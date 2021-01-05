GCC leaders arrive at Al-Ula ahead of 41st GCC summit

DUBAI: Gulf Cooperation Council leaders have arrived at Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ula ahead of the 41st GCC summit on Tuesday.

Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Monday the summit would create a united front, would bolster peace and prosperity and lead to a closing of ranks to promote solidarity in the face of regional challenges.



#LIVE: Leaders of the six Nations that form the GCC start to arrive at Saudi Arabia’s #Alula for #GCCSummit41https://t.co/0sMeAX6iv9 — Arab News (@arabnews) January 5, 2021

The summit comes the day after Saudi Arabia and Qatar reached a deal to reopen the boarders between the two nations.