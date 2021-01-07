Japan welcomes restoration of the relations among the Gulf countries

You are here

The Japanese government on Jan. 6 welcomed “the restoration” of ties between Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, and the AlUla declaration adopted at the GCC Summit held in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. (AFP/Saudi Royal Palace)
  • Tokyo hailed mediation efforts, including by Kuwaiti officials, for the settlement of the issue
TOKYO: The Japanese government on Jan. 6 welcomed “the restoration” of ties between Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, and the AlUla declaration adopted at the GCC Summit held in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, adding that unity among Gulf countries was important to ensure peace and stability in the Middle East.

An official statement issued by the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo hailed mediation efforts, including by Kuwaiti officials, for the settlement of the issue.

“As Saudi Arabia and Qatar reopened their borders, the government of Japan hopes that the agreement will lead to further improvement of the relations among the countries concerned, as well as to easing tensions and stabilization in the region,” the statement said.

The Japan government pledged to continue working to realize peace and stability in the Middle East in cooperation with the countries in question, it added.

DAMASCUS: Syrian air defence forces responded late Wednesday to "Israeli aggression" in the south of the country, state news agency SANA said.
The agency reported Sana reported heavy blasts in southern Syria, indicating that "our air defenses have responded to Israeli aggression", without providing further details.

