GCC leaders arrive at Al-Ula ahead of 41st GCC summit

DUBAI: Gulf Cooperation Council leaders have arrived at Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ula ahead of the 41st GCC summit on Tuesday.
Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Monday the summit would create a united front, would bolster peace and prosperity and lead to a closing of ranks to promote solidarity in the face of regional challenges.

The summit comes the day after Saudi Arabia and Qatar reached a deal to reopen the boarders between the two nations.

Saudi foreign minister in discussions with Omani, Kuwaiti counterparts

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed relations between the Kingdom and the two gulf nations with the Omani and Kuwaiti foreign ministers, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
In phone calls, Prince Faisal discussed issues of common interest with Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad Al-Sabah and Omani counterpart Sayyed Badr Al-Busaidi.
He also had conversations with the foreign minister of Greece and India, reported the SPA.

