Red Sea airport contract awarded to Irish firm

Red Sea airport contract awarded to Irish firm
The Red Sea Project was announced in July 2017. (Supplied)
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Red Sea airport contract awarded to Irish firm

Red Sea airport contract awarded to Irish firm
  • The Red Sea International Airport will serve one million passengers annually when the resort project is completed in 2030, working out a peak capacity of 900 passengers per hour
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Red Sea Development Co. (TRSDC), the tourism developer wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), has appointed DAA International as the operator of The Red Sea Project’s airport.

The Irish aviation firm will provide airfield and terminal operations, aviation services, facilities management and commercial activities, as well as corporate and financial services. “Our state-of-the-art airport will provide a unique gateway for guests arriving at our destination, and this announcement is an important step in bringing the experience to life ahead of welcoming visitors by the end of 2022,” said John Pagano, CEO of TRSDC.

“DAA International was selected because we are confident that they can deliver not only an airport experience worthy of our luxury destination, but for their commitment to ensuring our sustainability goals are met.”

DAA International is part of the DAA Group, which operates and manages airports, travel and retail businesses in 16 countries. The Irish company has operated Terminal 5 at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh since it opened in 2016.

Nick Cole, CEO of DAA International, added: “We intend to deliver a seamless airport experience for passengers, underpinned by a commitment to achieving TRSDC’s stringent sustainability goals. We’re pleased to play our role in helping to open up this new destination and wonderful country to the rest of the world.”

The Red Sea International Airport will serve one million passengers annually when the resort project is completed in 2030, working out a peak capacity of 900 passengers per hour. The airport was awarded to architecture firm Foster + Partners in October 2019.

The Red Sea Project was announced by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in July 2017. Elements of the first phase of the flagship project are due to open in 2022, with full completion in 2030.

Construction at the project site is well underway and the developer last year announced it had awarded approximately 500 contracts valued at SR12 billion ($3.19 billion) to date and will reach SR15 billion by the end of 2020.

In 2022, when the first guests are welcomed to the resort, there will be four hotels initially, with 12 more scheduled to open their doors before 2023, bringing the total number of hotel rooms to 3,000 across five islands and two inland resorts.

Upon full completion in 2030, the project will comprise 50 hotels offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and 1,300 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites.

Saudi non-oil sector business surges to ‘highest levels in a year’

The Saudi Arabian non-oil economy is well on the path to recovery, according to David Owen, an economist at IHS Markit. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
The Saudi Arabian non-oil economy is well on the path to recovery, according to David Owen, an economist at IHS Markit. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 05 January 2021
Arab News

Saudi non-oil sector business surges to ‘highest levels in a year’

The Saudi Arabian non-oil economy is well on the path to recovery, according to David Owen, an economist at IHS Markit. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • Price discounting and a healthy domestic market saw sentiment rise in December
Updated 05 January 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: A recent surge in new orders has meant business conditions in the Kingdom’s non-oil sectors have risen to the highest levels in more than a year.

According to the latest monthly IHS Markit Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), the rating for December was 57, up from 54.7 in November, and the highest level since November 2019. Any figure greater than 50 indicates overall improvement in the sector.

“The Saudi Arabian non-oil economy is well on the path to recovery,” said David Owen, an economist at IHS Markit.

“According to respondents, business activity has been helped by falling COVID-19 case numbers in the fourth quarter of 2020, despite other major economies suffering a second wave. The rollout of a vaccine meanwhile led to increased optimism that demand will strengthen over the coming year,” Owen added.

The growth in December was attributed to an uptick in new business, which came after improved market demand and price discounting by companies.

The new orders were driven mainly from the domestic market, with just a modest increase in exports from overseas. In addition to new orders for work, survey respondents also reported that ongoing projects were also performing better, leading to a higher overall workload during the last month of 2020.

“On the negative side, the latest expansion did not support a rise in job numbers during December. In fact, employment fell slightly as firms diverted spending towards inputs and noted that current capacity still allowed them to clear both new and outstanding work,” Owen said.

While orders were up, the price inflation seen over the last five months leading up to December began to subside, as companies increasingly offered discounts in order to entice new customers and shift stock towards the end of the year.

Looking to 2021, expectations for the year are high, with optimism boosted by the global approval of COVID-19 vaccines and hope that business conditions will return to normal in the Kingdom.

“The degree of sentiment rose to its highest level seen throughout 2020,” the report said.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia non-oil economy

