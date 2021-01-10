You are here

  • Home
  • Nasal spray trialed for COVID-19 resistance

Nasal spray trialed for COVID-19 resistance

Nasal spray trialed for COVID-19 resistance
A Canadian nasal spray that has been proven to prevent COVID-19 infections is being trialed in Britain. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jqpfg

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Nasal spray trialed for COVID-19 resistance

Nasal spray trialed for COVID-19 resistance
  • New treatment akin to people using hand sanitizer to clean their hands
  • Studies have found that nitric oxide is effective at halting the spread of viral infection
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A Canadian nasal spray that has been proven to prevent COVID-19 infections is being trialed in Britain.
The nitric oxide spray, developed by Vancouver-based SaNOtize, is designed to prevent the spread of the virus from the nose through to the respiratory system. 
It is being tested by medics in the Ashford and St. Peter’s Hospitals NHS (National Health Service) Foundation Trust in the county of Surrey along with academics from Royal Holloway, University of London.
Studies have found that nitric oxide, the main component of the spray, is effective at halting the spread of viral infection.
“The SaNOtize treatment should be thought of as an effective treatment for the upper airways, similar to when people use hand sanitizers to clean their hands,” said Rob Wilson, a former Conservative MP overseeing the trail in Surrey.
“This simple treatment will assist us in resuming something approaching normal social life ... Even if we inhale the virus, we can both protect against it and destroy it by applying the solution on a regular basis.”
In Canada, the SaNOtize spray is undergoing its second phase of trials after the first round found that it had 100 percent effectiveness in preventing COVID-19 from passing into the respiratory system.
The virus’s primary route of infection is the nose via aerosol droplets, leading to many attempts to produce an effective antiviral nasal spray.
Some sprays have been potentially effective at reducing transmission, but they have all relied on regular use and have not provided lasting protection.
SaNOtize hopes to buck the trend, claiming that the product is unique in blocking the process by which the virus binds itself to receptors in the nasal passage.
The spray “provides a barrier,” said Chris Miller, the company’s chief science officer, adding that it “prevents and treats early infection by destroying the virus and impeding viral replication within the cells in the nose.”

Topics: Nasal spray Coronavirus SaNOtize

Related

Special Lebanese health official weeps as he tells of growing coronavirus toll
Middle-East
Lebanese health official weeps as he tells of growing coronavirus toll
An Indian pharmaceutical company whose coronavirus vaccine has been approved for restricted use has brushed off accusations of irregularities in its clinical trials. (Reuters/File Photo)
World
Indian vaccine maker denies trial ‘irregularities’

China to continue suspending flights to and from Britain

China to continue suspending flights to and from Britain
Updated 10 January 2021
Reuters

China to continue suspending flights to and from Britain

China to continue suspending flights to and from Britain
Updated 10 January 2021
Reuters

BEIJING: China will continue to suspend flights to and from Britain, the country’s airline regulator said on Sunday.
The Civil Aviation Administration said in a notice that the new suspension will take effect on Monday.

Topics: Chian Britain UK Coronavirus

Related

Queen, Prince Philip given COVID-19 jab as UK cases top 3 million
World
Queen, Prince Philip given COVID-19 jab as UK cases top 3 million
Johnson under fire as UK again faces onslaught of COVID-19
World
Johnson under fire as UK again faces onslaught of COVID-19

Latest updates

Nasal spray trialed for COVID-19 resistance
Nasal spray trialed for COVID-19 resistance
Lebanon Christian leader rules out joining Hariri government
Lebanon Christian leader rules out joining Hariri government
Reopening of King Fahd Causeway will help boost both kingdoms’ economies
Reopening of King Fahd Causeway will help boost both kingdoms’ economies
Daily low flying Israeli jets over Lebanon spreading jitters
Daily low flying Israeli jets over Lebanon spreading jitters
Indonesian pilgrims arrive at King Abdul Aziz International Airport
Indonesian pilgrims arrive at King Abdul Aziz International Airport

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.