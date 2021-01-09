Defending champion Sainz wins sixth stage, Peterhansel leads

You are here

Driver Brian Baragwanath of South Africa and co-driver Taye Perry compete during the sixth stage of Dakar Rally 2021 between Buraydah and Hail. (AFP)
Updated 09 January 2021
AFP

  • Spain’s Joan Barreda claims a third stage win this year in motorbike category
Updated 09 January 2021
AFP

HAIL: Defending champion Carlos Sainz steered his Mini to victory in Friday’s sixth stage of the Dakar Rally as French teammate Stephane Peterhansel maintained his stranglehold on the lead of motorsport’s most grueling rally.
The Spaniard, a three-time Dakar winner whose son Carlos Jr. races for Ferrari in Formula One, timed 3hr 38min 27sec over the special, finishing 4:03 ahead of Saudi Toyota driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi for his second stage win this year.
Nasser Al-Attiyah was third, just ahead of France’s Peterhansel, the 13-time Dakar champion who is now leading the Qatari by 5:53 in the overall standings, with Sainz third at 40:39.
Despite the victory, Sainz was hard on himself and co-driver Lucas Cruz, saying he thought they could have “done a
better job.”
“On one day, I lost 30 minutes, on another 30 minutes too and on another day six minutes, so more than an hour in all,” he said.
“I’m not so happy with Lucas and myself, I’m not so happy with how we’ve been doing. My best moment is maybe today and the worst is all the rest of the days — I have been losing a lot of time, so it’s not easy.”
The course between Al-Qaisumah and Hail was shortened by 100km to 348km after the delayed arrivals of competitors following Thursday’s stage.
In the motorbike category, Spain’s Joan Barreda claimed a third stage win this year.
The HRC rider clocked 3hr 45min 27sec, finishing just 13 seconds in front of the Yamaha ridden by Botswanan Ross Branch and 0.53 ahead of Australian Daniel Sanders’ KTM.
“I’m really happy because up to now I’ve kept safe with the bike, had no crashes and I’m feeling really strong, so I’ll try to carry on next week like this,” said Barreda.
Two-time champion Toby Price of Australia (KTM) took the lead in the overall standings, 2:16 ahead of Honda rider Kevin Benavides, the Argentinian who suffered a broken nose and injured ankle in a crash on Thursday’s stage which he still won.
Overnight leader Xavier de Soultrait fell to fifth, while defending champion Ricky Brabec of the United States is down in 13th, 19:56 off Price’s leading time.
Price, who won the Dakar in 2016 and 2019, said all the riders had benefitted from a shortened stage going into a rest day.
“These two boys behind me, they led out all day and were absolutely on fire, the pace was crazy,” he said.
“It’s been a mixed bag of everything really, so it’s been up and down everywhere. All in all, we’re still in the fight, we’re still there in the race.”
Price added that “anything can happen, there’s a long way to go.”
“Everything is good and hopefully the bike will get us through the second week.”

Topics: Dakar 2021

Updated 09 January 2021
AFP

Updated 09 January 2021
AFP

LONDON: Frank Lampard said on Friday that Chelsea’s poor run of form makes his Stamford Bridge job “more exciting” as he seeks to pull his side out of their slump.
Lampard, whose team have suffered four defeats in six Premier League matches, said he expected pressure when he became Chelsea boss in 2019.
“I have to say my personality means that I’m weirdly quite strange, probably, you probably have to be to do this job at times,” he said.
“But when things are going well I put more pressure on myself, because I don’t like things going well because I’ll worry about what’s around the corner.”
Lampard said he had worried about complacency during Chelsea’s long unbeaten run earlier this season.
“Now I find this more challenging in a good way in terms of my job, because I can find out more about myself, I can find out more about every member of the team, every member of the staff,” he said.
“And it actually makes my job more exciting.”

The Blues have mustered just one win in all competitions since then, to slip to ninth in the table — and heap the pressure on former Chelsea and England midfielder Lampard.
The Blues host League Two Morecambe in Sunday’s FA Cup third-round clash at Stamford Bridge with a clutch of academy stars primed to step into a much-changed squad.
Lampard knows he needs a victory, but has no qualms about his ability to keep his players focused and full of confidence.
“I don’t think there was a season I played at this club, for all the success we had over the years, where we didn’t have difficult moments, and meetings, and a defeat, or a double defeat, or whatever, a run of bad matches, a bad month, a bad period,” he said.
“It’s part and parcel, so I’m the first one that has to be positive and get excited about the fact that losing games is the biggest chance to improve in football. It’s the biggest chance to get better.
“And when you’re a squad that’s growing and young and new and players that are coming in, those are the moments that test them and make them better players.”

Topics: Chelea Frank Lampard

