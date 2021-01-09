You are here

Egypt to provide 20 million doses of coronavirus vaccine
A man wearing a protective face mask goes out as evangelicals pray at Kasr El-Dobara church during evangelical Christmas Eve, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Cairo, Egypt January 5, 2021. (REUTERS)
  • “The number of cases in Egypt is less than those in many countries, although we are currently experiencing the second wave of the virus”
CAIRO: Egypt is providing 20 million coronavirus vaccine doses after signing an official agreement with a worldwide health foundation, according to a presidential adviser.

Mohamed Awad Taj El-Din said that contact had been made with Gavi for supplies of the jab.

“The Egyptian state, with all its bodies, has been following up on COVID-19 vaccines continuously since the announcement of the first vaccine,” said the adviser. “There is an agreement signed by Egypt with Gavi, which is entrusted with distributing vaccines worldwide and approving vaccines with the World Health Organization.”

The provision of vaccines required many approvals and clinical trials of the vaccines had taken place in Egypt, he added. There were Chinese, UK and US vaccines and the country already had an existing quantity of vaccines and prioritized their distribution.

El-Din said that, until the coronavirus vaccines were provided and the inoculation process began, people must be careful and follow preventive measures to avoid the spread of the virus.

The adviser pointed out the increase in the number of coronavirus cases and that the number announced by the Ministry of Health every night was also increasing. Some patients could be treated at home as a result of the experiences gained from the first wave in dealing with simple, stable cases among people who did not suffer from chronic diseases.

“The number of cases in Egypt is less than those in many countries, although we are currently experiencing the second wave of the virus.”

The Ministry of Health said that clinical tests of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine may soon begin in Egypt.

“The scientific committee submitted its report to Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly regarding Egypt's priorities in obtaining vaccines, using the Chinese Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines and then the AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine as a second option,” assistant minister of health and population for public health initiatives, Mohamed Hassani, said.

“We started the contract for the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, whose experiments were conducted in Egypt, and we received its first shipments of 50,000 doses. During the coming period we will receive other shipments, and then we will contract with the International Vaccine Federation to provide 20 percent of our AstraZeneca vaccine needs,” Hassani added. “We now have the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine and the AstraZeneca vaccine, in addition to the Russian Sputnik vaccine that has been submitted to the Ministry of Health’s clinical research file, and it is assumed that they will soon start clinical studies in Egypt.”

The CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, previously said that there was a possibility of starting production of the Sputnik V vaccine in both Egypt and Algeria.

On Sept. 30, the fund concluded an agreement with pharmaceutical company Pharco to provide Egypt with 25 million doses of Sputnik V, the world’s first registered coronavirus vaccine.

 

Topics: Coronavirus

Flight 752 families targeted by Tehran harassment campaign 

Flight 752 families targeted by Tehran harassment campaign 
Updated 09 January 2021
Arab News

Flight 752 families targeted by Tehran harassment campaign 

Flight 752 families targeted by Tehran harassment campaign 
  • Iranians speak of “rage” over attempts to stifle quest for justice over downed plane
  • Canadian official: It’s disrespectful, it’s disgraceful and it shows real contempt for human life
Updated 09 January 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Families of victims killed by Iran’s downing of Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 last January have been subjected to a campaign of harassment and intimidation for seeking justice.
Hamed Esmaeilion, whose wife and daughter were killed on the flight, told The Times newspaper that he received threatening phone calls after attending a rally in Canada nine months after the incident.
He said an anonymous individual phoned “to talk about his loved ones’ last moments,” and a vehicle waited suspiciously outside his Toronto home.
He later received a message that said: “You are on the list of terror, enjoy your life before it is cut short, and you will be a lesson for out-of-country traitors.”
Friday marked the anniversary of the aviation disaster that left all 176 people on board the aircraft dead, including 57 Canadians, four Britons and citizens of Iran, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan and Germany.
A year later, families in Canada are still demanding justice and have accused Iran of waging a psychological war against them.
“It’s not just sadness, it’s mostly rage and anger,” said Esmaeilion, a 43-year-old dentist. “One year has passed with almost no answers.”
According to a judiciary spokesperson in Iran, six people were arrested in connection with the downing, but five of them have now been released on bail.
The country in which a plane crashes is required by international rules to lead an investigation.
However, Iran’s inquiry has faced criticism for its secrecy and attempts to cover up important information.
“The families of the 176 victims of the downed jetliner are entitled to know who was responsible for the deaths of their loved ones,” said Michael Page, deputy Middle East director at Humans Rights Watch.
“The Iranian government should promptly pay adequate compensation to the families and carry out a transparent and impartial investigation with appropriate prosecutions regardless of position or rank.”
Iran has also faced criticism from Ukraine after it refused to allow participation in the investigation.
Ralph Goodale, Canada’s special adviser on the crash, told The Times that Iran “contaminated” the site and used bulldozers to hide crucial information. Victims’ families have said personal belongings on board the flight were confiscated.
“That’s deliberately rubbing salt into the wounds. It’s disrespectful, it’s disgraceful and it shows real contempt for human life,” Goodale said. The threats, intimidation and stalking that Canadians have faced is “reprehensible,” he added.
Another target of Iranian intimidation is Javad Soleimani, whose wife Elnaz Nabiyi, a 30-year-old Ph.D. student, died in the crash.
He said a sign reading “Congratulations on your martyrdom” was dressed on her coffin at her funeral in Iran before he fled the country.
A Canadian association that represents victims’ families, headed by Esmaeilion, has urged Canada to take Iran to the International Court of Justice.
However, such a step can only be taken after all other avenues of negotiation have been tried, Goodale said. “Part of the strategy on the part of Iran is to simply wear us all out,” he added.
Iran last week said it would pay $150,000 in compensation for each victim of the crash, but the offer has been criticized by families.
“How do you put a figure on a loved one?” said Payman Parseyan, an Iranian community leader in the Canadian city of Edmonton, where 13 of the victims lived. “Yes, compensation is part of Iran taking accountability, but it comes way after truth and justice.”
Esmaeilion, who married his wife Parisa after they met in college, said: “She was a dedicated dentist, a very knowledgeable person and the best mom I have ever known, the best wife I’ve ever known.” His daughter Reera was “the most precious child,” he added.
Esmaeilion said one year after the crash, “we keep fighting for justice, that’s our duty and our goal. We are not going to give up.”

Topics: Iran Ukraine airliner Canada

