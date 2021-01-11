You are here

US intends to designate Houthi movement in Yemen as foreign terror group

Security forces loyal to the Houthi militia walk while on duty during a mass wedding for thousands of couples on Dec. 9, 2020. (File/AFP)
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States will designate Yemen’s Houthi rebels as a terrorist group, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday, a late-term move that aid groups fear will worsen a humanitarian crisis.
With just 10 days left before President-elect Joe Biden takes office, the action could complicate the new administration’s efforts to restart diplomacy with Iran, which has ties to the Houthis, and to reassess the US relationship with Saudi Arabia.
“The designations are intended to hold Ansar Allah accountable for its terrorist acts, including cross-border attacks threatening civilian populations, infrastructure and commercial shipping,” Pompeo said in a statement, using the official name of the Houthi movement.
It has led a brutal campaign that has “killed many people, continues to destabilize the region and denies Yemenis a peaceful solution to the conflict in their country,” he added.
Pompeo pointed to a December 30 attack on an airport in Yemen’s second city Aden, which killed 26 people and was blamed by the Saudi-backed government on the Houthis.
But a designation as a terrorist group is expected to scare away outside actors from many transactions with Houthi authorities, including bank transfers and buying food and fuel.
Aid groups as well as members of Biden’s Democratic Party have warned that the move will severely impede efforts to address what the United Nations calls the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.
Pompeo insisted that the designations — which will come into effect a day before Biden takes office on January 19 — will not impact relief work.
“We are planning to put in place measures to reduce their impact on certain humanitarian activity and imports into Yemen,” Pompeo said.
“We have expressed our readiness to work with relevant officials at the United Nations, with international and non-governmental organizations and other international donors to address these implications.”

Yemen Michael Pompeo Houthi Houthis United States

Bahrain allows Qatar to use its airspace after dispute resolved

Bahrain allows Qatar to use its airspace after dispute resolved
Updated 11 January 2021
Arab News

Bahrain allows Qatar to use its airspace after dispute resolved

Bahrain allows Qatar to use its airspace after dispute resolved
Updated 11 January 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Bahrain opened its airspace to Qatar on Monday, the Civil Aviation Affairs Department said, after an agreement to resolve a dispute between Arab nations and Doha was signed last week.

The announcement came a day after Saudi Arabia said it had opened its border with Qatar, officially ending the three-year dispute.

The Kingdom’s national carrier, Saudia, as well as Qatar Airways, also announced on Saturday that they were resuming flights from Jan. 11.

On Friday, the UAE also said it would reopen all of its land, sea and air entry points with Qatar starting on Saturday.

The decisions come following a breakthrough GCC summit in AlUla on Tuesday, where Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt ended a boycott of Qatar and diplomatic relations returned to normal.

Bahrain Qatar GCC summit 2021

