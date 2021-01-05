You are here

  Ship capture sparks anger in Korean media, gloating from Iranian outlets

Ship capture sparks anger in Korean media, gloating from Iranian outlets

Ship capture sparks anger in Korean media, gloating from Iranian outlets
Updated 05 January 2021
Arab News

Ship capture sparks anger in Korean media, gloating from Iranian outlets

Ship capture sparks anger in Korean media, gloating from Iranian outlets
  • IRGC-linked outlets pin seizure to alleged unpaid oil funds locked by sanctions
  • South Korea’s press coverage included calls of 'Bring them back'
Updated 05 January 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Iran’s seizure of a South Korean-flagged tanker has provoked anger in Seoul and dominated news outlets there with calls to free the vessel.

Meanwhile, in Iran there has been gloating among media over the capture of the Hankuk Chemi by the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) on Monday in the Strait of Hormuz.

Korea demanded that Iran release the vessel and sent a navy anti-piracy unit to the area. On Tuesday Seoul said it planned to dispatch a delegation of officials to secure the release of the ship and its crew. 

Iran claimed the ship was captured because it was causing pollution in the Arabian Gulf. But Tehran has also accused Seoul of holding $7 billion of funds for oil sales due to tough US sanctions.

In an editorial entitled “Bring them back,” the “Korea JoongAng Daily” said the 20 crew members, including five Korean nationals, must be released.

The “Korean Herald” print front page led with the headline “Seoul demands release of S. Korean tanker seized by Iran, sends military” with a giant photo from the ship’s bridge with the IRGC speedboat alongside.

Korea’s attempt to find a way out of the crisis was in marked contrast to the approach of Iranian news websites, which trumpeted the ship’s capture as a major success. 

While Tehran on Tuesday continued to claim the seizure was not related to the frozen funds it claims it is owed, outlets liked to the IRGC made clear it was directly related.

 

 

The Tasnim News Agency, which published photos and video of the ship being taken to the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, ran a headline saying “A clean response to revenue thieves.”

Vatan Emrooz, a hardline newspaper, carried a front-page image of the ship with the headline “We captured the thieves.”

Topics: South Korea Iran IRGC Hankuk Chemi

Lebanese social media erupts in frustration over Soleimani monument

Lebanese social media erupts in frustration over Soleimani monument
Updated 05 January 2021
Arab News

Lebanese social media erupts in frustration over Soleimani monument

Lebanese social media erupts in frustration over Soleimani monument
  • The move has fueled criticism by local Lebanese of Iran’s infringement of Lebanon’s sovereignty
  • The erection of the statue comes soon after a top IRGC commander boasted that Lebanon was in the front line of Iran’s fight against Israel
Updated 05 January 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Lebanese took to social media platforms to express their discontent and frustration with the unveiling of a Qassem Soleimani monument in the Hezbollah district of Ghobeiry on Tuesday.

“New Qassem Sulaimani statue in #Lebanon — with Lebanese flags in the background, useful to remind us where we are. Whats next? Sulaimani stamps?” wrote journalist Luna Safwan, who was the subject of a targeted campaign by Hezbollah last year.

Another user, Wael Atallah, opposed the step, calling it “a cultural aggression being imposed on Lebanon,” which left the Lebanese people “violated and powerless.”

Supporters of the Iran-backed Hezbollah unveiled the statue of the Iranian general a year after he was killed by a US drone strike in Iraq.

Hezbollah supporters gathered in a commemoration ceremony grieving the loss of Soleimani. Recent weeks have seen the installation of scores of Soleimani billboards across Hezbollah-dominated areas in the south Beirut Dahye suburbs and throughout south Lebanon.

The move has fueled criticism by local Lebanese, who took to social media to protest Iran’s infringement of Lebanon’s sovereignty to try to counter Iran’s growing influence in the country.

Nizar Hassan, a Lebanese researcher, said that it highlighted Hezbollah’s desperation “to make (the) late Iranian General Qassem Suleimani a local hero, despite knowing that for the majority of people in Lebanon, he simply represents a foreign power.” 

Another Lebanese citizen, Dalia Tarabay, tweeted a picture of the statue, saying: “The day will come when the Lebanese will tear down the statue of this terrorist and tyrant Qassem Soleimani like they have done with many other statues of tyrants before this. Until then, shame on anyone who deems this appropriate.”

The erection of the statue comes soon after a top IRGC commander boasted that Lebanon owed its missile capabilities to Iran and that the country was in the front line of Iran’s fight against Israel.

Topics: Lebanon Qassem Soleimani Beirut

