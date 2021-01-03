You are here

Website claims Turkish diplomats spied on critics in Hungary

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. His diplomats have been monitoring Erdogan regime opponents, Nordic Monitor claims. (AFP/File)
  • List of 12 people accused of supporting the exiled Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen sent from Hungary to Ankara, the Nordic Monitor reports
  • Names then faced charges in 'terrorism' case brought by prosecutors
LONDON: Diplomats in Turkey’s Budapest embassy monitored alleged opponents of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a news website has reported.

A list of 12 people accused of supporting the exiled Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen was sent from Hungary to the foreign ministry in Ankara, the Nordic Monitor reported.

The list was used as part of a prosecution of the critics launched in December 2018 accusing them of being part of a terrorist group, the website claimed, citing judicial documents.

The 12 people were described as Turkish teachers, businessmen and their family members living in Hungary. 

The anti-Erdogan website said the operation is part of a widespread Turkish campaign to target government opponents in foreign countries using staff at embassies and consulates.

Turkey accuses Gulen, who is based in the US, of masterminding a failed coup in 2016 through his vast network of supporters. Erdogan launched a widespread crackdown against his movement, arresting tens of thousands of people.

Topics: Fethullah Gulen Recep Tayyip Erdogan Nordic Monitor

Daesh gunmen kill 11 minority Shiite coal miners in SW Pakistan

  • The attackers identified the miners as being from the Shiite Hazara community
  • The attack took place near the Machh coal field
QUETTA, Pakistan: Gunmen opened fire on a group of minority Shiite Hazara coal miners after abducting them, killing 11 in southwestern Baluchistan province early Sunday, a Pakistani official said.
Daesh later claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on its website. The Sunni militant group has repeatedly targeted Pakistan’s minority Shiites in recent years.
Moazzam Ali Jatoi, an official with the Levies Force, which serves as police and paramilitary in the area, said the attackers identified the miners as being from the Shiite Hazara community and took them to up into nearby mountains for execution, leaving others unharmed. He said six of the miners died at the scene, and five who were critically wounded died on the way to a hospital.
Police video of the bodies revealed the miners were blindfolded and had their hands tied behind their backs before being shot. The attack took place near the Machh coal field, about 48 kilometers (30 miles) east of the provincial capital Quetta.
News of the killings quickly spread among the Hazara community and members took to the streets in Quetta and surrounding areas to protest, blocking highways with burning tires and tree trunks. Officials closed the affected roads to traffic.
The violence was largely condemned across the country, with Prime Minister Imran Khan saying the perpetrators would be taken to task and the affected families would be cared for.
Shiite cleric Nasir Abbas said protests over the incident would be organized nationwide. Political and religious leaders from different segments of the population also expressed their grief and sorrow over the killings.
Pakistan’s Hazara community has been targeted many times in recent years by Sunni militant groups, including Daesh. The group has also declared war on minority Shiites in neighboring Afghanistan, and has claimed a number of vicious attacks since emerging there in 2014.
A suicide bombing at an open-air market in Quetta in April 2019 killed twenty people. At the time, Daesh said it had targeted Shiites and elements of the Pakistani army.
Last January, Daesh claimed responsibility for a powerful explosion that ripped through a mosque in Quetta during evening prayers. The blast killed a senior police officer and 13 others, and wounded another 20 worshipers.
Baluchistan is the scene of a low level insurgency by Baluch separatist groups who also have targeted non-Baluch laborers, but they have no history of attacks on the minority Shiite community.

Topics: Daesh Pakistan

