Twitter, Facebook muzzle Trump amid Capitol violence

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP)
Updated 07 January 2021
AP

  • Twitter locked Trump out of his account for 12 hours and said that future violations by Trump could result in a permanent suspension
  • Facebook followed up in the evening, announcing that Trump wouldn’t be able to post for 24 hours following two violations of its policies
In an unprecedented step, Facebook and Twitter suspended President Donald Trump from posting to their platforms Wednesday following the storming of the US Capitol by his supporters.
Twitter locked Trump out of his account for 12 hours and said that future violations by Trump could result in a permanent suspension. The company required the removal of three of Trump’s tweets, including a short video in which he urged those supporters to “go home” while also repeating falsehoods about the integrity of the presidential election. Trump’s account deleted those posts; had they remained, Twitter had threatened to extend his suspension.
Facebook followed up in the evening, announcing that Trump wouldn’t be able to post for 24 hours following two violations of its policies.
While some cheered the platforms’ actions, experts noted that the companies’ actions follow years of hemming and hawing on Trump and his supporters spreading dangerous misinformation and encouraging violence that have contributed to Wednesday’s violence.
Jennifer Grygiel, a Syracuse University communications professor and an expert on social media, said Wednesday’s events in Washington, D.C. are a direct result of Trump’s use of social media to spread propaganda and disinformation, and that the platforms should bear some responsibility for their inaction.
“This is what happens,” said Grygiel. “We didn’t just see a breach at the Capitol. Social media platforms have been breached by the president repeatedly. This is disinformation. This was a coup attempt in the United States.”
Grygiel said the platform’s decision to remove the video — and Twitter’s suspension — are too little, too late.
“They’re creeping along toward firmer action,” Griegel said, calling Trump “Exhibit A” for the need for greater regulation of social media. “Social media is complicit in this because he has repeatedly used social media to incite violence. It’s a culmination of years of propaganda and abuse of media by the president of the United States.”
Trump posted that video more than two hours after protesters entered the Capitol, interrupting lawmakers meeting in an extraordinary joint session to confirm the Electoral College results and President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
So far, YouTube has not taken similar action to muzzle Trump.
Guy Rosen, Facebook’s vice president of integrity, said on Twitter Wednesday that the video was removed because it “contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence.”
“This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump’s video,” Rosen said on Twitter.
Twitter initially left the video up but blocked people from being able to retweet it or comment on it. Only later in the day did the platform delete it entirely.
Trump opened his video saying, “I know your pain. I know your hurt. But you have to go home now.”
After repeating false claims about voter fraud affecting the election, Trump went on to say: “We can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You’re very special.”
Republican lawmakers and previous administration officials had begged Trump to give a statement to his supporters to quell the violence. The statement came as authorities struggled to take control of a chaotic situation at the Capitol that led to the evacuation of lawmakers and the death of at least one person.
Trump has harnessed social media — especially Twitter — as a potent tool for spreading misinformation about the election. Wednesday’s riot only increased calls to ban Trump from the platform.
“The President has promoted sedition and incited violence,” Jonathan Greenblatt, chief executive officer of the Anti-Defamation League said in a statement. “More than anything, what is happening right now at the Capitol is a direct result of the fear and disinformation that has been spewed consistently from the Oval Office.”

Ship capture sparks anger in Korean media, gloating from Iranian outlets

Ship capture sparks anger in Korean media, gloating from Iranian outlets
Updated 05 January 2021
Arab News

Ship capture sparks anger in Korean media, gloating from Iranian outlets

Ship capture sparks anger in Korean media, gloating from Iranian outlets
  • IRGC-linked outlets pin seizure to alleged unpaid oil funds locked by sanctions
  • South Korea’s press coverage included calls of 'Bring them back'
Updated 05 January 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Iran’s seizure of a South Korean-flagged tanker has provoked anger in Seoul and dominated news outlets there with calls to free the vessel.

Meanwhile, in Iran there has been gloating among media over the capture of the Hankuk Chemi by the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) on Monday in the Strait of Hormuz.

Korea demanded that Iran release the vessel and sent a navy anti-piracy unit to the area. On Tuesday Seoul said it planned to dispatch a delegation of officials to secure the release of the ship and its crew. 

Iran claimed the ship was captured because it was causing pollution in the Arabian Gulf. But Tehran has also accused Seoul of holding $7 billion of funds for oil sales due to tough US sanctions.

In an editorial entitled “Bring them back,” the “Korea JoongAng Daily” said the 20 crew members, including five Korean nationals, must be released.

The “Korean Herald” print front page led with the headline “Seoul demands release of S. Korean tanker seized by Iran, sends military” with a giant photo from the ship’s bridge with the IRGC speedboat alongside.

Korea’s attempt to find a way out of the crisis was in marked contrast to the approach of Iranian news websites, which trumpeted the ship’s capture as a major success. 

While Tehran on Tuesday continued to claim the seizure was not related to the frozen funds it claims it is owed, outlets liked to the IRGC made clear it was directly related.

 

 

The Tasnim News Agency, which published photos and video of the ship being taken to the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, ran a headline saying “A clean response to revenue thieves.”

Vatan Emrooz, a hardline newspaper, carried a front-page image of the ship with the headline “We captured the thieves.”

Topics: South Korea Iran IRGC Hankuk Chemi

