestyle or started their own businesses. “There are people who lost their jobs and had no choice but to go back home,” she told Arab News.
In June 2020 Oxford Economics estimated that up to 900,000 jobs could be lost in the UAE, leading to thousands of expats leaving. While these figures have yet to be justified or officially recognized, Kazemi said it has undoubtedly been a tough year for jobseekers.
“The year has been a roller-coaster year, a black swan,” she said. “Nobody was expecting something like this or prepared for something like this.” However, she added that the pandemic has offered some new opportunities, which even she had not previously tapped into.
“In the past for me, as an executive coach, I had clients (and we meet) face-to-face. Now, all of a sudden, I am online and I can provide executive coaching to clients in America, or Canada, or Australia. The scope of reach has dramatically changed and widened. So that means the options are wider and better. People have seen that, and if they want to adapt and survive, they have got to review their careers and look at what they wanted to do,” she said.




Farzana Kazemi, an HR consultant and executive coach from the UK, saw the pandemic widen her client base to the US, Canada and beyond. (Supplied)


The pandemic and the lockdown, economic analysts agreed, have opened new opportunities in areas such as e-commerce and working from home. Mehr Shafiei, a Dubai-based Canadian analyst at Euromonitor, said it has made all countries review how self-sufficient they are.




Mehr Shafiei, a Dubai-based Canadian analyst at Euromonitor, said the pandemic has made all countries review how self-sufficient they are. (Supplied)


“Another kind of interesting thing is that there is a lot of room for growth in the UAE because the pandemic really opened the eyes of a lot of people to the fact you need domestic production, you do need domestic capabilities. you can’t just rely always on globalization and having everyone just import, so there will definitely (be) growth in (the) agriculture sector, in domestic manufacturing, e-commerce capabilities,” she said.
Sadia Anwar Khan, an architect by education from India and a mother of two children, used the popularity of Zoom and online interaction to set up Storically, a platform used to sell personalized children’s books.




Sadia Anwar Khan, an architect by education from India, used the popularity of online interaction to set up Storically, a platform used to sell personalized children’s books. (Supplied)


“How (has) COVID helped? It really helped me in terms of (saving me) traveling and commuting. I can do it all from my own home,” she told Arab News.
Like Khan, many people set up new businesses as a way to survive, but are now looking at them as serious career options. Ahamd pointed out that he originally was hoping that the market would improve so he could return to his retail job, but now he is seeing his biryani venture “as a business that can be taken a step further and become a restaurant in the future.”

Topics: Coronavirus careers

US moves against money laundering

US moves against money laundering

  • The legislation sets penalties for not reporting a company’s beneficial owners of up to two years in jail and a $10,000 fine
WASHINGTON: A major avenue for global money laundering and tax evasion has been closed off by a new law requiring disclosure of owners of US shell companies used to hide billions of dollars.

The Corporate Transparency Act was included in the US defense appropriations bill passed into law by Congress this week, overriding President Donald Trump’s veto.

The law forces “beneficial owners” behind shell companies to report their identities to the US Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN.

While the law still grants them protection from public knowledge — only the Treasury and law enforcement will be able to access the FinCEN database — transparency advocates say it is a huge step against kleptocrats, organized crime and rich tax evaders who have been able to anonymously wash their suspect wealth through the world’s largest economy.

“For years, experts routinely ranked anonymous shell companies ... as the biggest weakness in our anti-money laundering safeguards,” said Ian Gary, executive director of the FACT Coalition, which lobbied for the legislation.

“It’s the single most important step we could take to better protect our financial system from abuse.”

The UN estimates that $800 billion to $2 trillion is laundered through the global financial system every year. While much of the attention has focused on tax havens like Panama and the Cayman Islands, experts say that the size of the US economy, and its ability to absorb billions of dollars without notice, has made it crucial for converting illicit funds into legitimate assets.

In early 2020, the Tax Justice Network ranked the Cayman Islands and the US as the global leaders in helping people conceal their finances from law and tax enforcement.

Gary Kalman, the US director of Transparency International, said the Corporate Transparency Act was “foundational” for fighting money laundering.

Despite geopolitical tensions, he pointed out that money has flowed into the US from China and Russia because it was the easiest place to launder it, through properties, corporate assets, securities and art.

“We are the easiest place in the world to set up an anonymous company,” he told AFP before the law had passed.

“We are the dream of any kleptocrat or criminal to hide money.”

By forcing company owners to divulge their identities, he said, the US is establishing a “global norm” for the world’s financial system.

The legislation sets penalties for not reporting a company’s beneficial owners of up to two years in jail and a $10,000 fine.

The legislation is not perfect, say analysts. The FinCEN database will not be open to the public or media, whose efforts have produced the biggest stories about money laundering.

Topics: United States money laundering

