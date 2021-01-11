US intends to designate Houthi movement in Yemen as foreign terror group

Bahrain allows Qatar to use its airspace after dispute resolved

LONDON: Bahrain opened its airspace to Qatar on Monday, the Civil Aviation Affairs Department said, after an agreement to resolve a dispute between Arab nations and Doha was signed last week.

The announcement came a day after Saudi Arabia said it had opened its border with Qatar, officially ending the three-year dispute.

The Kingdom’s national carrier, Saudia, as well as Qatar Airways, also announced on Saturday that they were resuming flights from Jan. 11.

On Friday, the UAE also said it would reopen all of its land, sea and air entry points with Qatar starting on Saturday.

The decisions come following a breakthrough GCC summit in AlUla on Tuesday, where Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt ended a boycott of Qatar and diplomatic relations returned to normal.