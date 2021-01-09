Saudi Arabia sets up health center at border crossing with Qatar

You are here

A file photo taken on June 23, 2017, shows a general view of the Qatari side of the Abu Samrah border crossing with Saudi Arabia. (File/AFP)
Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: A COVID-19 health center in Saudi Arabia was established at the Salwa border crossing with Qatar on Friday, Al-Arabiya TV reported.
Saudi Arabia reopened its airspace and land and sea borders with Qatar on Monday, in a breakthrough agreement aimed at ending the three-year diplomatic dispute with Doha.
The Kingdom issued multiple health measures for the entry of Qatari nationals following the reopening of its border.
Those entering Saudi Arabia must take a coronavirus test and isolate themselves for three days, Al Arabiya reported.
Medical teams will be available at the Salwa border crossing to test those arriving from Qatar, and people entering the border will then have to sign a commitment to adhere to home quarantine measures.
The Kingdom recorded the lowest number of deaths from COVID-19 since April on Friday with 4 fatalities. The health ministry also reported 97 new cases of the virus.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 355,208 after 171 more patients recovered from the coronavirus.
A total of 6,282 people have succumbed to the it in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Saudi-Qatar

Saudi humanitarian center KSrelief distributes aid to families caring for Yemeni orphans

Saudi humanitarian center KSrelief distributes aid to families caring for Yemeni orphans
Updated 09 January 2021
Arab News

Saudi humanitarian center KSrelief distributes aid to families caring for Yemeni orphans

Saudi humanitarian center KSrelief distributes aid to families caring for Yemeni orphans
Updated 09 January 2021
Arab News

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) handed over specialist equipment to Yemeni families looking after orphans during a ceremony held in Aden.
The delivery was part of the Seed of Safety program which Yemen’s Minister of Social Affairs Dr. Mohammed Al-Zaouri said was vital in supporting an important segment of the country’s society.
Abdullah Al-Tayyar, coordinator of KSrelief’s projects in Aden, said the center had implemented more than 550 projects throughout Yemeni provinces.
Seed of Safety’s projects director, Imane Al-Zubairi, pointed out that the program had been running for a year during which time it had helped 600 women providing for orphans in Aden, Taiz, Marib, and on the country’s west coast.
Training courses have been held in photography, incense production, sewing, and baking.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

