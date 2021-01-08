You are here

  • Home
  • Bangladesh joins global COVID-19 vaccine race with Bongavax set for clinical trial

Bangladesh joins global COVID-19 vaccine race with Bongavax set for clinical trial

Bangladeshi public health experts welcomed the development as a positive boost to the country’s COVID-19 response. (AFP)
Bangladeshi public health experts welcomed the development as a positive boost to the country’s COVID-19 response. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g98g4

Updated 13 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

Bangladesh joins global COVID-19 vaccine race with Bongavax set for clinical trial

Bangladesh joins global COVID-19 vaccine race with Bongavax set for clinical trial
  • Previously called Bancovid, the vaccine has been included in the draft landscape of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVID-19 vaccine candidates.
Updated 13 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh has joined the global coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine race with the announcement on Thursday by the producer of its Bongavax that clinical trials were due to start next month.
In late December, the country’s Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) permitted Dhaka-based Globe Biotech Ltd., the developer of Bongavax, to produce the country’s first locally made COVID-19 vaccine.
Previously called Bancovid, the vaccine has been included in the draft landscape of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVID-19 vaccine candidates.
Asif Mahmud, who is in charge of Globe Biotech’s research, told Arab News: “We are expecting to go for clinical trial by next month.
“We got the permission from the DGDA last week to produce Bongavax for clinical trial. Now we are allowed to import all the raw materials to manufacture the vaccine,” he said, adding that if all went to plan the vaccine would be ready for mass use by the middle of the year. “Bharat Biotech of India also took six months to develop the vaccine at the final stage and I hope we can do the same. We will apply to the Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC) for ethical permission next week,” Mahmud added.
The company is set to announce the name of the clinical research organization that will conduct the trials.
While the cost of Bongavax doses remains unknown, Mahmud said that being produced locally would make it “definitely cheaper” than the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
“We are using raw materials imported from the US, the UK, and some other Western countries. State-of-the-art technologies will be used in this process. There are many taxes and other regulatory issues which are directly involved with costs,” he said.
Bangladeshi public health experts welcomed the development as a positive boost to the country’s COVID-19 response.
Prof. Muzaherul Huq, former WHO adviser and founder of the Public Health Foundation of Bangladesh, told Arab News: “Definitely the homegrown vaccine will help us a lot. Bangladesh has been producing vaccines for many years. But now we need to increase the capacity to make quality vaccines and here the government has to play a vital role.
“Globe Biotech should maintain close contact with WHO authorities to ensure constant monitoring and supervision which will also help them in the market approval process,” he said.
Prof. Benazir Ahmed, former director of disease control at the Bangladeshi Directorate General of Health Services, also called on the producer to make sure its clinical trials were monitored by international vaccinology experts and organizations in order for the vaccine to gain trust at home and abroad.
“The clinical trial should be of a very high standard. It will open the gateway for production of many more vaccines, both for local use and for a huge external market of vaccines,” Ahmed said.
Bangladesh has so far approved for emergency use only the Covishield vaccine developed by the Serum Institute of India (SII) in collaboration with the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca.
Dhaka has ordered 30 million Covishield doses, of which the first batch of 5 million is expected to arrive from India next month.
There has to date been nearly 520,000 reported cases of COVID-19 in Bangladesh, among a population of around 168 million, and more than 7,700 virus-related deaths.
 

Topics: Bangladesh

Lawmakers openly discuss ousting Trump, possible impeachment

Lawmakers openly discuss ousting Trump, possible impeachment
Updated 08 January 2021
AP

Lawmakers openly discuss ousting Trump, possible impeachment

Lawmakers openly discuss ousting Trump, possible impeachment
  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says if Trump isn't removed, the House may move forward with second impeachment
  • Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao resigned in protest following the Capitol attack
Updated 08 January 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: Lawmakers of both parties raised the prospect Thursday of ousting President Donald Trump from office, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that if he wasn’t removed, the House may move forward with a second impeachment.
Though Trump has less than two weeks in office, lawmakers and even some in his administration began discussing the issue Wednesday afternoon as Trump first refused to forcefully condemn the violent assault on the US Capitol by a mob of his supporters, and then appeared to excuse it.
Senior Trump administration officials raised the long-shot possibility of invoking Section 4 of the 25th Amendment — the forceful removal of Trump from power by his own Cabinet.
Pelosi told a news conference she is waiting for a decision from Vice President Mike Pence and other Cabinet officials. She challenged several of them by name, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.
“Do they stand by these actions?” Pelosi asked. “Are they ready to say that for the next 13 days this dangerous man can do further harm to our country?”

