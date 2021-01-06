You are here

Oman expects non-oil revenues to rise by 25%

Oman expects non-oil revenues to rise by 25%
Oman’s ministries of finance and economy are aiming to reduce the deficit through spending cuts. (Shutterstock)
Oman expects non-oil revenues to rise by 25%

Oman expects non-oil revenues to rise by 25%
  A 5 percent value-added tax in April will help generate around 300 million rials, says official
DUBAI: Oman expects its non-oil revenues to increase by 25 percent this year, rising from 2.4 billion Omani rials ($6.24 billion) in 2020 to about 3.2 billion rials.

Speaking on the Asharq channel on Monday, Khalid bin Saif Al-Busaidi, media and communications director at Oman’s Ministry of Finance, said the sultanate would implement a 5 percent value-added tax in April which would generate around 300 million rials.

This would lead to an increase in non-oil revenues, which would be reflected in reducing the budget deficit and lowering dependence on oil, he added.

According to a Finance Ministry budget statement, the expected deficit for the current year was 2.24 billion rials, down from 4.2 billion rials in 2020.

Al-Busaidi said this year’s ministry-estimated borrowing plan of around 1.6 billion rials represented 73 percent of the total predicted deficit and included domestic and international borrowing.

He pointed out that Oman was working to pay the debts within deadlines without rescheduling and that a new debt repayment provision would set a financial reserve to pay future debts.

The ministry has started the transfer of 150 million rials for the current year, and will double it for next year, reaching up to 600 million rials by 2025, and seeking to pay all the sultanate’s dues. Al-Busaidi noted that the 2021 budget was in line with the Omani 2040 Vision that aimed to raise spending efficiency and maintain the deficit in a downward direction, until a surplus was achieved by 2025.

On government expenditure to stimulate the economy, he said that while the ministries of finance and economy shared the same goals of reducing the deficit through spending cuts and increased non-oil revenues, they were still committed to boosting economic activity and growth and creating job opportunities.

He added that this would help to revitalize the economy, increase market movement, and generate employment opportunities, especially in small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The initiatives form part of a set of packages implemented last year to tackle the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic on the Omani economy by increasing activity and supporting the private sector by targeting SMEs to create various industries and services for future development.

Red Sea airport contract awarded to Irish firm

Red Sea airport contract awarded to Irish firm
Red Sea airport contract awarded to Irish firm

Red Sea airport contract awarded to Irish firm
  The Red Sea International Airport will serve one million passengers annually when the resort project is completed in 2030, working out a peak capacity of 900 passengers per hour
DUBAI: The Red Sea Development Co. (TRSDC), the tourism developer wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), has appointed DAA International as the operator of The Red Sea Project’s airport.

The Irish aviation firm will provide airfield and terminal operations, aviation services, facilities management and commercial activities, as well as corporate and financial services. “Our state-of-the-art airport will provide a unique gateway for guests arriving at our destination, and this announcement is an important step in bringing the experience to life ahead of welcoming visitors by the end of 2022,” said John Pagano, CEO of TRSDC.

“DAA International was selected because we are confident that they can deliver not only an airport experience worthy of our luxury destination, but for their commitment to ensuring our sustainability goals are met.”

DAA International is part of the DAA Group, which operates and manages airports, travel and retail businesses in 16 countries. The Irish company has operated Terminal 5 at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh since it opened in 2016.

Nick Cole, CEO of DAA International, added: “We intend to deliver a seamless airport experience for passengers, underpinned by a commitment to achieving TRSDC’s stringent sustainability goals. We’re pleased to play our role in helping to open up this new destination and wonderful country to the rest of the world.”

The Red Sea International Airport will serve one million passengers annually when the resort project is completed in 2030, working out a peak capacity of 900 passengers per hour. The airport was awarded to architecture firm Foster + Partners in October 2019.

The Red Sea Project was announced by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in July 2017. Elements of the first phase of the flagship project are due to open in 2022, with full completion in 2030.

Construction at the project site is well underway and the developer last year announced it had awarded approximately 500 contracts valued at SR12 billion ($3.19 billion) to date and will reach SR15 billion by the end of 2020.

In 2022, when the first guests are welcomed to the resort, there will be four hotels initially, with 12 more scheduled to open their doors before 2023, bringing the total number of hotel rooms to 3,000 across five islands and two inland resorts.

Upon full completion in 2030, the project will comprise 50 hotels offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and 1,300 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites.

