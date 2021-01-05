Motaz Al-Mashouk was recently appointed executive director of Saudi Aramco’s engineering services.
Al-Mashouk received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine in the UK. Following that, he completed an MBA at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the US. He then completed a Ph.D. in civil engineering from the Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine.
He joined Aramco in 1995 as an engineer in the consulting services department. He progressed to become a specialist, consultant and a senior consultant before taking on several supervisory and managerial responsibilities.
Al-Mashouk was also executive director of Aramco maritime, building and infrastructure projects since 2019. He was in charge of executing significant housing developments, public buildings, maritime facilities and transportation infrastructure projects.
He has held several key positions, including vice president of project management and vice president of engineering services. He previously served as general manager of community infrastructure and public projects beginning in 2016. Before that, he worked as general manager of public service project management.
From 2010 to 2011, Al-Mashouk was general manager of the southern area projects. In 2008, he headed the southern area project management department for almost two years.