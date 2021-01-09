Saudi Arabia sets up health center at border crossing with Qatar

DUBAI: A COVID-19 health center in Saudi Arabia was established at the Salwa border crossing with Qatar on Friday, Al-Arabiya TV reported.

Saudi Arabia reopened its airspace and land and sea borders with Qatar on Monday, in a breakthrough agreement aimed at ending the three-year diplomatic dispute with Doha.

The Kingdom issued multiple health measures for the entry of Qatari nationals following the reopening of its border.

Those entering Saudi Arabia must take a coronavirus test and isolate themselves for three days, Al Arabiya reported.

Medical teams will be available at the Salwa border crossing to test those arriving from Qatar, and people entering the border will then have to sign a commitment to adhere to home quarantine measures.

The Kingdom recorded the lowest number of deaths from COVID-19 since April on Friday with 4 fatalities. The health ministry also reported 97 new cases of the virus.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 355,208 after 171 more patients recovered from the coronavirus.

A total of 6,282 people have succumbed to the it in the Kingdom so far.