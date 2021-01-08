You are here

Lebanon's Hariri pays unannounced visit to Erdogan

Lebanon’s Hariri pays unannounced visit to Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) meets with Lebanese former Prime Minister Saad Hariri (L) at Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul. (AFP)
Lebanon’s Hariri pays unannounced visit to Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) meets with Lebanese former Prime Minister Saad Hariri (L) at Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul. (AFP)
AFP

Lebanon’s Hariri pays unannounced visit to Erdogan

Lebanon’s Hariri pays unannounced visit to Erdogan
  • The meeting focused on regional security issues and "deepening and strengthening" ties
  • Turkey has been playing an assertive role in the region under Erdogan, who has been vying for diplomatic influence
AFP

ISTANBUL: Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri paid an unannounced visit Friday to Turkey for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that came with his crisis-hit country struggling to form a government.
The two-hour "private" meeting at Erdogan's Istanbul residence focused on regional security issues and "deepening and strengthening" ties, the Turkish presidency said, without providing details.
Hariri's office said he and Erdogan also discussed "ways to support the efforts to stop the collapse and rebuild Beirut as soon as the new government is formed in Lebanon".
Hariri, whose is a son of Lebanon's slain prime minister Rafik Hariri, was renamed to the premiership post of a third time in October, almost a year after stepping down under pressure from an unprecedented protest movement.
The 50-year-old inherited a country reeling from an economic crisis whose impact was compounded by the coronavirus pandemic and the aftereffects of a Beirut port blast that killed more than 200 people and ravaged the capital in August.
Turkey has been playing an increasingly assertive role in the region under Erdogan, who has been vying for diplomatic influence with rivals such as France.
French President Emmanuel Macron visited Lebanon in August and September, pushing for political reform.
After Macron's first visit, Erdogan accused the French leader of pursuing "colonialist" aims in Lebanon.
Erdogan's office said the Turkish leader reaffirmed his support for the "unity and peace" of Lebanon, which was once part of the Ottoman Empire.

Topics: Turkey Lebanon President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Saad Hariri

‘Tyranny’ warning as Lebanon’s political row escalates

‘Tyranny’ warning as Lebanon’s political row escalates
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s politicians swapped insults and accusations on Friday while coronavirus infections in the country continued to rise dramatically, with almost 5,000 cases reported in a single day.
Journalists, artists, doctors, nurses, soldiers and teachers — some in their 20s and 30s — were among those falling victim to the virus, while hospitals struggled to cope with the influx of cases and health officials warned of a growing crisis.
On Thursday night, former minister Nicolas Nahas appeared on TV after recovering from the illness. “The last two months have been very difficult. I lost the ability to breathe,” he said.
As a nationwide 25-day lockdown entered its second day, politicians exchanged accusations over delays in the naming of a Cabinet, escalating the conflict between President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri over conditions imposed by the president.
MP Waleed Al-Baarini, a member of the Future Movement, accused Aoun’s Free Patriotic Movement of “tyranny and adopting a scorched earth policy.”
Lebanon “does not need another trigger to destroy it,” he said.
On Friday, the political conflict went beyond the Cabinet line-up to include the issue of parliamentary rights.
Aoun told members of the Constitutional Council that the body should not be limited to monitoring laws, but should also interpret the constitution in accordance with reforms agreed under the 1989 Taif accord.
The president’s comments angered many MPs, including former PM Najib Mikati and parliamentary speaker Nabih Berri, who said: “The role of the council is limited to monitoring the constitutionality of laws. Interpreting the constitution is the sole right of the parliament.”
Marwan Hamadeh, who resigned as an MP, described Aoun’s remarks as a breach of the constitution and an attempt to abolish its rights.
“This takes us back to the Lebanese civil war,” he said.
However, Khaled Qabbani, an authority on the country’s constitution and former member the Constitutional Council, told Arab News that “the Taif agreement gave (the council) the right to interpret the constitution, along with the right to the monitor the constitutionality of laws and the parliamentary elections.”
Qabbani said that he had been assigned to write the constitutional text of amendments approved by the accord.
“However, when the parliament convened one year later to approve these amendments, Georges Saade (the late Christian Phalange party leader) did not agree to give this right to the Constitutional Council, and his view was supported by all other MPs. All the amendments were approved except this one.”
Qabbani said that he was surprised “that this matter is being discussed again, especially at this time, when the constitution in Lebanon is not being respected, and the parliament has become very sensitive to all topics related to its rights and powers.”
“Such a mistake is not acceptable,” he said.
In a televised interview on Thursday night, Druze leader Walid Jumblatt called on Hariri to step down from the task of forming a government, and to “leave Hezbollah and its allies to rule the country, since we have become a missile silo.”
“We are not able to rule. Let the resistance camp handle the responsibility of the country in times of peace, war and economic collapse,” he said.
He urged Hezbollah “to think about the tens of thousands of Lebanese in the Gulf countries in order to avoid their deportation, since they have become our only hope amid the economic crisis.”

Topics: Lebanon Coronavirus

