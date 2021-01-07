You are here

  • Home
  • Cabinet members discussing Trump’s removal: US media

Cabinet members discussing Trump’s removal: US media

Cabinet members discussing Trump’s removal: US media
1 / 2
A pair of counter-protesters stand before the pro-Trump protesters in front of Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC, with a poster message telling Russia to prepare a place for Trump in Siberia. (Jon Cherry/Getty Images/AFP)
Cabinet members discussing Trump’s removal: US media
2 / 2
Supporters of President Donald Trump, who were protesting election results, and counter-protesters brawl outside Los Angeles police department headquarters in Los Angeles on Jan. 6, 2021. (Sarah Reingewirtz/The Orange County Register via AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/va6ej

Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters

Cabinet members discussing Trump’s removal: US media

Cabinet members discussing Trump’s removal: US media
  • Unnamed Republican leaders reportedly described Trump as “out of control"
  • Corporate group earlier urged officials to consider Trump’s removal ‘to preserve democracy’
Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Members of President Donald Trump’s cabinet on Wednesday discussed the possibility of removing Trump from office after his supporters stormed the Capitol, three US news channels reported.
The discussions focused on the 25th amendment to the US Constitution, which allows for a president’s removal by the vice president and cabinet if he is judged “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”
Invoking it would require Vice President Michael Pence to lead the cabinet in a vote on removing him.

The reports came after the head of a major US business group that represents 14,000 companies including Exxon Mobil Corp, Pfizer Inc. and Toyota Motor Corp. urged senior US officials to consider removing Trump from office.
CNN quoted unnamed Republican leaders saying the 25th amendment had been discussed, saying they had described Trump as “out of control.”

Trump has 14 days remaining in office before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20.
The mayhem at the Capitol forced Congress to temporarily postpone a session to certify Biden’s victory.
The chaotic scenes unfolded after Trump, who before the election refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he lost, addressed thousands of supporters near the White House, repeating unfounded claims that the election was stolen from him due to widespread fraud and irregularities.
CBS reporter Margaret Brennan said that “nothing formal” had been presented to Pence, and ABC reporter Katherine Faulders said “multiple” sources had told her that discussions took place on the unprecedented move.
Trump’s encouragement of the protesters, his unfounded claims that he lost the November 3 presidential election due to massive fraud, and other bizarre behavior have raised questions about his ability to lead.
While only two weeks remain before President-elect Joe Biden takes office, after the attacks on Congress Wednesday Democratic lawmakers called for invoking the 25th Amendment as well.
Democrats of the House Judiciary Committee sent a letter to Pence urging him to act to remove Trump, saying he had stoked an act of insurrection and “sought to undermine our democracy.”
Pointing to a rambling speech Trump gave Wednesday, it said he “revealed that he is not mentally sound and is still unable to process and accept the results of the 2020 election.”
Others blamed Trump for fueling terrorism.
“The President incited a domestic terror attack on the Capitol. He is an imminent threat to our democracy and he needs to be removed from office immediately,” said Representative Kathleen Rice in a tweet.
“The Cabinet must invoke the 25th Amendment,” she wrote.
The lawmakers’ call was echoed by the influential Washington Post.
“Responsibility for this act of sedition lies squarely with the president, who has shown that his continued tenure in office poses a grave threat to US democracy. He should be removed,” the Post said.
“The president is unfit to remain in office for the next 14 days. Every second he retains the vast powers of the presidency is a threat to public order and national security,” they said.

'Inciting violence'
National Association of Manufacturers Chief Executive Jay Timmons said Trump “incited violence in an attempt to retain power, and any elected leader defending him is violating their oath to the Constitution and rejecting democracy in favor of anarchy. ... Vice President (Mike) Pence, who was evacuated from the Capitol, should seriously consider working with the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to preserve democracy.”

Other business groups issued strong statements but did not go as far as the manufacturers’ group. Under the amendment’s Section 4, never invoked, the vice president and a majority of either Cabinet officials or “such other body as Congress may by law provide” may declare in writing that the president “is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”
Several Democratic lawmakers in Congress also urged Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump.
The Business Roundtable, an association of chief executives of some of America’s biggest companies, said that “the chaos unfolding in the nation’s capital is the result of unlawful efforts to overturn the legitimate results of a democratic election.”
They called on Trump “and all relevant officials to put an end to the chaos and to facilitate the peaceful transition of power,” the group said in a statement.