 


Most Democrats, and many Republicans, put the blame squarely on Trump after hundreds of protesters bearing Trump flags and clothing broke into the Capitol on Wednesday and caused destruction and mass evacuations. The president had urged his supporters to protest as Congress was counting the electoral votes that confirmed Joe Biden’s win.
Pelosi said “a threshold was crossed of such magnitude” that Trump should not be allowed to make any decisions. And if the Cabinet didn’t act, the House might, she said.
There did not appear to be public support for the move, for now, among members of Trump’s Cabinet, especially after Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao resigned in protest Thursday following the Capitol attack. But officials across the government went so far as to study up on the procedures for declaring Trump “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

According to two people involved in the administration talks, staff-level discussions on the matter took place across multiple departments and even parts of the White House. No member of the Cabinet has publicly expressed support for the move, which would make Pence the acting president. But several were believed to be sympathetic to the notion, believing Trump is too volatile in his waning days before Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.
Under the 25th Amendment, Trump could dispute his Cabinet’s finding, but the Cabinet could quickly reaffirm its position, keeping Pence in power while the question fell to lawmakers.
As lawmakers assessed damage in the ransacked Capitol, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer also called Thursday for the Cabinet to remove him.
Schumer said the attack on the Capitol “was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president.” He said Trump “should not hold office one day longer.”
Schumer said Pence and the Cabinet should invoke the 25th Amendment and immediately remove Trump from office. Otherwise, he said, it’s up to Congress.
“If the vice president and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president,” Schumer said.
While the House could quickly vote to impeach Trump, it is extremely unlikely that Congress could remove the president in the next 13 days. The Senate would have to receive the articles and then hold a trial and vote on them.
And even if they did so, the Republican Senate would be unlikely to vote to convict. Democrats are set to narrowly take the Senate when Biden is inaugurated, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell holds the gavel until then.
As Pelosi suggested impeachment was a possibility, three Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee announced articles of impeachment. Reps. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Ted Lieu of California wrote in the articles that Trump “willfully made statements that encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — imminent lawless action at the Capitol.”
The House impeached Trump in 2019, but the Republican-led Senate acquitted him in early 2020.
At least one House Republican also called for Trump’s removal. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois, a frequent Trump critic, said in a video on Twitter that Trump is “unfit” and “unwell.”
Kinzinger said the president “must now relinquish control of the executive branch voluntarily or involuntarily.”
Former Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, who’s clashed with Trump for years, said he doesn’t think invoking the 25th Amendment is realistic because of the support it would need from Cabinet members and because of the short time left in Trump’s term. But he said in an interview that he supported the decisions both by some White House and administration officials to quit and others who are remaining “to ensure that basically the guard rails stay where they should.”
Flake added: “We’ve got two weeks here, and let’s make sure we get to the inauguration.”

Topics: Donal Trump US capitol Nancy Pelosi US Election 2020

Related

Update Biden blames Trump for violence at Capitol that's shaken US
World
Biden blames Trump for violence at Capitol that's shaken US
Facebook blocks Trump for at least final two weeks of presidency, saying risks are ‘too great’
Media
Facebook blocks Trump for at least final two weeks of presidency, saying risks are ‘too great’

Latest updates

Bangladesh joins global COVID-19 vaccine race with Bongavax set for clinical trial
Bangladesh joins global COVID-19 vaccine race with Bongavax set for clinical trial
What We Are Reading Today: Wollstonecraft: Philosophy, Passion, and Politics by Sylvana Tomaselli
What We Are Reading Today: Wollstonecraft: Philosophy, Passion, and Politics by Sylvana Tomaselli
Lawmakers openly discuss ousting Trump, possible impeachment
Lawmakers openly discuss ousting Trump, possible impeachment
Mahmoud Abdulhadi, senior adviser at Saudi Ministry of Tourism
Mahmoud Abdulhadi, senior adviser at Saudi Ministry of Tourism
Oil prices touch fresh 11-month highs after fall in US crude stockpiles
Oil prices touch fresh 11-month highs after fall in US crude stockpiles

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.