You are here

  • Home
  • Power restored in Pakistan after nationwide blackout

Power restored in Pakistan after nationwide blackout

Power restored in Pakistan after nationwide blackout
Motorists drive through a residential area during a power blackout in Pakistan's port city of Karachi early on January 10, 2021. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nz78r

Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

Power restored in Pakistan after nationwide blackout

Power restored in Pakistan after nationwide blackout
  • The latest blackout, which lasted roughly 18 hours in most areas, was caused by “an engineering fault” in southern Pakistan
  • It tripped the system and caused power plants to shut down, Pakistan’s power minister said
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

ISLAMABAD: Power supply was restored across Pakistan Sunday after the country was hit by a massive electricity blackout, officials said.
The electricity distribution system in the nation of more than 210 million people is a complex and delicate web, and a problem in one section of the grid can lead to cascading breakdowns countrywide.
The latest blackout, which lasted roughly 18 hours in most areas, was caused by “an engineering fault” in southern Pakistan at 11:41 p.m. local time on Saturday (1841 GMT), which tripped the system and caused power plants to shut down, power minister Omar Ayub Khan told a press conference in Islamabad.
Experts were however trying to determine the precise details of what happened as well as “the exact location of the fault,” the power minister said, adding that it would take time as the area was still covered in dense fog.
A spokesman from the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) reported that “all 500KV and 200KV grid stations and transmission lines have started supplying electricity” and that “the power supply has been restored across Pakistan.”
Jokes and memes flooded Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp, mostly ridiculing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government and its performance after the breakdown.
“Power breakdown in Pakistan is blackmailing Imran Khan,” tweeted Musarrat Ahmedzeb in reference to the premier’s recent statement accusing Shiite protesters of blackmailing him after the killing of 10 miners.
“What a start for the new year... let us seek Allah the Almighty’s mercy,” read another tweet, while a message on WhatsApp said: “new Pakistan sleeps in a night mode.”
There were no immediate reports of disruption at hospitals, which often rely on backup generators.
Netblocks, which monitors Internet outages, said web connectivity in the country “collapsed” as a result of the blackout.
Connectivity was at “62 percent of ordinary levels,” it said in a tweet.
The outage marked Pakistan’s second major power breakdown in less than three years. In May 2018, power was partially disrupted for more than nine hours.
In 2015, an apparent rebel attack on a key power line plunged around 80 percent of Pakistan into darkness.
That blackout, one of the worst in Pakistan’s history, caused electricity to be cut in major cities nationwide, including Islamabad, and even affected one of the country’s international airports.

Topics: Pakistan blackout

Related

National power grid breakdown plunges Pakistan into darkness
World
National power grid breakdown plunges Pakistan into darkness

South Korean diplomat in Iran over seized ship, frozen funds

South Korean diplomat in Iran over seized ship, frozen funds
Updated 10 January 2021
AP

South Korean diplomat in Iran over seized ship, frozen funds

South Korean diplomat in Iran over seized ship, frozen funds
  • The South Korean delegation is negotiating for the release of a tanker seized by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard in the Strait of Hormuz
  • The delegation is set to meet Iran’s Central Bank chief Abdolnasser Hemmati to discuss the trapped funds
Updated 10 January 2021
AP

TEHRAN: A South Korean diplomatic delegation arrived in Iran on Sunday to negotiate the release of a vessel and its crew seized by Iranian forces amid an escalating financial dispute between the countries, Iranian state-run media reported.
The South Korean-flagged tanker seizure by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard in the crucial Strait of Hormuz came as Iranian officials have been pressing South Korea to release some $7 billion in assets tied up in the country’s banks due to American sanctions. It appeared the Islamic Republic was seeking to increase its leverage over Seoul ahead of South Korea’s pre-scheduled regional trip, which included a stop in Qatar.
Iran maintains the tanker and its 20-member crew were stopped in the mouth of the Arabian Gulf because of the vessel’s “environmental pollution,” a claim rejected by the vessel’s owner. The crew, including sailors from Indonesia, Myanmar, South Korea and Vietnam, remain in custody at the port city of Bandar Abbas near the Strait of Hormuz.
A South Korean diplomat based in Iran met one of the crew members, a South Korean, last week, according to South Korean Foreign Ministry Spokesman Choi Young-sam. The crew member told the diplomat he and 19 other sailors were all were safe and didn’t suffer any mistreatment. South Korea has requested that Iran provide evidence to back up its claim that the South Korean ship violated environmental protocols, he added.
Diplomats from Iran and Myanmar, which had 11 citizens on the ship, were separately meeting in Delhi, India to negotiate the release of the Burmese sailors aboard, according to semi-official ISNA news agency.
Iran’s state-run media announced First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun’s arrival with a photo showing him meeting with his Iranian counterpart. It wasn’t clear how long the visit would last.
The South Korean delegation, including representatives from Seoul’s Central Bank, were set on Monday to meet Iran’s Central Bank chief Abdolnasser Hemmati to discuss the trapped funds, semi-official Mehr news agency reported. In recent weeks, Hemmati has complained that Iran was struggling to transfer some $220 million held in South Korean banks to pay for COVID-19 vaccines through COVAX, an international program designed to distribute coronavirus vaccines to participating countries.
“It is our natural right to be able to use this money,” Hemmati was quoted as saying on Sunday. “We hope that the American pressure will also decrease.”
The ship seizure was the latest in a series of escalations in the waning days of the administration of President Donald Trump, who unilaterally withdrew the US from Tehran’s nuclear deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions that the agreement had suspended. Last week, Iran ramped up uranium enrichment levels at Fordo, its key underground nuclear facility, bringing the country a technical step away from weapons-grade purity levels of 90%.

Topics: South Korea Iran Ship

Related

Special South Korean envoys en route to Iran after tanker seizure
Middle-East
South Korean envoys en route to Iran after tanker seizure

Latest updates

Power restored in Pakistan after nationwide blackout
Power restored in Pakistan after nationwide blackout
Yemeni government calls for global efforts to stop Houthi assaults in Taiz
Yemeni government calls for global efforts to stop Houthi assaults in Taiz
Renaissance Dam talks resume after Sudanese blockage
Renaissance Dam talks resume after Sudanese blockage
Palestinians say vaccines could come in March, accuse Israel of shirking duty to supply them
Palestinians say vaccines could come in March, accuse Israel of shirking duty to supply them
1 policeman killed, dozens injured in southern Iraq clashes
1 policeman killed, dozens injured in southern Iraq clashes

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.