‘Time to come together’
Apple Inc. Chief Executive Tim Cook said “those responsible for this insurrection should be held to account, and we must complete the transition to President-elect Biden’s administration.”
JPMorgan Chase Chairman and Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said: “Our elected leaders have a responsibility to call for an end to the violence, accept the results, and, as our democracy has for hundreds of years, support the peaceful transition of power. Now is the time to come together to strengthen our exceptional union.”
Blackstone Group Chief Executive Steve Schwarzman, a Trump ally, said in a statement: “The insurrection that followed the President’s remarks today is appalling and an affront to the democratic values we hold dear as Americans. I am shocked and horrified by this mob’s attempt to undermine our constitution.”
Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in an internal message reported earlier by Axios and confirmed by a company official that “we need our political leaders to lead by example and put the nation first.... We removed the recent video of President Trump’s remarks expressing support for the people causing the violence. We are treating this situation as an emergency.”
General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Twitter that “the violence at the US Capitol does not reflect who we are as a nation. It’s imperative that we come together as a country and reinforce the values and ideals that unite us.”
The head of the US Chamber of Commerce, a powerful business lobby based near the White House, said that “attacks against our nation’s Capitol Building and our democracy must end now.”
“The Congress of the United States must gather again this evening to conclude their Constitutional responsibility to accept the report of the Electoral College,” Thomas Donohue, CEO of the US Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement.
Lawmakers reconvened shortly after 8 p.m. (0100 GMT on Thursday) to resume the election certification.
“To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today — you did not win,” Pence said as the session resumed. “Let’s get back to work,” he said.

Topics: USELECTION2020 Donald Trump Joe Biden Exxon Mobil Pfizer Toyota Motor Corp. National Association of Manufacturers

Related

Update Teargas fired as Trump supporters storm US Capitol and clash with police
World
Teargas fired as Trump supporters storm US Capitol and clash with police
Update Twitter, Facebook muzzle Trump amid Capitol violence
Media
Twitter, Facebook muzzle Trump amid Capitol violence

US Congress resumes electoral vote count as Republican leaders slam Trump mob attack

US Congress resumes electoral vote count as Republican leaders slam Trump mob attack
Updated 42 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

US Congress resumes electoral vote count as Republican leaders slam Trump mob attack

US Congress resumes electoral vote count as Republican leaders slam Trump mob attack
  • Multiple Republican senators reverse course and said they won’t object to congressional certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory
  • Republican National Committee condemns the violence as "an attack on our country and its founding principles”
Updated 42 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

WASHINGTON: As the Senate reconvened to count electoral votes, multiple Republican senators reversed course and said they won’t object to congressional certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
Their change of heart came after a violent mob stormed the US Capitol earlier Wednesday and interrupted their proceedings. One person was fatally shot.
Senators Steve Daines of Montana, Mike Braun of Indiana and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia all said in light of the violence they would stand down from planned objections to Biden’s win.
Loeffler said that the “violence, the lawlessness, and siege of the halls of Congress” were a “direct attack” on the “sanctity of the American democratic process.”
All three had previously signed on to Trump’s false claims of widespread voter fraud to explain his defeat. Loeffler has just days left in her term. She lost her Senate race to Democrat Raphael Warnock earlier Wednesday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Congress “will not be deterred” in confirming the results of the presidential election hours after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol.
The Republican leader reopened the Senate late Wednesday vowing to finish confirming the Electoral College for President-elect Joe Biden. 
It was interrupted earlier in the way when rioters breached the security perimeter and clashed with law enforcement before disrupting Congress’ tallying of the Electoral College votes. One person was fatally shot.
McConnell said demonstrators “tried to disrupt our democracy. They failed.”
Trump has repeatedly told his supporters that the November election was stolen from him, even though that is not true. He reiterated the claim in a video filmed as his demonstrators were storming the Capitol.

