RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cultural Development Fund seeks to develop the cultural sector by forging partnerships with relevant bodies and nonprofit organizations, said Badr bin Hussein Al-Zahrani.
The CEO of the Cultural Development Fund said efforts are underway to promote the local art and culture scene to boost its contribution to the gross domestic product by approximately SR4.6 billion annually.
Al-Zahrani said the fund will raise social welfare indices related to the Quality of Life program.
The Kingdom has taken several measures to boost local art and culture and make the sector an important part of its economy.
Last year, more than 80 cultural occupations were approved for inclusion in the first stage such as theater producer, film director, lighting designer, documents and manuscripts restoration specialist, exhibitions designer, textile designer, curator and other basic cultural occupations in which Saudi creatives are active.
The occupations include all cultural sectors: Heritage, language, books and publications, libraries, fashion, theater and performing arts, culinary arts, movies, museums, visual arts, festivals and cultural events, and architecture and design arts, as well as occupations in the educational development of
the cultural sector and multimedia design.
Steps underway to boost Saudi art, culture contribution to GDP
https://arab.news/rmzzx
Steps underway to boost Saudi art, culture contribution to GDP
- Saudi Arabia has taken several measures to boost local art and culture and make the sector an important part of its economy
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cultural Development Fund seeks to develop the cultural sector by forging partnerships with relevant bodies and nonprofit organizations, said Badr bin Hussein Al-Zahrani.