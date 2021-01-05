You are here

Motaz Al-Mashouk
Updated 06 January 2021
Motaz Al-Mashouk was recently appointed executive director of Saudi Aramco’s engineering services.
Al-Mashouk received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine in the UK. Following that, he completed an MBA at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the US. He then completed a Ph.D. in civil engineering from the Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine.
He joined Aramco in 1995 as an engineer in the consulting services department. He progressed to become a specialist, consultant and a senior consultant before taking on several supervisory and managerial responsibilities.
Al-Mashouk was also executive director of Aramco maritime, building and infrastructure projects since 2019. He was in charge of executing significant housing developments, public buildings, maritime facilities and transportation infrastructure projects.
He has held several key positions, including vice president of project management and vice president of engineering services. He previously served as general manager of community infrastructure and public projects beginning in 2016. Before that, he worked as general manager of public service project management.
From 2010 to 2011, Al-Mashouk was general manager of the southern area projects. In 2008, he headed the southern area project management department for almost two years.

 

Tetamman (rest-assured) clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms, such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties. (AFP)
JEDDAH: Thousands of people have been flocking to vaccination centers in Riyadh, Jeddah, and the Eastern Province to receive vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Saudi Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

Similar dedicated medical outlets will soon be opened in all regions of the Kingdom, officials announced.
The ministry has invited all Saudis and expats to register for the vaccine through its Sehaty app. Users can apply after downloading the app via http://onelink.to/yjc3nj. They will receive a text message within 48 hours giving them an appointment date.
Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reported nine new virus-related deaths, taking to 6,265 the total number of people in the country who had now died after contracting the virus.
There were 104 new cases recorded in the Kingdom, putting the caseload at 363,259. There were 2,239 active cases of which 364 patients were serious.
According to the ministry, 47 of the newly recorded cases were in Riyadh, 24 in Makkah, and four in Madinah.
In addition, 146 more patients had recovered from COVID-19, moving the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom up to 354,755.
Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 11,174,310 polymerase chain reaction tests, with 39,433 carried out in the past 24 hours.
Saudi health clinics set up by the ministry as testing hubs or treatment centers have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people throughout the country since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FASTFACTS

• Saudi Arabia recorded 104 new infections on Tuesday.

• There are 2,239 active cases of which 364 patients are critical.

• With nine new fatalities, the death toll has risen to 6,265.

Among the testing hubs, Taakad (make sure) centers provide COVID-19 tests for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual.
Tetamman (rest-assured) clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms, such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.
Saudi Arabia has been one of the first countries to obtain approved vaccines from leading international companies and through COVAX.

