Teargas fired as Trump supporters storm US Capitol and clash with police

Teargas fired as Trump supporters storm US Capitol and clash with police
U.S. Capitol Police with guns drawn stand near a barricaded door as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Teargas fired as Trump supporters storm US Capitol and clash with police

Teargas fired as Trump supporters storm US Capitol and clash with police
  • Trump tweets to supporters to 'stay peaceful' amid violent clashes, breach of Capitol building
  • Officers at the front door of the House chamber had their guns drawn as someone attempted to enter
CHICAGO:  Protesters stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday in an effort to force Congress to reverse Joe Biden’s presidential election win.
Police fired tear gas and ordered office buildings to be evacuated as protesters breached the Capitol and marched through the halls of Congress during a special session to certify Biden’s victory.

 

Police escorted House of Representatives members from the chamber. The Senate abruptly adjourned and Vice President Mike Pence, who had presided over a joint session of Congress, was escorted from the chamber.
Police told members in the House chamber to take gas masks from beneath their seats and prepare to put them on.
Officers at the front door had their guns drawn as someone attempted to enter the chamber. Officers ordered people in the chamber to drop to the floor for their safety.
Outside the Capitol, members of militia groups and far-right groups, some in body armor, mingled with the crowds. President Donald Trump called on protesters to stay peaceful.

 

Meanwhile the Democratic party was poised to take control of the US Senate after a surprise double victory in run-off elections in the southern state of Georgia.
With 98 percent of votes counted, Raphael Warnock had beaten Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler and Democrat challenger Jon Ossoff declared victory with a narrow lead


over Republican David Perdue. Most outstanding votes were from Democratic-leaning areas.
If confirmed, the results would give Democrats narrow control of both chambers of Congress,  making it easier for Joe Biden to drive his legislative agenda when he takes office as president on Jan. 20. With a 50-50 party split in the Senate, Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris has the casting vote.

“Georgia’s voters delivered a resounding message yesterday. They want action on the crises we face and they want it right now,” Biden said. “We can break the gridlock that has gripped Washington.”

Ed Gabriel, a member of the Biden campaign Middle East foreign policy team, told Arab News: “This will allow the new president to hit the ground running. He understands the interconnectedness of US interests in the region and the need to have a robust set of policies to implement a strategic regional plan.

 “Biden is appointing Arab Americans to key policy positions that will contribute to a balanced Middle East policy. They have a unique perspective on the region. I believe they will greatly contribute to deft and smart diplomacy with support programs that address the direct needs of civil society and the citizens of the countries in the region.”

Obama: attack on US Congress ‘great shame’ but not surprising

Obama: attack on US Congress ‘great shame’ but not surprising
Updated 14 min 9 sec ago
AFP

Obama: attack on US Congress 'great shame' but not surprising

Obama: attack on US Congress ‘great shame’ but not surprising
Updated 14 min 9 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: Former president Barack Obama blamed Donald Trump and Republicans for the attack on the US Congress Wednesday, calling it “a moment of great dishonor and shame for our nation.”
“But we’d be kidding ourselves if we treated it as a total surprise,” Obama said, adding that it was “incited” by Trump, “who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election.”
Obama also singled out the Republican party and its media supporters, whom he said have “too often been unwilling to tell their followers the truth” about Democrat Joe Biden’s strong victory in the November 3 election.
“Now we’re seeing the consequences, whipped up into a violent crescendo,” he said in a statement.

