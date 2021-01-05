You are here

  • Home
  • Young Afghan models risk all in catwalk beauty contest

Young Afghan models risk all in catwalk beauty contest

Young Afghan models risk all in catwalk beauty contest
Winners of the Afghanistan Mr. and Miss Beauty competition Murtaza Safi and Nigara Sadaat pose for a souvenir photograph in Kabul. (AN photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ybxe3

Updated 18 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

Young Afghan models risk all in catwalk beauty contest

Young Afghan models risk all in catwalk beauty contest
  • 60 men, women aged 14-30 take part in Kabul local talent-scouting event
Updated 18 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: In traditional Afghan dress, regional costumes, Western outfits, and some in more revealing attire, young men and women walked a red carpet to background music, taking applause from a tightly packed audience in a sprawling Kabul cafe.

Such scenes may well be familiar sights at fashion events around the world, but not in the Afghan capital. The show marked the first major beauty competition for men and women, Afghanistan’s Mr. and Miss Beauty 2020.

Sixty contestants aged between 14 and 30 participated in the recent competition to scout local talent.

Organizer, Hamid Wali, told Arab News: “It is a new concept, and has not happened before. It is the first time a fashion agency has done something that connects all the models, all the fashion.”

Wali set up the first professional Afghan modeling agency, Modelstan, in 2018 after returning from India where he worked for years in the fashion industry.

The 27-year-old’s aim is to promote local models to advertise local companies, which for years amid taboos and restrictions have relied on professionals from neighboring countries. The goal does not come without obstacles, prejudice, and accusations of foreign interference.

“We are a group of Afghan youths. Some think we are allied with a Western nation and get funding from a Western embassy. But we are not Western culture promoters, we are Afghans, we are Afghan culture promoters,” he said.

The main obstacle has been resistance from the models’ families, and Wali has tried hard to persuade them that there was nothing wrong in posing and being photographed for the media.

“We had a lot of arguments. There are a lot of families whom we had to convince,” he added.

Despite the agency’s efforts, however, the main burden rests on the models themselves with some of them willing to risk everything to follow their dream.

Nigara Sadaat, who was chosen by a jury of four women and men as Miss Beauty, said she had kept her participation in the contest secret.

“I secretly, without the knowledge and approval of my family, attended the competition. They still oppose what I have done,” she told Arab News after the show.

Sadaat has always wanted to be a model and during the show she wore modest embroidered tunics and scarves. Nevertheless, her relatives were outraged by the very act of modeling. 

“My relatives, in a humiliating manner, called my dad and informed him that ‘your daughter has become a model.’ I have not been able to go back home after the appearance of my images on media,” she said.

For now, she prefers to stay at her married sister’s house.

Mortaza Safi, who became Mr. Beauty, is in a similar predicament.

“There are some who oppose modeling in Afghanistan. My father showed the utmost opposition and refused to allow me,” said the 20-year-old, wearing a cowboy hat, thick khaki overcoat, and slim trousers.

“My dad forced me to shave my head, so that I would change my mind, and took me to a barber shop, thinking that if I lost my hair, I won’t be fit to attend the competition.”

Safi added that he had fled his hometown in northern Mazar-i-Sharif to pursue his passion for modelling and fashion. He ignored his family’s concerns and traveled through the night to Kabul for the first day of the event.

Modelling was a distant dream for the generations before them, especially during Taliban rule in the late 1990s, when women were banned from most outdoor activities, including work and education.

A possible return of the Taliban to power as a result of ongoing peace talks between the group and the Afghan government, which may lead to a new government manned by both sides, has left many fearful that their freedoms could again be curbed.

But the models vowed that whatever the future holds, they were determined to pursue their career paths.

“We all want restoration of peace here and we have no problem with the return of our Taliban brothers,” said Diana Adeeb, a young model who wore no headscarf.

She added that while the Taliban were part of Afghanistan too, they should respect the rights of others.

“We have witnessed too much trouble in modelling and faced too many risks with family and society. Our rights should not be trampled, and we should not be forced over how we should or should not be,” she said.

