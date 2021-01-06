You are here

Mashreq Bank set to move half of its jobs to cheaper locations

Mashreq Bank set to move half of its jobs to cheaper locations
Automated teller machines in a Mashreq Bank branch in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, July 26, 2017. (Reuters)
Updated 06 January 2021
Mashreq Bank set to move half of its jobs to cheaper locations

Mashreq Bank set to move half of its jobs to cheaper locations
  • The oldest privately-owned bank in the UAE notified employees this week that it would move its jobs to locations including India, Egypt or Pakistan
  • The step reflects a shift by financial companies looking to establish bases for themselves in low-cost locations after the pandemic changed how and where people work
DUBAI: Mashreq Bank, Dubai’s third-largest lender, is planning to move nearly half of its employees to cheaper locations and allow some to work from home, as part of a dramatic reorganization that excludes Emirati employees, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The oldest privately-owned bank in the UAE notified employees this week that it would move its jobs to locations including India, Egypt or Pakistan, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified because the information is not public.

The sources told Bloomberg News that Mashreq Bank will also eliminate a large number of existing jobs, and create new jobs for employees who move to what it calls “centers of excellence.”

The bank did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

The number of employees at Mashreq and its subsidiaries is about 5,000 people, according to September 2019 data.

This step reflects a shift by financial companies looking to establish bases for themselves in low-cost locations after the pandemic changed how and where people work.

In the US, companies such as Goldman Sachs Group and Elliott Management Corp. owned by businessman Paul Singer have looked to locations outside of New York and established themselves in Florida.

Reform and adaptation

Many banks around the world have cut thousands of jobs as part of cost-cutting operations to counter the economic downturn and adjust to the shift toward digital services. Moreover, banks operating in the Gulf economies that are dominated by foreign expatriates had to cope with a period of declining oil prices and low profitability.

The back-office operations (that do not require dealing with clients) were transferred to other cities because salaries are a fraction of what bankers in the UAE earn, and this is not entirely new, but the scale of the transformation planned by Mashreq is significant.

The sources said that some employees will be allowed to work online permanently in external centers. The bank plans to further reduce the salaries of the remaining employees in the UAE by 7 percent when these jobs are transferred online.

It is expected that the transfer plan to new sites will be completed by October of this year in three phases. 

Updated 06 January 2021
Qatari finance minister inaugurates hotel in Egypt

Qatari finance minister inaugurates hotel in Egypt
  • Al-Emadi is the first official to board a Qatari plane crossing Saudi and Egyptian airspace, directly from Doha to Cairo
CAIRO: Hours after the GCC Summit in AlUla in Saudi Arabia that witnessed Gulf reconciliation in the presence of Egyptian officials, the Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company opened the St. Regis Hotel in Cairo.

The inauguration came in the presence of Qatari Minister of Finance Ali Sharif Al-Emadi and his Egyptian counterpart, Mohamed Maait.

Al-Emadi is the first official to board a Qatari plane crossing Saudi and Egyptian airspace, directly from Doha to Cairo, since the outbreak of the crisis between Qatar and the Arab Quartet in June 2017.

The visit of the Qatari minister to Egypt is also the first by a Qatari official in nearly three years after the decision to cut ties and close the airspace between the two countries.

The St. Regis Hotel is one of Diar’s most important projects in Egypt, with investment of more than $1 billion, and with a construction area of more than 197,000 square meters, according to the company’s official Twitter account.

“We congratulate the Qatari Diar Company for the inauguration of this hotel today, which came as a result of the company’s decision to invest in the tourism sector, one of the most important sectors of the Egyptian economy. The increase in foreign investments in Egypt represents the importance of the Egyptian economy and the Egyptian government,” Maait said.

“By investing in this project through the Qatari Diar Company, Qatar practically confirms its commitment to contribute to supporting local communities and increasing job opportunities, and this project is one of the Qatari investments in Egypt exceeding $5 billion in various fields,” Al-Emadi said.

CEO of Diar, Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Attiyah, said: “The project provides about 440 permanent job opportunities in the hotel and its attached facilities, and this number is expected to rise to 1,000 jobs, 95 percent of which are Egyptian workers.”

US Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin added: “The completion of this project would not have been possible without the efforts of the Qatari Diar Company. By investing in this project, we can see the impact of economic cooperation in creating job opportunities and developing common interests in investment opportunities.”

Mnuchin met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Tuesday and discussed ways to strengthen relations between Egypt and the US, as well as many regional issues, including the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Qatari Diar, which owns the St. Regis Hotel, obtained an operating license after more than six years.

