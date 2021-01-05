You are here

Saudi crown prince gives Qatar emir tour of AlUla

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gave Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani a tour around the historic city of AlUla on Tuesday. (Supplied)
Updated 05 January 2021
Arab News

  • The crown prince and emir toured the area following Tuesday’s Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit
LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman took Qatar’s emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on a tour of AlUla’s heritage sites on Tuesday.

The crown prince and emir toured the area following Tuesday’s Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit, which was being held in the city, and after the signing of an agreement to end a three-year rift between Qatar, GCC states and Egypt.

It was announced on Monday that Saudi Arabia and Qatar were reopening their borders and airspace between the two countries.

Prince Mohammed said the agreement showed the importance of solidarity and security among Gulf, Arab and Muslim nations.

After being seen off by the crown prince and leaving AlUla, Sheikh Tamim sent telegrams thanking King Salman and the crown prince for their warm welcome and hospitality during the summit.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Qatar Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) GCC summit 2021

