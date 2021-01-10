You are here

Yemen calls on UN to take stand on Houthi war crimes in Taiz

The Houthi militia besieged the villages of Al-Hima and Al-Haq in Taiz on Friday, killing four people, including a child, wounding seven others and extensively damaging and destroying several homes. (File/AP)
The Houthi militia besieged the villages of Al-Hima and Al-Haq in Taiz on Friday, killing four people, including a child, wounding seven others and extensively damaging and destroying several homes. (File/AP)
Updated 10 January 2021
Arab News

Yemen calls on UN to take stand on Houthi war crimes in Taiz

Yemen calls on UN to take stand on Houthi war crimes in Taiz
  • Houthi militia besieged villages of Al-Hima and Al-Haq in Taiz on Friday
Updated 10 January 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Yemen called Saturday for the United Nations, the international community and human rights organizations to “take a clear position on the war crimes and brutal violations committed by the Houthi militia” in Yemen.
The head of the Yemeni government, Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, said they must take a stand on the violations that the Iran-backed militia have committed against the population in the Al-Hima area of northern Taiz, in southwestern Yemen.
The Houthi militia besieged the villages of Al-Hima and Al-Haq in Taiz on Friday, killing four people, including a child, wounding seven others and extensively damaging and destroying several homes.
The premier said that “the international community and its organizations are not content with standing idly by to the crimes of the Iranian-backed militia,” adding that “this position” encourages the Houthis to continue their crimes against unarmed civilians.
Abdulmalik made the comments during a phone call with Taiz Governor Nabil Shamsan, in which the prime minister stressed that “the killing of children, women and civilians, random arrests, bombing of homes and forced displacement of residents will not be subjected to statute of limitations and the perpetrators will pay for their crimes,” reported the official Yemeni News Agency.
The governor briefed the prime minister on reports about the crimes committed by the Houthi militia, their siege and the bombing of residents’ homes and farms with rockets and artillery, killing of women and children, and kidnapping dozens of innocent people.

Topics: Taiz Yemen Houthis Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed Al-Hima Al-Haq United Nations Nabil Shamsan

Omanis revive memory of village swallowed by desert

Omanis revive memory of village swallowed by desert
Updated 28 min 40 sec ago
Khalid Orabi | AFP

Omanis revive memory of village swallowed by desert

Omanis revive memory of village swallowed by desert
  • Deserts are expanding all over the world, pushed on by climate change
  • Wadi Al-Murr is cut off from main roads and only reachable via a long, rough track
Updated 28 min 40 sec ago
Khalid Orabi | AFP

WADI AL-MURR, Oman: Encroaching sands have left little evidence that the Omani village of Wadi Al-Murr ever existed, but former inhabitants and curious visitors are coming to rediscover the hamlet engulfed by the desert.
Salem Al-Arimi, originally from the area, looked out nostalgically over the expanse.
According to local elders, “all the houses in the village were invaded by the sand that assailed them 30 years ago, forcing the inhabitants to leave their homes,” he said.
Building tops and sections of stone wall emerge here and there, bearing witness to those who once lived here.
Deserts are expanding all over the world, pushed on by climate change, and affected populations have few weapons to fight back.
Wadi Al-Murr’s inhabitants, who mostly relied on pastoral activities, had to give up their village, swelling the ranks of those migrating to towns and cities.
Located at the bottom of a valley nearly 400 kilometers (250 miles) southwest of the capital Muscat, Wadi Al-Murr is cut off from main roads and only reachable via a long, rough track.
Its isolation, including from the electricity and water grids, contributed to its slide into obscurity.
But that has not prevented erstwhile residents from returning to visit, along with trekking enthusiasts who take desert hikes in the region.
Mohammed Al-Ghanbousi, a former inhabitant, said the moving dunes had re-exposed some dwellings after they were covered by sand.
This phenomenon has prompted “nostalgic people to visit the village, whose structures still stand because they are built from stone,” he said.
“The village has recently been included in trekking tours and also attracts photography enthusiasts,” he added.
A mosque that sits within the village, which in its heyday had about 30 houses and 150 inhabitants, is one building that has resurfaced.
Mohammed Al-Alaoui said that when his mother learnt some homes had reappeared, she asked him to take her back.
“She often wants to go, and she likes to be there while she relates her memories of the old days, and sheds a few tears,” he said.
Rashed Al-Ameri is among the Omani tourists who have come to discover the hamlet swallowed by the desert.
He traveled from Sur, hundreds of kilometers away, with two friends who were also keen to see Wadi Al-Murr.
Oman, which is trying to diversify its oil-reliant economy, is seeking to develop its tourism industry — capitalizing on its rich heritage, scenic coasts and stunning mountain geography.
The sultanate attracted three million foreign tourists in 2019, but like almost everywhere else, the novel coronavirus pandemic reduced visitors to a trickle in 2020.
Ameri is among those who believe Wadi Al-Murr could easily be included on Oman’s tourist trail.
“What amazed me was that the force of nature could erase an entire village,” he said.
“And what’s more amazing is how this place, with its old walls, resists these assaults.”

Topics: Oman climate change Wadi Al-Murr

