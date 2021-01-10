You are here

Saudi Health Ministry: Vaccine not required to travel when flights resume

Saudi Health Ministry: Vaccine not required to travel when flights resume
Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly. (Twitter)
Updated 10 January 2021
Rawan Radwan

Saudi Health Ministry: Vaccine not required to travel when flights resume

Saudi Health Ministry: Vaccine not required to travel when flights resume
  • There were 174 new recoveries recorded, raising the total number of recoveries to 355,382
Updated 10 January 2021
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Saudis leaving the Kingdom after March 31 will not require a COVID-19 vaccine to travel, a Saudi Health Ministry spokesman said on Saturday.
“There is no condition that states one must be vaccinated to travel. Studies for this are still ongoing. This matter is related to the Kingdom. Other countries might be applying this, but there is no condition in the Kingdom so far,” said Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly.
The Health Passport is a unique service issued by the Health Ministry’s “Twakkalna” application in cooperation with the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence and other entities. It is important that recipients of the vaccine have their appointments documented.
The ministry recorded 110 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, raising the total number of infections to 363,692.
The Riyadh region recorded the highest case count with 40 cases, while Makkah reported 31, and the Eastern Province and Madinah region saw 12 cases each. Hail, the Northern Border region and Al-Jouf recorded zero cases.

FASTFACTS

• The ministry recorded 110 new COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

• The Kingdom recorded one of its lowest death rates in weeks.

• There are now 2,024 active cases, 308 of which are in critical care.

There are now 2,024 active cases, 308 of which are in critical care.
There were 174 new recoveries recorded, raising the total number of recoveries to 355,382. The Kingdom’s recovery rate is holding steady at 97.7 percent.
The Kingdom recorded one of its lowest death rates in weeks after only four new coronavirus-related deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 6,286.
More than 11.3 million polymerase chain reaction tests have been conducted in the Kingdom since the beginning of the pandemic, with 37,043 completed in the past 24 hours.

Topics: Coronaviirus

First Qataris in three years drive across border into KSA

First Qataris in three years drive across border into KSA
Updated 10 January 2021
Rawan Radwan

First Qataris in three years drive across border into KSA

First Qataris in three years drive across border into KSA
  • Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain ended their trade, travel and diplomatic boycott of Doha last week
  • Saudia, the Kingdom’s national carrier, will resume flights from Riyadh and Jeddah to Doha on Monday
Updated 10 January 2021
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Qataris drove across the land border into Saudi Arabia on Saturday for the first time in more than three years.

“We’re returning to our second home country,” said the first Qatari to enter the Kingdom through the Abu Samra-Salwa border crossing. “The process and passing through was easy, and port authorities are cooperative and welcoming.”

The driver of the second car through the checkpoint said: “It’s good the crisis has been resolved, and the warm welcome we had, and the happiness we see in our brothers.”

At least 70 vehicles passed through the crossing into the Kingdom on the first day and 20 traveled in the other direction, the crossing’s customs director Ali Al-Aklabi said.

Preventive measures and health checks to contain the spread of the coronavirus are in place on both sides of the Saudi-Qatar land border.

Qataris entering Saudi Arabia must produce evidence of a negative test, take a further test at a health center set up at the crossing, and self-isolate in the Kingdom for up to seven days.

In the other direction, all arrivals into Qatar must also present a negative COVID-19 test, take a new test at the border and quarantine for one week in one of a number of selected hotels.

The Kingdom last week ended the trade, travel and diplomatic boycott of Doha imposed in June 2017 by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain.

The UAE said last week that travel and trade links could resume within a week of the deal, but restoring diplomatic ties required more time as parties work to rebuild trust.

Saudia, the Kingdom’s national carrier, will resume flights from Riyadh and Jeddah to Doha on Monday, the airline said on Saturday.

Qatar Airways said it would resume flights to Riyadh on Monday, Jeddah next Thursday and Dammam next Saturday.

Topics: Qatar Anti-Terror Quartet (ATQ) Salwah Crossing