Topics: Afghanistan

Related

Afghan rivals to resume talks as civilian killings sow suspicion
World
Afghan rivals to resume talks as civilian killings sow suspicion

Outcry in Sri Lanka over cremation of Muslim coronavirus victims

Outcry in Sri Lanka over cremation of Muslim coronavirus victims
Updated 20 min 47 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Outcry in Sri Lanka over cremation of Muslim coronavirus victims

Outcry in Sri Lanka over cremation of Muslim coronavirus victims
  • Sri Lanka introduced mandatory cremation of all coronavirus deceased, regardless of their faith in April
Updated 20 min 47 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Every few days, Sri Lankan Muslims take to the streets in hopes that their protest will help to change government guidelines and allow them to bury their coronavirus dead.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, funeral rites of Muslims were not a problem for the country’s Buddhist and Hindu majority groups which practice cremation. Even when the pandemic approached in March last year, the Health Ministry issued a notification permitting Muslim burial of those infected.

Everything changed, however, when the disease claimed its first Muslim victim, Mohammed Jamal from Negombo city, and on March 30, hospital workers cremated him without the consent of his wife and children. On April 11, government guidelines were updated, introducing mandatory cremation of all coronavirus deceased, regardless of their faith. 

“Lankan Muslims are not afraid of death but they are traumatized by the rule of forced cremation,” rights activist Shreen Saroor told Arab News on Sunday.

Protests have been held in all major cities. On Sunday, a demonstration against forced cremation was staged in Killionochi, a Tamil-dominated township in the north, while another one took place on Thursday near the main crematorium in Colombo.

Sri Lankans abroad are also protesting, with the most recent rally held in Washington on Saturday by Sri Lankans United (SLU), a diaspora group in the US.

“Sri Lanka has made the cremation of all COVID-19 victims mandatory, defying the guidelines set out by the World Health Organization and other scientific experts, who categorically said that there is absolutely no health hazard in burying the victims according to their religious beliefs,” Mizli Rifki of the SLU said.

International groups, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, European Union, Amnesty International, and United Nations rights agencies have also sent repeated requests to Colombo to reconsider its cremation policy.

According to former social empowerment minister Seyed Ali Zahir Mowlana, mounting pressure has prompted the government to appoint a committee to review the coronavirus cremation guidelines.

“Representations from the local community and organizations, coupled with a chain of requests from international bodies and overseas Lankans had prompted the government to appoint a 11-member expert committee to look into the matter,” he said.

However, as the country’s Supreme Court has dismissed 11 petitions filed by Muslims against the cremation rule, activists fear that the policy is not necessarily one informed by scientific considerations.

The College of Community Physicians of Sri Lanka (CCPSL) and the Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA) have said that based on available scientific information, burial could be permitted under strict guidelines. Most ministry experts argue, however, that cremation is the safe option to prevent the virus spread.

“All other countries have given an option for burial of coronavirus-infected remains,” rights activist Muheed Jeeran said, “It is a glaring discrimination against the Muslim community in Sri Lanka.”

Topics: Sri Lanka COVID graves Sri Lanka muslims Coronavirus

Related

Sri Lanka prison riot over coronavirus leaves 6 dead
World
Sri Lanka prison riot over coronavirus leaves 6 dead
Sri Lanka lifting pandemic curfew to aid economy
Business & Economy
Sri Lanka lifting pandemic curfew to aid economy

Latest updates

Young Afghan models risk all in catwalk beauty contest
Young Afghan models risk all in catwalk beauty contest
Turkey under pressure over funds to treat rare disease
Turkey under pressure over funds to treat rare disease
Outcry in Sri Lanka over cremation of Muslim coronavirus victims
Outcry in Sri Lanka over cremation of Muslim coronavirus victims
What We Are Reading Today: Aristotle on Substance by Mary Louise Gill
What We Are Reading Today: Aristotle on Substance by Mary Louise Gill
Sterling weakens against euro as post-Brexit deal rally falters
Sterling weakens against euro as post-Brexit deal rally falters

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.