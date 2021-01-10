You are here

Steps underway to boost Saudi art, culture contribution to GDP

Steps underway to boost Saudi art, culture contribution to GDP
Badr bin Hussein Al-Zahrani. (SPA)
Updated 10 January 2021
SPA

Steps underway to boost Saudi art, culture contribution to GDP

Steps underway to boost Saudi art, culture contribution to GDP
  Saudi Arabia has taken several measures to boost local art and culture and make the sector an important part of its economy
Updated 10 January 2021
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cultural Development Fund seeks to develop the cultural sector by forging partnerships with relevant bodies and nonprofit organizations, said Badr bin Hussein Al-Zahrani.
The CEO of the Cultural Development Fund said efforts are underway to promote the local art and culture scene to boost its contribution to the gross domestic product by approximately SR4.6 billion annually.
Al-Zahrani said the fund will raise social welfare indices related to the Quality of Life program.
The Kingdom has taken several measures to boost local art and culture and make the sector an important part of its economy.
Last year, more than 80 cultural occupations were approved for inclusion in the first stage such as theater producer, film director, lighting designer, documents and manuscripts restoration specialist, exhibitions designer, textile designer, curator and other basic cultural occupations in which Saudi creatives are active.
The occupations include all cultural sectors: Heritage, language, books and publications, libraries, fashion, theater and performing arts, culinary arts, movies, museums, visual arts, festivals and cultural events, and architecture and design arts, as well as occupations in the educational development of
the cultural sector and multimedia design.

Topics: Saudi Cultural Development Fund

Saudi Health Ministry: Vaccine not required to travel when flights resume

Saudi Health Ministry: Vaccine not required to travel when flights resume
Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly. (Twitter)
Updated 10 January 2021
Rawan Radwan

Saudi Health Ministry: Vaccine not required to travel when flights resume

Saudi Health Ministry: Vaccine not required to travel when flights resume
  There were 174 new recoveries recorded, raising the total number of recoveries to 355,382
Updated 10 January 2021
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Saudis leaving the Kingdom after March 31 will not require a COVID-19 vaccine to travel, a Saudi Health Ministry spokesman said on Saturday.
“There is no condition that states one must be vaccinated to travel. Studies for this are still ongoing. This matter is related to the Kingdom. Other countries might be applying this, but there is no condition in the Kingdom so far,” said Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly.
The Health Passport is a unique service issued by the Health Ministry’s “Twakkalna” application in cooperation with the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence and other entities. It is important that recipients of the vaccine have their appointments documented.
The ministry recorded 110 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, raising the total number of infections to 363,692.
The Riyadh region recorded the highest case count with 40 cases, while Makkah reported 31, and the Eastern Province and Madinah region saw 12 cases each. Hail, the Northern Border region and Al-Jouf recorded zero cases.

FASTFACTS

• The ministry recorded 110 new COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

• The Kingdom recorded one of its lowest death rates in weeks.

• There are now 2,024 active cases, 308 of which are in critical care.

There are now 2,024 active cases, 308 of which are in critical care.
There were 174 new recoveries recorded, raising the total number of recoveries to 355,382. The Kingdom’s recovery rate is holding steady at 97.7 percent.
The Kingdom recorded one of its lowest death rates in weeks after only four new coronavirus-related deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 6,286.
More than 11.3 million polymerase chain reaction tests have been conducted in the Kingdom since the beginning of the pandemic, with 37,043 completed in the past 24 hours.

