34 charged with violation of Saudi environmental laws

34 charged with violation of Saudi environmental laws
Saudi environmental police have stepped up the crackdown against illegal logging at the onset of the winter season in the Kingdom.
34 charged with violation of Saudi environmental laws
Saudi environmental police have stepped up the crackdown against illegal logging at the onset of the winter season in the Kingdom . SPA)
Updated 07 January 2021
SPA

34 charged with violation of Saudi environmental laws

34 charged with violation of Saudi environmental laws
Updated 07 January 2021
SPA

RIYAD: The Special Forces for Environmental Security (SFES) in Riyadh announced on Wednesday that it has initiated legal proceedings against 34 people accused of violating laws prohibiting the sale or transfer of local wood.

The perpetrators include 21 Saudi citizens, nine Sudanese, two Pakistanis, one Yemeni and one Indian, charged with possession of more than 52 tons of local wood that they were intending to sell.

The legal action is in line with a campaign carried out by the Ministry of Interior, represented by the Special Forces for Environmental Security, and other authorities in cooperation with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.

Tasked with protecting the environment, wildlife and biodiversity across the Kingdom and to enforce laws and regulations in conservation areas, the FES currently has 1,100 employees.

Brig. Gen. Saher bin Muhammad Al-Harbi, the SFES commander, said in an exclusive interview with Arab News last month that the number will grow to 10,000 in the next four years.

Topics: Special Forces for Environmental Security (SFES) Saudi Arabia

Saudi artist wins global recognition for work celebrating GCC Summit

Saudi artist wins global recognition for work celebrating GCC Summit
Updated 07 January 2021
Ruba Obaid

Saudi artist wins global recognition for work celebrating GCC Summit

Saudi artist wins global recognition for work celebrating GCC Summit
  • Basma Al-Balawi’s piece depicting AlUla history has gone viral after leaders signed deal to end rift with Qatar
Updated 07 January 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: A young Saudi artist has attracted global attention with her eye-catching piece of artwork to mark the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit held in AlUla.

Basma Al-Balawi’s piece depicting the history of AlUla has been the talk of social media since Gulf leaders signed a normalization agreement at the conference to end a three-year rift with Qatar.

Twitter users in the Gulf region widely shared images of the artwork which celebrated the important summit meeting.

“I first thought of this work when AlUla was announced to be the host of the 41st GCC summit. I wanted to celebrate my city’s rich historic and archaeological heritage using elements from our nature and monuments,” Al-Balawi told Arab News.

She said that the choice of AlUla to host the event had been a source of great pride for her community.

“In this artwork, I merged the GCC logo, using different colors of sand from the AlUla area, with symbols and drawings that resemble AlUla’s ancient cultures,” she added.

The GCC logo appears at the center of the piece surrounded by inscriptions resembling the rock art and carvings of the Lihyan civilization. Al-Balawi also added the summit’s title using the ancient south Arabian script Al-Musnad, found in the ruins of the Lihyan capital Dedan, which is modern-day AlUla.

Her work is around 100 square centimeters in size and took four days to produce.

A tourism graduate and self-taught artist, Al-Balawi began working with sand in 2019. After finding success with several pieces, she decided to carry on with her artistic career concentrating on sand-modeling and painting.

Her first piece was inspired by one of Madain Saleh’s gates in AlUla. “I have done six pieces so far inspired by AlUla and its fascinating archaeological sites, and I’m very happy with the results and will continue working with sand,” she said.

“I want to dedicate my art to embrace the beauty of our city and its ancient history, and I am really happy that my latest piece received such huge attention.”

Mada’in Salih is the most iconic historical site of Saudi Arabia and was listed as a UNESCO Word Heritage Site, back in 2008.

“I used to play with sand with children and we created sculptures and models with water, then I realized I should employ this material in my art and I really enjoy it,” Al-Balawi added.

“AlUla is an amazing place of inspiration for any artist. I hope that we, as the people of AlUla, especially the artists, get a chance to learn more about its culture and civilizational history.”

Located in the north of Madinah province, AlUla has one of the most important concentrations of rock art and carved inscriptions in the Middle East.

Topics: Saudi artist AlUla GCC Summit

