You are here

  • Home
  • Showdown nears for Italy’s simmering political crisis

Showdown nears for Italy’s simmering political crisis

Showdown nears for Italy’s simmering political crisis
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Italian President Sergio Mattarella during a swearing-in ceremony at the Quirinale Presidential Palace in Rome. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8jb67

Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

Showdown nears for Italy’s simmering political crisis

Showdown nears for Italy’s simmering political crisis
  • Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will ask his ministers to approve plans to spend around €200 billion ($240 billion) in loans
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

ROME: A Cabinet meeting widely seen as setting the stage for a final showdown in Italy’s simmering government crisis will be held Tuesday, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said.

He will ask his ministers to approve plans to spend around €200 billion ($240 billion) in loans and grants that Italy expects to receive from the European Union to help its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

“We must approve the recovery plan tomorrow evening,” Conte told RAI public television on Monday.

He added: “We want to hold a Cabinet meeting tomorrow night, we must hurry.”

The plan has been a major bone of contention between Conte and former premier Matteo Renzi, who is threatening to pull his small but pivotal Italia Viva party out of the ruling center-left coalition.

“What we are asking for is: Either we spend (the EU funds) properly, or you spend them without us,” Renzi told Rtl 102.5 radio, adding: “I’m sick of wasting more time.”

If Renzi remains unhappy about how Conte intends to use the EU money, he is expected to react by withdrawing the two Italia Viva ministers from the Cabinet.

A government crisis would leave Italy rudderless in the middle of a pandemic that has so far claimed almost 79,000 lives and plunged the economy into its worst post-war recession.

Most analysts expect a reordering of the ruling coalition with a government reshuffle, although there is an increasingly personal animosity between Conte and Renzi.

“We think that this government has had its day,” Laura Garavini, an Italia Viva senator, told AFP, complaining about Conte’s “very unfortunate” attitude towards her party.

She said she expected matters to come to a head over the course of the week, and warned the premier against trying to sideline Renzi by trying to win over the support of opposition lawmakers.

“If the prime minister insists on going to parliament (for a vote of confidence) we will count up the votes, and we will definitely vote against (the government),” Garavini said.

Topics: Italy Giuseppe Conte

Related

Italy considers €24bn package to help economy
Business & Economy
Italy considers €24bn package to help economy
Special Italy allows ship to bring migrants ashore
World
Italy allows ship to bring migrants ashore

Days before Trump exit, US rebrands Cuba state sponsor of terror

Days before Trump exit, US rebrands Cuba state sponsor of terror
Updated 1 min 1 sec ago

Days before Trump exit, US rebrands Cuba state sponsor of terror

Days before Trump exit, US rebrands Cuba state sponsor of terror
Updated 1 min 1 sec ago
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s outgoing administration on Monday returned Cuba to the US blacklist of state sponsors of terrorism, erecting a last-minute roadlock to expected efforts by President-elect Joe Biden to ease tensions.
The terror designation severely hampers foreign investment and can only be removed after a formal review by the Biden administration, meaning it may remain in force for months.
With nine days left in office, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cited Cuba’s ties with Colombian rebels, alliance with leftist Venezuela and sanctuary to several US fugitives in justifying the blacklisting.
“With this action, we will once again hold Cuba’s government accountable and send a clear message: the Castro regime must end its support for international terrorism and subversion of US justice,” Pompeo said in a statement, referring to former leaders Fidel and Raul Castro.
“The United States will continue to support the Cuban people in their desire for a democratic government and respect for human rights, including freedom of religion, expression and association,” he said.
Then-president Barack Obama in 2015 delisted Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism as he moved to normalize relations and declared the half-century US effort to isolate the communist island to be a failure.
Trump has reversed many of Obama’s overtures to Cuba and also imposed sanctions on Venezuela, winning him support among immigrant communities in Florida, a crucial state in US elections.
Biden has indicated he wants to return at least to some engagement started under Obama and blocked by Trump, including allowing Cuban-Americans to visit family and send money.
Lawmakers from Biden’s Democratic Party had been outraged by signs that Pompeo would move ahead with the designation, saying he should be assisting the transition instead.
Representative Gregory Meeks, the Democrat who heads the House Foreign Affairs Committee, had warned that the decision “would clearly be another stunt by President Trump and Pompeo, trying to tie the hands of the incoming Biden administration on their way out the door.”
“President Obama’s rapprochement with Cuba reversed decades of failed foreign policy which neither advanced our goals or helped the Cuban people,” Meeks said in December.
To remove Cuba from the terror list, Antony Blinken — Biden’s nominee for secretary of state, who the Republican-led Senate is not expected to be confirm in time for the January 20 inauguration — would need to initiate a review that shows that Havana did not engage in terrorism over the previous six months.
The designation is the latest in a blitz of decisions by Pompeo in his final days in office, with most of Washington focused on whether to remove Trump for inciting a deadly riot at the US Capitol of supporters who sought to stop the ceremonial certification of Biden’s victory.
Since Saturday, Pompeo has also designated Yemen’s Houthi rebels as a terrorist group, defying warnings from aid groups, and relaxed rules on US engagement with Taiwan.
John S. Kavulich, president of the US-Cuba Trade and Economic Council that looks at commercial ties between the countries, said the immediate effects of Pompeo’s move would include discouraging financial institutions from dealing with Cuba.
Insurance companies could also suspend coverage or jack up rates for operators of ships and aircrafts to Cuba, he said.
“Transactions with the Republic of Cuba would have an increase in scrutiny, resulting in fewer governments and companies wanting to engage with it,” he said.
But he doubted the move would ultimately change Cuba’s policies, including its staunch support for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, whom the Trump administration is seeking to topple.
Before Obama’s delisting, the legal grounds for Cuba’s terror designation had come under frequent question.
Providing a legal justification, Pompeo pointed to Cuba’s refusal to extradite commanders from Colombia’s National Liberation Army (ELN) over a January 2019 car bombing at a Bogota police academy that killed 22 people.
Cuba has said it will not hand them over due to its role mediating between the ELN and government.
Pompeo also pointed to Cuba’s sanctuary of Americans including Assata Shakur, a Black Power militant who fled to the island after escaping prison following a conviction over the killing of a New Jersey state trooper.
Only three other countries are on the blacklist — Iran, North Korea and Syria. Trump late last year removed Sudan after its democratic transition, compensation for past attacks and agreement to recognize Israel.

Latest updates

Days before Trump exit, US rebrands Cuba state sponsor of terror
Days before Trump exit, US rebrands Cuba state sponsor of terror
Pope unsure if March trip to Iraq can take place because of COVID-19
Pope unsure if March trip to Iraq can take place because of COVID-19
Saudi Arabia’s revolutionary zero carbon city ‘The Line’ hailed as dawn of tech-based future
Saudi Arabia’s revolutionary zero carbon city ‘The Line’ hailed as dawn of tech-based future
Saudi Central Bank studies requests for consumer microfinance licenses
Saudi Central Bank studies requests for consumer microfinance licenses
Egypt says no progress in Renaissance Dam negotiations
Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam is seen as it undergoes construction work on the river Nile in Guba Woreda, Benishangul Gumuz Region, Ethiopia. (Reuters/File Photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.