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney also blamed Trump for inciting a violent “insurrection” at the Capitol.
Romney, the GOP’s 2012 presidential nominee and a frequent critic of Trump’s, said the violent breach of the Capitol on Wednesday was “due to a selfish man’s injured pride and the outrage of his supporters whom he has deliberately misinformed for the past two months.″

'Domestic terrorism'
The Republican National Committee said it strongly condemned the violence at the Capitol, adding that the violent scenes “do not represent acts of patriotism, but an attack on our country and its founding principles.”
The RNC is responsible for developing and promoting the Republican political platform. Its statement condemning the violence came hours after Trump baselessly complained that the election was stripped away “from great patriots.” He went on to tell them to “go home with love & in peace.”
The group’s communications director, Michael Ahrens, said, “What happened today was domestic terrorism.”
He said to see the US flag used “in the name of unfounded conspiracy theories is a disgrace to the nation, and every decent American should be disgusted by it.”
Trump had encouraged his supporters to come to Washington to fight Congress’ formal approval of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over him, citing false claims of voter fraud. He held a rally earlier Wednesday and urged his supporters to march to the Capitol, telling them to “get rid of the weak Congress people.”

Trump to blame
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said President Trump “bears a great deal of the blame” for the mob assault on Capitol.
As the Senate reconvened to count electoral votes that will confirm Democrat Joe Biden’s win, Schumer said that Jan. 6, 2021, will “live forever in infamy” and will be a stain on the democracy.
Schumer said the events “did not happen spontaneously.”
He said Wednesday: “The president, who promoted conspiracy theories that motivated these thugs, the president, who exhorted them to come to our nation’s capital, egged them on.”
Trump has falsely claimed that there was widespread fraud in the election to explain away his defeat.
Schumer says the protesters should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
Former President Barack Obama said history will rightly remember the violence at the Capitol as a moment of great dishonor and shame for the nation.
Obama said the violence was “incited by a sitting president” who baselessly lied about the outcome of the presidential election. 
Former President Bill Clinton says the attack on the US Capitol was fueled over four years of “poison politics” and lit by President Donald Trump.
He wrote, “The match was lit by Donald Trump and his most ardent enablers, including many in Congress, to overturn the results of an election he lost.”
Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, who resigned in protest over Trump’s Syria policies, blamed the president for the violence at the US Capitol.
In a sharp rebuke, Mattis said the violence was fomented by Trump, who has used the presidency “to destroy trust in our election and to poison our respect for fellow citizens.”

Resignations 
Stephanie Grisham, chief of staff and press secretary for first lady Melania Trump, resigned following the violent protests.
Grisham said in a statement that it was an “honor” to serve the country in the White House and be part of the first lady’s “mission” to help children.
Grisham was one of Trump’s longest serving aides, having joined the campaign in 2015. She served as the White House press secretary and never held a press briefing.
Wednesday’s violent occupation of the US Capitol by the president’s supporters sparked renewed conversations inside the White House about mass resignations by mid-level aides who are responsible for operations of the office of the president.
Two people familiar with the conversations said the aides were torn between fears of what more would happen if they left and a desire to register their disgust with their boss. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he was sending 1,000 members of the state’s National Guard to Washington, D.C., to help “the peaceful transition of presidential power."
Cuomo, a Democrat, said 1,000 troops would be sent for up to two weeks at the request of US National Guard officials. It comes after a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters rampaged through the US Capitol.
Cuomo said in a statement Wednesday: “For 244 years, the cornerstone of our democracy has been the peaceful transfer of power, and New York stands ready to help ensure the will of the American people is carried out, safely and decisively.”
They will join law enforcement from Virginia, Maryland and New Jersey who are also coming to D.C.'s aid.

(With AP)

Topics: USELECTION2020 Trump's last hurrah Mike Pence

Related

Update Teargas fired as Trump supporters storm US Capitol and clash with police
World
Teargas fired as Trump supporters storm US Capitol and clash with police
Cabinet members discussing Trump’s removal: US media
World
Cabinet members discussing Trump’s removal: US media

Latest updates

US Congress resumes electoral vote count as Republican leaders slam Trump mob attack
US Congress resumes electoral vote count as Republican leaders slam Trump mob attack
Cabinet members discussing Trump’s removal: US media
Cabinet members discussing Trump’s removal: US media
Twitter, Facebook muzzle Trump amid Capitol violence
Twitter, Facebook muzzle Trump amid Capitol violence
To help the poor the cycle of fragility and conflict must end, UN warns
To help the poor the cycle of fragility and conflict must end, UN warns
Obama: attack on US Congress ‘great shame’ but not surprising
Obama: attack on US Congress ‘great shame’ but not surprising

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.